Yardbarker
Former NBA Point Guard Gets Real On What Kind Of Reaction LeBron James Will Get In Return To Cleveland
Now in his fifth season as a Laker, LeBron James has already made himself more than comfortable as a resident of Los Angeles. Still, it wasn't long ago that he was playing for a different city, leading a different team to contention every year. Tonight, James and the Lakers will...
Stephon Marbury Brutally Calls Out NBA Analyst Stephen A. Smith
Stephon Marbury roasted Stephen A. Smith in a rant where he explained why he doesn't take Stephen A's basketball takes seriously.
Yardbarker
Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young Headed For Future Trade Divorce?
The Atlanta Hawks got off to a nice start this NBA season as their blockbuster move to acquire Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs during the offseason was paying off. Atlanta was 7-3 out of the gate, playing good basketball on both ends of the court. However, since that point, they have been unable to consistently string together games.
Charles Barkley Says It May Be Time To Break Up The Miami Heat Roster
TNT analyst Charles Barkley had some harsh words for the Miami Heat. With the Heat on a two-game losing streak, Barkley said the Heat should overhaul the roster. "It might be time to break the team up and start over," Barkley said. "They got some contracts, they're no good. They need to start over. That's my personal opinion. Trade some of these guys to contenders or teams and get us some young guys and start over."
NBC Sports
Who are the highest-paid athletes in the world?
Aaron Rodgers cashed in last offseason, agreeing to a four-year, $200 million deal that made him the highest-paid player in the history of the NFL. But that doesn't exactly make him the highest-paid football player … if including soccer. Here's a look at some of professional sports' highest average...
Stephen Curry Names His All-Time NBA Starting Five
He put himself at the point guard position while surrounding himself with other legends.
NBA Odds: Lakers vs. 76ers prediction, odds and pick – 12/9/2022
The Los Angeles Lakers (10-14) visit the Philadelphia 76ers (12-12) on Friday. Action tips off at 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-76ers prediction and pick. Los Angeles has lost back-to-back games to drop them to 13th in the Western Conference. The Lakers are...
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell had profane message for Lakers after hitting game-winner
The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the best teams in the NBA this year. As such, it came as little surprise that they made easy work of LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. L.A. had been on a bit of a run heading into this one,...
Yardbarker
Astros throw some shade at Rangers over championships
The Houston Astros threw some shade at their in-state rival via Twitter on Thursday. The Astros sent a seemingly unsolicited tweet that included two photos of the World Series trophy. “Just a reminder we’re the only team in Texas to win a World Series. “And we’ve done it twice,”...
Yardbarker
The Trae Young disrespect has gone too far
Following the acquisition of Dejounte Murray this offseason, expectations were as high as ever for the Hawks, so a 13-11 start has been a bit of a disappointment for everyone involved. Adding to that disappointment is Trae Young’s recent spat with head coach Nate McMillan. McMillan gave him an ultimatum about playing last Friday night against the Nuggets, and Young responded by not showing up to the game. I’ll be the first to say that isn’t a great look for Young, who the Hawks are expecting to lead this franchise for the next decade or so. It also doesn’t help that this appears to be the second coach Young could be on his way to getting fired. So naturally, the Trae Young haters have come out of their rat holes to bash the 24-year-old point guard.
Grambling Upsets Vanderbilt In Thriller
Down three starters and on the road, the Grambling Tigers managed to pulled off the upset in Nashville.
LeBron James, Anthony Davis to return for Lakers vs. 76ers game
The Los Angeles Lakers have been shorthanded for the past few days. When they took on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, Anthony Davis came down with flu-like symptoms. He insisted on being in the starting lineup and trying to play, but he left early in the first quarter and didn’t return while also missing Wednesday’s contest versus the Toronto Raptors.
Darvin Ham must stand up to LeBron after Lakers loss to Raptors
The Los Angeles Lakers were coming off a loss last night to the Cleveland Cavaliers that was close until about eight minutes left in the game before Donovan Mitchell illustrated that the Cavs fans can officially move on from LeBron James with a 43-point performance that was powered by a 4th quarter explosion that put things away.
FOX Sports
Adebayo, Butler lift Heat past Kawhi-less Clippers 115-110
MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Jimmy Butler added 26 points and the Miami Heat held off the Los Angeles Clippers 115-110 on Thursday night. Tyler Herro scored 19 and Caleb Martin finished with 17 for the Heat. Butler scored Miami’s final eight points.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Cleveland Cavaliers Jarrett Allen’s Girlfriend, Jordyn January
The Cleveland Cavaliers Jarrett Allen is back in the lineup after missing previous games with a lower back injury. His long-time partner has been quite encouraging to him during this ordeal. Little is known about her since she prefers privacy. Like many other WAGs, she keeps her Instagram account set to private. The basketballer’s fans are inquisitive to know about his partner. Therefore, we reveal more about Jarrett Allen’s girlfriend, Jordyn January, in this wiki.
NBA roundup: Jazz top Warriors on last-second dunk
December 8 - Rookie Simone Fontecchio made a last-second, game-winning dunk just after Malik Beasley hit a 3-pointer as the Utah Jazz scored five points in the final 7.8 seconds to earn an improbable 124-123 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday in Salt Lake City.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Surprised By Video Tribute But Appreciative Of Cleveland & Cavaliers
The Los Angeles Lakers lost a tough battle against a talented Cleveland Cavaliers team on Tuesday, falling 116-102 to register the first loss of the current six-game road trip. Without Anthony Davis, who left the game in the first quarter, the Lakers became more vulnerable in the paint, allowing Jarrett...
Yardbarker
Jamal Murray, Nuggets stun Blazers with last-second 3
Jamal Murray drained a 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining to lift the Denver Nuggets to a 121-120 victory over the host Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Nikola Jokic recorded 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, and Murray scored 14 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter as Denver halted its season-worst three-game slide. Aaron Gordon added 20 points for the Nuggets.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Again Proved He Can Still Jam
The Los Angeles Lakers were hoping to shock the NBA world and beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night. But Donovan Mitchell had a different idea and led with a powerhouse performance that put the Lakers away. The Lakers were already the odds-on loser for the match but their chances...
NBC Sports
Tatum roasts Grant Williams for trying to copy his signature move
Grant Williams didn't miss a shot Wednesday night in a 27-point rout of the Phoenix Suns, but his teammates still found a way to give him grief. The Boston Celtics forward went a perfect 6-for-6 from the floor and hit both of his 3-pointers, one of which was a wide-open attempt midway through the second quarter that prompted Williams to copy Jayson Tatum's "kiss of death" celebration as he ran down the court.
