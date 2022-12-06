ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
augustaceo.com

NA Chamber's December Breakfast to focus on Diversity and Inclusion

The Greater North Augusta Chamber of Commerce’s December Good Morning North Augusta will focus on a diversity, equity, and inclusion discussion with AMENTUM, presented by CSRA SHRM. Join the Chamber on Thursday, December 8th to hear from our guest speaker: Dr. Robert Smith, VP, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion with...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
augustaceo.com

Downtown Development Authority and Augusta & Co. Announce Fourth Annual Making Spirits Bright Downtown Decorations Crawl

The Downtown Development Authority of Augusta (DDA) and Augusta & Co. are pleased to announce the 2022 “Making Spirits Bright Downtown Decorations Crawl.”. The DDA and Augusta & Co. encourage locals and visitors alike to bring their friends and family downtown to experience the lights and special decorations at more than 30 storefronts while taking the opportunity to dine and shop. Augusta & Co. has created a “Making Spirits Bright Downtown Decorations Crawl” map with location listings, which is found at https://www.visitaugusta.com/spiritsbright.
AUGUSTA, GA
augustaceo.com

December 9th is "Operation Handwarmer Day" In Columbia County

Operation HandWarmer co-founders Burt Sappenfield and Larry Miller were presented with an official proclamation designating Friday, December 9th ìOperation Hand-Warmer Day in Columbia Countyî last night in Evans at a meeting of the Columbia County Board of Commissioners. Commission Chairman Doug Duncan extolled the charitable efforts on behalf of U.S. troops in cold-weather duty stations worldwide since the organization was launched in late 2011. ìWeíre proud that both gentlemen who started Operation HandWarmer operate established businesses located right here in Columbia County,î explained Mr. Duncan.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta residents meet on splitting off into a separate city

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It would be a bold move, forming a city within a city. Whitney Civitaresc lives in Summerville and is against the idea. “Ive overall been happy with the quality of the government and the things that have been happening,” Civitaresc said. Todd Brantley lives in...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Augusta commission approves less restrictive rules for adult nightclubs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — It’s a move that many in Augusta were not calling for but it was one commissioners made anyway. “It’s a tough situation it’s a tough topic and were understanding that at the end of the day we have to make decisions for the city of Augusta,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Commissioners react to pedestrian bridge lawsuit

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The new pedestrian bridge and its plaques recognizing Jefferson Davis are now under a legal cloud. “I don’t believe it was a mistake at all, we knew the lawsuit was going to come I think we are in good standing only time will tell,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Parent files lawsuit against Columbia County School Board members

EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - The mother of a Harlem Middle School student has filed a 323-page lawsuit against members of the school board, a teacher, and a principal over what she says is a violation of her parental rights and a book that she claims does not belong on the shelves of school libraries.
EVANS, GA
WJBF

Augusta Christmas Parade December 10th

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On Saturday, December 10th, at 6pm the Augusta Parade will take place on Broad Street between the blocks of 13th and 7th. The beneficiary of the parade is the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta, and you do not want to miss this spectacular event! You can watch it right here on […]
AUGUSTA, GA
augustaceo.com

Materials from the Augusta Jewish Museum Online Now

Selected by statewide cultural heritage stakeholders and funded by the DLG’s competitive digitization grant program, this collection is the Augusta Jewish Museum’s first collaboration with the DLG and is available here:. Augusta Jewish Museum Collection. The collection contains historical materials dating from 1850 to 2022 that come from...
AUGUSTA, GA
augustaceo.com

Ten New Faculty to Join Augusta University’s School of Computer and Cyber Sciences

Augusta University’s School of Computer and Cyber Sciences is proud to announce the addition of 10 new faculty this academic year. The School of Computer and Cyber Sciences has experienced unprecedented growth over the past four years. Student enrollment has doubled, and, for the first time in the school’s history, the student body totals more than 700.
AUGUSTA, GA
augustaceo.com

Gap-filling Weather Radar Installation Nearing Completion in Columbia County

Today, Columbia County announced that its partner, Climavision, a climate tech data pioneer, has completed installing a new weather radar system in Columbia County, helping to fill a dangerous low-level radar coverage gap in the region. This is the latest deployment in Climavision’s high-resolution network, which is being installed around the United States.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Georgia voters to finally decide on next US senator

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Georgia voters will cast their ballots Tuesday to decide who their next US senator will be. A record number of people voted early in the Peach State. Nearly 2 million people in Georgia have already voted in this runoff election. Nearly 20-thousand of those early votes came from Columbia County and nearly […]
GEORGIA STATE
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia, may be most famous as the home of the Masters Tournament, but there’s so much more to love about this Southern gem than its rolling greens. Situated on the Savannah River, this is a city steeped in history. Augusta has a wide variety of museums dedicated to various periods, from the times of slavery to the turbulent Civil War, plus museums that will walk you through the city’s cultural, artistic, and musical traditions.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM: A costly lesson on the ugly side of beauty

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Who doesn’t want to look their best for the holidays? A little Botox or laser treatment can help us look refreshed and even younger. However, the I-TEAM found lawsuits against estheticians are rampant. Skin care specialists are the third most targeted group of medical malpractice lawsuits, due to a growing number of untrained or uncertified estheticians.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

New details in pottery theft from Edgefield County library

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about how suspects got away with almost 40 pieces of pottery. They were stolen from the Tompkins Library in Edgefield. We spoke with the library’s director about why the artwork is so important to the community. It’s been more than six...
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy