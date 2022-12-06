Read full article on original website
nickalive.net
Stoopid Buddy Stoodios Reportedly Developing New Series for Nickelodeon
Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, an artist-friendly collective that houses some of the finest talent in animation and entertainment, is reportedly developing a series for Nickelodeon!. In the boilerplate of a recent press release, the studio (formerly known as Stoopid Monkey), best known for the longest running stop-motion show on TV, the multi-Emmy® Award-winning Robot Chicken on Adult Swim, mentions some of their upcoming projects, which includes "Justin Roiland’s Gloop World, Dominion X with Steve Aoki, a web3 documentary featuring NOUNS, and series in development with Nickelodeon, HBO Max, Adult Swim, Disney, and Hulu."
