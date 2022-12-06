Having a common last night can be a good thing or a bad thing. It can be a bad thing when FBI agents show up with a subpoena for someone with your exact name, but it's not you. Since FBI agents hear the "that's not me" excuse all the time, you can imagine how hard it was for me to prove I was not the one who needed to be in handcuffs.

TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX ・ 21 DAYS AGO