Husband And Children Pleading For Information On Missing Georgia MotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond Hill, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
The police accuse the mother of killing her missing childkandelSavannah, GA
savannahceo.com
Georgia Trend Names George T. Major, Jr. of Savannah's Oliver Maner LLP as "Legal Elite"
George T. Major Jr. of the Savannah law firm Oliver Maner LLP has been named as one of Georgia Trend's 2022 "Legal Elite" for Personal Injury. Major has now received this honor for three consecutive years. This is the 20th annual publication of Georgia Trend's "Legal Elite" issue, which recognizes...
savannahceo.com
Tharros Place Announces $750,000 Grant from U.S. Department of Justice
Tharros Place, a new nonprofit that will provide services for survivors of human trafficking, announced today it received a $750,000, three-year grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to begin funding operations for a residential facility. When completed in summer 2023, the facility will be open 24/7 and staffed by trained and licensed professionals providing trauma-informed, client-centered care to girls ages 11 to 17.
savannahceo.com
Dr. Ryan Schroeder of Georgia Southern University Discusses Community Partnerships
Dr. Ryan Schroeder of Georgia Southern University talks about the various community partnerships the college has where students and teachers are both able to get involved. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
savannahceo.com
Savannah Classical Academy Announces Excellent CCCRPI Scores
Savannah Classical Academy (SCA) announces a stellar year for the charter school as the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) scores are released by The Georgia Department of Education. SCA outperformed most district schools in elementary, middle and high schools in Chatham County. Based on these CCRPI accountability...
savannahceo.com
HunterMaclean Attorney J. Benedict “Ben” Hartman Honored as 2022 Georgia Trend Legal Elite
HunterMaclean, a leading business law firm with offices in Savannah and St. Simons Island, is honored to announce that J. Benedict “Ben” Hartman was recently recognized as 2022 Legal Elite by Georgia Trend. Ben Hartman is a partner in the estates and trusts practice group and the corporate taxation practice group.
savannahceo.com
Center for Business Analytics and Economic Research Evaluates Local Manufacturers’ Response to COVID-19 Pandemic
Georgia Southern University’s Center for Business Analytics and Economic Research (CBAER) reported in a recent study that despite employment and production challenges, manufacturers in the coastal region are recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. CBAER, a unit of the University’s Business Innovation Group (BIG), began the study in January 2021...
savannahceo.com
Development Authority of Bulloch County Receives Award For Mid-Size Community Deal Of The Year By The Georgia Economic Developers Association
The Georgia Economic Developers Association (GEDA) recognized the Development Authority of Bulloch County for an outstanding achievement in the location/expansion of business in Georgia at its Annual Awards luncheon on Monday. Bulloch County was recognized because of the Aspen Aerogels project, which announced in February of this year. Eric McDonald, CEO of Haralson County Chamber of Commerce presented the award to Benjy Thompson, Chair of GEDA, and CEO of Development Authority of Bulloch County and other key leaders in the project. Nearly 200 economic developers from around the state attended the ceremony.
savannahceo.com
Lesley Francis Public Relations Welcomes Chloe Davis As Account Executive
Lesley Francis Public Relations (LFPR) has announced the appointment of their new Account Executive, Chloe Davis. At LFPR, the role of the Account Executive is to support team members through writing and issuing news releases, media coverage evaluations, event management, content creation, social media management, and interacting with clients. Chloe...
savannahceo.com
CURE Childhood Cancer Raises $30,000 During ‘Giving Pump’ Fundraiser Program
CURE Childhood Cancer, a nonprofit dedicated to conquering childhood cancer through funding targeted research while supporting local patients and their families, was presented with a $30,000 check from Sommers Oil at Memorial Health Dwaine & Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital of Savannah. This donation is the result of a three-month-long...
tigersroar.com
The End of the Road: Latrella Jackson Road to Graduate
Pandemics, projects, and plenty of deadlines over a course of four years have finally led Latrella Jackson to the end of the road as she is only a few days away from graduating. To be accepted into college is a huge accomplishment by most people’s standards, and finishing is an...
Chatham County mayors advocate for LOST agreement
Editor’s note: This story was originally published Wednesday afternoon shortly after a deal had failed to be reached. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County and the eight cities located in the county failed to reach an agreement on the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) deal again on Wednesday. Michael Owens, President of the Tourism Leadership […]
savannahceo.com
Savannah Voice Festival Partners with Historic Savannah Foundation to host ‘Songs And Stories In The Squares’
Savannah VOICE Festival (SVF) has partnered with another local nonprofit Historic Savannah Foundation (HSF) to host a holiday season installment of “Songs and Stories in the Squares,” which will take place at 4 p.m. Wednesday, December 14 beginning at Telfair Square located at 121 Barnard St. During this free event Kimberly Newbold, HSF Education & Research Associate and James Finsie, HSF Membership & Fundraising Associate will give a brief presentation about the history of Telfair and Ellis Squares before ending in Savannah City Market with a special collaboration between SVF artists and the Esther F. Garrison School Choir. Hot chocolate will be served by Wright Square Café at Telfair Square.
wtoc.com
City leaders hold news conference day after Chatham Co. leaves LOST negotiations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Negotiations regarding Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) within Chatham County have come to a halt. The Chatham County delegation walked out of negotiations Wednesday after not being able to reach an agreement with the eight municipalities within the county. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, as well as...
savannahceo.com
SouthCoast Health Pediatrics Holds Grand Opening Event in Richmond Hill
SouthCoast Health, a medical leader across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, will be hosting a grand opening event at its SouthCoast Health Pediatrics location in Richmond Hill (89 Interchange Drive, Suite B, Richmond Hill). The event will take place from 4:30- 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 8. The grand opening...
WJCL
Authorities to compare fake school shooting calls in Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hoax active shooter calls are increasingly becoming a problem for school districts and law enforcement across the country. A series of prank calls Nov. 30, 2022, across the state of Georgia shut down as many 20 schools, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The hoax prompted law enforcement to put Savannah High School on lockdown. Fearful parents waited for an update and to be reunited with their children.
wtoc.com
Aria Janel joins WTOC team as new Daybreak anchor, Morning Break co-host
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We have a new team member at WTOC and on Morning Break. You probably remember Morning Break had three hosts. We said good-bye to Cyreia Sandlin this summer and have been searching for a replacement ever since - and we have found the perfect fit. Aria...
hotelnewsresource.com
112 Room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bluffton @ Hilton Head Area Sold
Banyan Investment Group (BIG) today announced the completed sale of the 112-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bluffton @ Hilton Head Area in S.C., to Trishul Hospitality for an undisclosed price. The transaction generated a 24% IRR and a 3.3x equity multiple. “We purchased the Bluffton Holiday Inn Express &...
wtoc.com
Home for the Holidays winners announced
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The winners of the annual Home for the Holidays contest have been selected. The big prize is getting to see their service member for the holidays!. Four of the five winners accepted their free flights home from the Savannah Airport Commission Vice Chairman Shirley James. Members from the Air Force, Coast Guard, Navy, and Army were selected this season.
savannahceo.com
Davenport House Museum Announces Annual Holiday Evening Tours by Candlelight
Davenport House Museum (DHM), a property of Historic Savannah Foundation, announces the return of its festive, annual Holiday Evening Tours by Candlelight event celebrating the coming of the New Year as it would have been observed 200 years ago. The fifty-minute experience will take place at the historic house. Patrons may arrive at the Museum’s new entrance at 323 East Broughton Street any time between 6-8 p.m. Monday, December 26 through Friday, December 30. Online reservations in advance are strongly encouraged with a reserved date and time for attending noted.
wtoc.com
INTERVIEW: Marcus and Michael Craig
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Amazing Race, season 34 finale aired last night. Two contestants with local ties, Marcus and Michael Craig, chatted with Afternoon Break about this season of Amazing Race and their experience on the show.
