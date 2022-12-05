Split SJ City Council Votes to Appoint Two New Members, Rejecting Public Pleas for Special Election

CONTRA COSTA - A whole month after election day, it seems as though Contra Costa County's elections department isn't done counting after all.The county elections office has received two recount requests for races from the Nov. 8 election. The first concerns the Antioch District 1 City Council race, which Tamisha Torres-Walker won over Joy Motts by three votes. The second is for the Richmond District 2 City Council race, which ended in a tie between Andrew Butt and Cesar Zepeda.Zepeda ended up winning a drawing of sealed envelopes in Richmond on Tuesday.California law allows any voter to request a recount....

