Husband And Children Pleading For Information On Missing Georgia MotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond Hill, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
The police accuse the mother of killing her missing childkandelSavannah, GA
savannahceo.com
Joy of Christmas Announced
Get in the Christmas spirit with a festive, family-oriented concert at Christ Church Episcopal on Tuesday, December 20, at 7:00 p.m.! After a hiatus due to COVID-19, this. beloved tradition is back for its 7th year. Hear the Savannah Brass Quintet and the Christ Church Choir, and join in singing favorite holiday carols! Come early to get a seat, as admission is free and seating is on a first-come basis. A freewill offering will be taken to support Emmaus House, a local non-profit organization serving the homeless community of Savannah.
savannahceo.com
Savannah Voice Festival Partners with Historic Savannah Foundation to host ‘Songs And Stories In The Squares’
Savannah VOICE Festival (SVF) has partnered with another local nonprofit Historic Savannah Foundation (HSF) to host a holiday season installment of “Songs and Stories in the Squares,” which will take place at 4 p.m. Wednesday, December 14 beginning at Telfair Square located at 121 Barnard St. During this free event Kimberly Newbold, HSF Education & Research Associate and James Finsie, HSF Membership & Fundraising Associate will give a brief presentation about the history of Telfair and Ellis Squares before ending in Savannah City Market with a special collaboration between SVF artists and the Esther F. Garrison School Choir. Hot chocolate will be served by Wright Square Café at Telfair Square.
1,000 free boxes of food, gifts to be distributed to Savannah community
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Active listeners, compassionate and selfless are words that some may use to describe those who are community-oriented leaders. Some may also use those words to describe Pastors Charles and Yolanda Roberson. Pastors of Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship in Savannah, the Robersons have led their congregation and community in hosting their Blessings […]
savannahceo.com
SouthCoast Health Pediatrics Holds Grand Opening Event in Richmond Hill
SouthCoast Health, a medical leader across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, will be hosting a grand opening event at its SouthCoast Health Pediatrics location in Richmond Hill (89 Interchange Drive, Suite B, Richmond Hill). The event will take place from 4:30- 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 8. The grand opening...
Statesboro police and fire departments hosting Christmas movie night
On Monday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m., the Statesboro Police Department (SPD) and the Statesboro Fire Department (SFD) will be hosting a Christmas movie night. The slate of holiday-favorite movies that are scheduled to be shown at the event are Peanuts: A Charlie Brown Christmas, Frosty The Snowman and Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer.
wtoc.com
Neighboring schools, community comes together to help Pinewood coach battling cancer
EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A long-time private school coach in South Georgia has plenty of people on his team as he hopes to beat some health challenges. Stroll the halls of Pinewood Christian today and you’ll see a whole lot of blue, for a school whose colors are green and orange.
Gallery: Shoe Station Grand Opening
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Shoe Station held a grand opening for their new location in Abercorn Commons. Check out photos from the event in the gallery below!
savannahceo.com
Savannah Downtown Business Association Announces The Savannah To-Go Cup Call For St. Patrick’s Day Designs
As the success of the Savannah Downtown Business Association’s (SDBA) Savannah To-Go Cup initiative continues to grow, so does the need for the next exciting design. This recyclable, aluminum cup showcases artwork created by local talent, which is then put into circulation by participating SDBA member businesses and ultimately, enjoyed by locals and tourists to the area.
wtoc.com
Christmas on the River happening this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Musical performances, shopping a lighted parade, and free parking, will highlight a three-day holiday celebration on River Street this weekend. The Savannah Waterfront Association will hold its 30th Annual Christmas on the River event Friday through Sunday. Executive director Julie Ford Musselman joined us with a...
savannahceo.com
CURE Childhood Cancer Raises $30,000 During ‘Giving Pump’ Fundraiser Program
CURE Childhood Cancer, a nonprofit dedicated to conquering childhood cancer through funding targeted research while supporting local patients and their families, was presented with a $30,000 check from Sommers Oil at Memorial Health Dwaine & Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital of Savannah. This donation is the result of a three-month-long...
Broughton Street business owner assaulted by a homeless individual
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Some businesses on Broughton experienced less foot traffic and fewer sales due to construction in front of businesses. In the past couple of years—the majority of construction is completed. But now, businesses say they aren’t seeing the benefit. Instead, they’re seeing an influx of disruptive people in the homeless community. “We […]
wtoc.com
Making shrimp and lobster enchiladas
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re never far from the water in Savannah - and most of the Coastal Empire - so we’re always looking for interesting seafood dishes. Chef Shahin Afsharian, from Plant Riverside District, is back in the kitchen with us this morning to take shrimp and lobster in a new direction.
savannahceo.com
Dr. Ryan Schroeder of Georgia Southern University Discusses Community Partnerships
Dr. Ryan Schroeder of Georgia Southern University talks about the various community partnerships the college has where students and teachers are both able to get involved. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
savannahceo.com
Savannah Classical Academy Announces Excellent CCCRPI Scores
Savannah Classical Academy (SCA) announces a stellar year for the charter school as the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) scores are released by The Georgia Department of Education. SCA outperformed most district schools in elementary, middle and high schools in Chatham County. Based on these CCRPI accountability...
savannahceo.com
Development Authority of Bulloch County Receives Award For Mid-Size Community Deal Of The Year By The Georgia Economic Developers Association
The Georgia Economic Developers Association (GEDA) recognized the Development Authority of Bulloch County for an outstanding achievement in the location/expansion of business in Georgia at its Annual Awards luncheon on Monday. Bulloch County was recognized because of the Aspen Aerogels project, which announced in February of this year. Eric McDonald, CEO of Haralson County Chamber of Commerce presented the award to Benjy Thompson, Chair of GEDA, and CEO of Development Authority of Bulloch County and other key leaders in the project. Nearly 200 economic developers from around the state attended the ceremony.
Chatham County mayors advocate for LOST agreement
Editor’s note: This story was originally published Wednesday afternoon shortly after a deal had failed to be reached. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County and the eight cities located in the county failed to reach an agreement on the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) deal again on Wednesday. Michael Owens, President of the Tourism Leadership […]
wtoc.com
Body found in water off West Boundary Street in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the water off West Boundary Street on Wednesday. According to police, a body was found around 3:30 p.m. Police are awaiting the results of the autopsy. Please check back for updates.
wtoc.com
Publix officially opening at the Eagle Commons complex in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - In Statesboro, the first store in a long-awaited development opens its doors in just seven days. As the new Publix opens, more stores and jobs will be right behind it. While the opening of the store behind me has plenty of people abuzz, the developer of...
WSAV-TV
Bulloch Co. assistant principal arrested following ‘inappropriate’ disciplining of child
An assistant principal at Mattie Lively Elementary School was arrested and is facing termination for inappropriately disciplining a child in mid-November. Bulloch Co. assistant principal arrested following …. An assistant principal at Mattie Lively Elementary School was arrested and is facing termination for inappropriately disciplining a child in mid-November. Hit-and-run...
wtoc.com
New police headquarters opened in Claxton
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Police and staff in Claxton have a new home. The city officially dedicated their new 9,000 square foot police station on Thursday. Claxton’s new police station not only offers space and function and safety to officers and staff, but also the people who come here needing their help.
