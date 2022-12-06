Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dr. Ryan Schroeder of Georgia Southern University Discusses Community Partnerships
Dr. Ryan Schroeder of Georgia Southern University talks about the various community partnerships the college has where students and teachers are both able to get involved. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
Savannah Classical Academy Announces Excellent CCCRPI Scores
Savannah Classical Academy (SCA) announces a stellar year for the charter school as the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) scores are released by The Georgia Department of Education. SCA outperformed most district schools in elementary, middle and high schools in Chatham County. Based on these CCRPI accountability...
Development Authority of Bulloch County Receives Award For Mid-Size Community Deal Of The Year By The Georgia Economic Developers Association
The Georgia Economic Developers Association (GEDA) recognized the Development Authority of Bulloch County for an outstanding achievement in the location/expansion of business in Georgia at its Annual Awards luncheon on Monday. Bulloch County was recognized because of the Aspen Aerogels project, which announced in February of this year. Eric McDonald, CEO of Haralson County Chamber of Commerce presented the award to Benjy Thompson, Chair of GEDA, and CEO of Development Authority of Bulloch County and other key leaders in the project. Nearly 200 economic developers from around the state attended the ceremony.
Georgia Business Journal Names Henry Plumbing Company 2022 Best of Georgia
Henry Plumbing Company, a 4th generation locally owned Savannah plumbing company, has been awarded for the second year in a row the Best of Georgia award by the Georgia Business Journal. The statewide vote was conducted from August 2022-October 2022. Thousands of Georgians were able to cast their votes for local businesses and organizations to be recognized as the best in the state of Georgia.
Georgia DOT Partners with Indeed to Host Virtual Job Fair Statewide
WHAT: Do you or someone you know have a calling for public service where the day to day activities make a difference in your community? The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair for Highway Maintenance Technicians with positions open across the state.
Georgia Trend Names George T. Major, Jr. of Savannah's Oliver Maner LLP as "Legal Elite"
George T. Major Jr. of the Savannah law firm Oliver Maner LLP has been named as one of Georgia Trend's 2022 "Legal Elite" for Personal Injury. Major has now received this honor for three consecutive years. This is the 20th annual publication of Georgia Trend's "Legal Elite" issue, which recognizes...
Tharros Place Announces $750,000 Grant from U.S. Department of Justice
Tharros Place, a new nonprofit that will provide services for survivors of human trafficking, announced today it received a $750,000, three-year grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to begin funding operations for a residential facility. When completed in summer 2023, the facility will be open 24/7 and staffed by trained and licensed professionals providing trauma-informed, client-centered care to girls ages 11 to 17.
HOPE High School Equivalency Examination Grant Now Available to Georgians
The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) today announced that eligible Georgians can now earn their high school equivalency (HSE) diploma for free. Earlier this year, the Georgia General Assembly passed, and Governor Brian P. Kemp signed into law, a bill establishing the HOPE High School Equivalency Examination Grant Program. Eligible Georgians will receive an award of up to $200 to cover exam fees for the GED® exam.
Lesley Francis Public Relations Welcomes Chloe Davis As Account Executive
Lesley Francis Public Relations (LFPR) has announced the appointment of their new Account Executive, Chloe Davis. At LFPR, the role of the Account Executive is to support team members through writing and issuing news releases, media coverage evaluations, event management, content creation, social media management, and interacting with clients. Chloe...
Georgia Creative Communities Project Partners with the GFPE
The Georgia Foundation for Public Education (GFPE), in partnership with the Georgia Creative Communities Project, is introducing a tax credit program that allows businesses to proactively support students in K-12 schools with the skills a wide range of employers have identified as critical. By participating in the new tax credit program, businesses can contribute to preparing students for the future workforce and engage in developing Georgia's robust creative ecosystem in communities across the state.
HunterMaclean Attorney J. Benedict “Ben” Hartman Honored as 2022 Georgia Trend Legal Elite
HunterMaclean, a leading business law firm with offices in Savannah and St. Simons Island, is honored to announce that J. Benedict “Ben” Hartman was recently recognized as 2022 Legal Elite by Georgia Trend. Ben Hartman is a partner in the estates and trusts practice group and the corporate taxation practice group.
Center for Business Analytics and Economic Research Evaluates Local Manufacturers’ Response to COVID-19 Pandemic
Georgia Southern University’s Center for Business Analytics and Economic Research (CBAER) reported in a recent study that despite employment and production challenges, manufacturers in the coastal region are recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. CBAER, a unit of the University’s Business Innovation Group (BIG), began the study in January 2021...
Georgia DOT Awards $152 Million in Construction Contracts in October
During the October 2022 State Transportation Board meeting, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) announced it awarded 25 projects valued at approximately $152,464,122. The largest single investment, worth approximately $9 million, was awarded to The Scruggs Company. This resurfacing project consists of 10.33 miles of milling and plant mix...
Savannah Voice Festival Partners with Historic Savannah Foundation to host ‘Songs And Stories In The Squares’
Savannah VOICE Festival (SVF) has partnered with another local nonprofit Historic Savannah Foundation (HSF) to host a holiday season installment of “Songs and Stories in the Squares,” which will take place at 4 p.m. Wednesday, December 14 beginning at Telfair Square located at 121 Barnard St. During this free event Kimberly Newbold, HSF Education & Research Associate and James Finsie, HSF Membership & Fundraising Associate will give a brief presentation about the history of Telfair and Ellis Squares before ending in Savannah City Market with a special collaboration between SVF artists and the Esther F. Garrison School Choir. Hot chocolate will be served by Wright Square Café at Telfair Square.
Georgia Farm Bureau Elects the 2023 Board of Directors
Georgia Farm Bureau (GFB) voting delegates elected the organization’s 2023 board of directors Dec. 6 during the 85th Annual GFB Convention held on Jekyll Island. GFB voting delegates re-elected Tom McCall to a second, two-year term. He was first elected in 2020. McCall and his family grow a variety of grain crops, sweet corn, hay and straw along with beef cattle, hogs and sheep on their farm in Fortsonia in Elbert County. He and his wife, Jane, have two adult children: Al (wife Rachel) and Katie M. Archer (husband Bristol), two grandsons and one granddaughter. The McCalls are of the Methodist faith.
SouthCoast Health Pediatrics Holds Grand Opening Event in Richmond Hill
SouthCoast Health, a medical leader across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, will be hosting a grand opening event at its SouthCoast Health Pediatrics location in Richmond Hill (89 Interchange Drive, Suite B, Richmond Hill). The event will take place from 4:30- 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 8. The grand opening...
CURE Childhood Cancer Raises $30,000 During ‘Giving Pump’ Fundraiser Program
CURE Childhood Cancer, a nonprofit dedicated to conquering childhood cancer through funding targeted research while supporting local patients and their families, was presented with a $30,000 check from Sommers Oil at Memorial Health Dwaine & Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital of Savannah. This donation is the result of a three-month-long...
Savannah Downtown Business Association Announces The Savannah To-Go Cup Call For St. Patrick’s Day Designs
As the success of the Savannah Downtown Business Association’s (SDBA) Savannah To-Go Cup initiative continues to grow, so does the need for the next exciting design. This recyclable, aluminum cup showcases artwork created by local talent, which is then put into circulation by participating SDBA member businesses and ultimately, enjoyed by locals and tourists to the area.
Gov. Kemp: Hyundai Motor Group & SK On To Build EV Battery Facility
Governor Brian Kemp today announced that Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) and SK On have selected a site in Bartow County for a new electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing facility that will supply Hyundai Motor Group’s plants in the U.S. One of the largest economic development projects in state history, stakeholders estimate it will create more than 3,500 new jobs through approximately $4-5 billion of investment in Bartow County.
Davenport House Museum Announces Annual Holiday Evening Tours by Candlelight
Davenport House Museum (DHM), a property of Historic Savannah Foundation, announces the return of its festive, annual Holiday Evening Tours by Candlelight event celebrating the coming of the New Year as it would have been observed 200 years ago. The fifty-minute experience will take place at the historic house. Patrons may arrive at the Museum’s new entrance at 323 East Broughton Street any time between 6-8 p.m. Monday, December 26 through Friday, December 30. Online reservations in advance are strongly encouraged with a reserved date and time for attending noted.
