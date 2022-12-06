ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Five Christmas Events in San Angelo This Weekend

If you're looking for Christmas events and activities, check out five that I have listed here and are all happening this weekend!!. The San Angelo “Christmas Tour of Lights" which features Christmas lights and Christmas themes in a 2.5 mile drive along the Concho River downtown continues through December 31st. The tour features over three million lights and is open from 6 - 10 pm Sundays through Thursdays and 6 p.m. until midnight Fridays and Saturdays. Cars enter at S. Bryant Blvd. and 1st Street. For more information, visit conchochristmascelebration.com.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo’s Christmas Celebration Gets Into High Gear Saturday

Christmas At Old Fort Concho, The Community Tree Lighting Ceremony, The Lights of Christmas Parade and The Tour of Lights all take place this Saturday, December 3rd!. Something I have always loved about San Angelo is the way we get our Christmas Celebration underway with numerous Christmas Season Celebrations on the same day and this year that day is This Saturday, December 3rd!!
SAN ANGELO, TX
Beware of Night Stalking Coyotes In San Angelo Backyards

The video is terrifying. A security camera catches a coyote attacking a two-year-old in a Los Angeles neighborhood in broad daylight. This is just the latest incident. A quick google search for "coyote attacks toddler" will pull up numerous incidents. Many of those incidents have occurred right here in Texas. Not only do coyotes attack small children, they main and kill countless beloved family pets.
SAN ANGELO, TX
Christmas At Old Fort Concho Is A Great Tradition!

Get ready for a wonderful weekend of Christmas fun, shopping and entertainment on the grounds of Old Fort Concho this Fri - Sat, Dec 2nd – 4th!. If you don't already feel the holiday spirit, Christmas at Old Fort Concho is sure to brighten your holiday season with so much going on all weekend long!
SAN ANGELO, TX
SAMFA Is Having A Big Christmas Celebration!

The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts is hosting their annual Christmas Exhibit Friday December 9th and Thursday December 15th at the Coop Gallery, 427 S. Oakes Street!. Everyone is invited to join in on the fun of this ultimate winter wonderland. experience, complete with free art activities, an art...
SAN ANGELO, TX
Why “Brown Friday/Weekend” Is Busiest For Plumbers

We all know the day after Thanksgiving is Black Friday. Before online shopping, it was the busiest shopping day of the year, which was supposed to elevate businesses out of the "red" and into the "black". In other words, it was the day of the year when companies broke even and began to make a profit.
SAN ANGELO, TX
What Was San Angelo’s Snowiest Day?

The photos from Buffalo and Western New York are awe-inspiring. Some areas received six feet of snow in just a few days. Lake effect snows often happen in that part of the world when cold air sweeps across the Great Lakes. It picks up moisture and drops it as lots and lots of snow.
SAN ANGELO, TX
How To Find The Best Christmas Small Town in Texas

I love San Angelo at Christmastime. The Parade of Lights along the Concho is truly magical. If you are looking for more, you are in luck. San Angelo is less than 150 miles from the best Christmas town in Texas. Fredericksburg, Texas is incredible at Christmas. Fredericksburg is nationally recognized...
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Driving on US 277 From Christoval South Can Cost You

The State of Texas has a lot of requirements for those who drive motor vehicles on our roads. Drivers must be reasonably licensed. We must maintain our cars in a safe manner. Every year, vehicles registered in Texas are required to pass an annual inspection to ensure compliance with safety standards. The items checked in the examination for a typical passenger automobile in the state include the steering, seat belts, brakes, tires, tail lamps, and more.
CHRISTOVAL, TX
What Are The Most Common Last Names in Tom Green County?

Having a common last night can be a good thing or a bad thing. It can be a bad thing when FBI agents show up with a subpoena for someone with your exact name, but it's not you. Since FBI agents hear the "that's not me" excuse all the time, you can imagine how hard it was for me to prove I was not the one who needed to be in handcuffs.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
