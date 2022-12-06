Read full article on original website
Div II NCAA Finalist Augusta Univ. win 70-54press reportAugusta, GA
Olive Garden Restaurant to Replace Golden CorralJoel EisenbergAiken, SC
This Huge Antique Mall in South Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensNorth Augusta, SC
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAugusta, GA
Winston Churchill Once Stayed in This Historical SC HotelKennardo G. JamesAiken, SC
augustaceo.com
NA Chamber's December Breakfast to focus on Diversity and Inclusion
The Greater North Augusta Chamber of Commerce’s December Good Morning North Augusta will focus on a diversity, equity, and inclusion discussion with AMENTUM, presented by CSRA SHRM. Join the Chamber on Thursday, December 8th to hear from our guest speaker: Dr. Robert Smith, VP, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion with...
Mayor Davis and three commissioners recognized as their service comes to an end
After years of serving Augusta three commissioners and Mayor Davis reach their last meeting, and are recognized
augustaceo.com
Downtown Development Authority and Augusta & Co. Announce Fourth Annual Making Spirits Bright Downtown Decorations Crawl
The Downtown Development Authority of Augusta (DDA) and Augusta & Co. are pleased to announce the 2022 “Making Spirits Bright Downtown Decorations Crawl.”. The DDA and Augusta & Co. encourage locals and visitors alike to bring their friends and family downtown to experience the lights and special decorations at more than 30 storefronts while taking the opportunity to dine and shop. Augusta & Co. has created a “Making Spirits Bright Downtown Decorations Crawl” map with location listings, which is found at https://www.visitaugusta.com/spiritsbright.
augustaceo.com
December 9th is "Operation Handwarmer Day" In Columbia County
Operation HandWarmer co-founders Burt Sappenfield and Larry Miller were presented with an official proclamation designating Friday, December 9th ìOperation Hand-Warmer Day in Columbia Countyî last night in Evans at a meeting of the Columbia County Board of Commissioners. Commission Chairman Doug Duncan extolled the charitable efforts on behalf of U.S. troops in cold-weather duty stations worldwide since the organization was launched in late 2011. ìWeíre proud that both gentlemen who started Operation HandWarmer operate established businesses located right here in Columbia County,î explained Mr. Duncan.
37 Scholarships given to nurses to help further their education
People from around the community gathered at the Augusta Country Club for the University Hospital Nurse Alumni Scholarship Luncheon.
WRDW-TV
Augusta residents meet on splitting off into a separate city
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It would be a bold move, forming a city within a city. Whitney Civitaresc lives in Summerville and is against the idea. “Ive overall been happy with the quality of the government and the things that have been happening,” Civitaresc said. Todd Brantley lives in...
Special primary in Augusta lacks voter interest
Early voting continues for the special primary for State House District 129, but voter interest is lagging.
WJBF.com
Augusta commission approves less restrictive rules for adult nightclubs
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — It’s a move that many in Augusta were not calling for but it was one commissioners made anyway. “It’s a tough situation it’s a tough topic and were understanding that at the end of the day we have to make decisions for the city of Augusta,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson.
WJBF.com
Commissioners react to pedestrian bridge lawsuit
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The new pedestrian bridge and its plaques recognizing Jefferson Davis are now under a legal cloud. “I don’t believe it was a mistake at all, we knew the lawsuit was going to come I think we are in good standing only time will tell,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.
wfxg.com
Parent files lawsuit against Columbia County School Board members
EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - The mother of a Harlem Middle School student has filed a 323-page lawsuit against members of the school board, a teacher, and a principal over what she says is a violation of her parental rights and a book that she claims does not belong on the shelves of school libraries.
wfxg.com
Voter learns he's listed as deceased after trying to vote in Georgia runoff
(HEPHZIBAH, GA) - Imagine showing up to vote and finding out some shocking news about yourself. Michael Scott is a retiree, a Hephzibah Georgia resident, and says he proudly served in the United States Navy and the NSA. “I was disturbed. After all that service to my country, I was...
wfxg.com
Augusta-Richmond County Republican Party reflects on Georgia senate runoff.
Richmond county, Ga. (WFXG) - F OR WEEKS THE AUGUSTA-RICHMOND COUNTY DEMOCRATIC AND REPUBLICAN PARTIES HAVE BEEN HARD AT WORK. now, BOTH PARTIES EAGERLY AWAIT ELECTION RESULTS at EACH OF THEIR HEADQUARTERS. the county has experienced AN UNPRECEDENTED ELECTION SEASON FOR VOTER TURN OUT. NOW, AS AUGUSTANS FROM BOTH SIDES...
Augusta Christmas Parade December 10th
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On Saturday, December 10th, at 6pm the Augusta Parade will take place on Broad Street between the blocks of 13th and 7th. The beneficiary of the parade is the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta, and you do not want to miss this spectacular event! You can watch it right here on […]
augustaceo.com
Materials from the Augusta Jewish Museum Online Now
Selected by statewide cultural heritage stakeholders and funded by the DLG’s competitive digitization grant program, this collection is the Augusta Jewish Museum’s first collaboration with the DLG and is available here:. Augusta Jewish Museum Collection. The collection contains historical materials dating from 1850 to 2022 that come from...
augustaceo.com
Ten New Faculty to Join Augusta University’s School of Computer and Cyber Sciences
Augusta University’s School of Computer and Cyber Sciences is proud to announce the addition of 10 new faculty this academic year. The School of Computer and Cyber Sciences has experienced unprecedented growth over the past four years. Student enrollment has doubled, and, for the first time in the school’s history, the student body totals more than 700.
augustaceo.com
Gap-filling Weather Radar Installation Nearing Completion in Columbia County
Today, Columbia County announced that its partner, Climavision, a climate tech data pioneer, has completed installing a new weather radar system in Columbia County, helping to fill a dangerous low-level radar coverage gap in the region. This is the latest deployment in Climavision’s high-resolution network, which is being installed around the United States.
Georgia voters to finally decide on next US senator
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Georgia voters will cast their ballots Tuesday to decide who their next US senator will be. A record number of people voted early in the Peach State. Nearly 2 million people in Georgia have already voted in this runoff election. Nearly 20-thousand of those early votes came from Columbia County and nearly […]
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Augusta, Georgia
Augusta, Georgia, may be most famous as the home of the Masters Tournament, but there’s so much more to love about this Southern gem than its rolling greens. Situated on the Savannah River, this is a city steeped in history. Augusta has a wide variety of museums dedicated to various periods, from the times of slavery to the turbulent Civil War, plus museums that will walk you through the city’s cultural, artistic, and musical traditions.
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: A costly lesson on the ugly side of beauty
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Who doesn’t want to look their best for the holidays? A little Botox or laser treatment can help us look refreshed and even younger. However, the I-TEAM found lawsuits against estheticians are rampant. Skin care specialists are the third most targeted group of medical malpractice lawsuits, due to a growing number of untrained or uncertified estheticians.
WRDW-TV
New details in pottery theft from Edgefield County library
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about how suspects got away with almost 40 pieces of pottery. They were stolen from the Tompkins Library in Edgefield. We spoke with the library’s director about why the artwork is so important to the community. It’s been more than six...
