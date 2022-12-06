Read full article on original website
Div II NCAA Finalist Augusta Univ. win 70-54press reportAugusta, GA
Olive Garden Restaurant to Replace Golden CorralJoel EisenbergAiken, SC
This Huge Antique Mall in South Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensNorth Augusta, SC
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAugusta, GA
Winston Churchill Once Stayed in This Historical SC HotelKennardo G. JamesAiken, SC
augustaceo.com
Downtown Development Authority and Augusta & Co. Announce Fourth Annual Making Spirits Bright Downtown Decorations Crawl
The Downtown Development Authority of Augusta (DDA) and Augusta & Co. are pleased to announce the 2022 “Making Spirits Bright Downtown Decorations Crawl.”. The DDA and Augusta & Co. encourage locals and visitors alike to bring their friends and family downtown to experience the lights and special decorations at more than 30 storefronts while taking the opportunity to dine and shop. Augusta & Co. has created a “Making Spirits Bright Downtown Decorations Crawl” map with location listings, which is found at https://www.visitaugusta.com/spiritsbright.
WRDW-TV
Sip and Shop brings out the community spirit in Columbia County
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Families came out to the Evans Towne Center Park for Columbia County Sip and Shop. More than 40 local vendors were there to offer last-minute gifts. Melanie Snead and Melissa Overton made a camper into a small business in 2022, and looked to continue into Thursday.
New Dunkin’ in Evans celebrating grand opening, giving away free coffee for a year
EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – The new Dunkin’ on Washington Road in Evans will be giving away FREE COFFEE FOR A YEAR to the first 100 guests in line starting at 9 A.M. on Thursday, December 8th. According to the press release, this giveaway is to celebrate its grand opening. Organizers say that the store will […]
augustaceo.com
NA Chamber's December Breakfast to focus on Diversity and Inclusion
The Greater North Augusta Chamber of Commerce’s December Good Morning North Augusta will focus on a diversity, equity, and inclusion discussion with AMENTUM, presented by CSRA SHRM. Join the Chamber on Thursday, December 8th to hear from our guest speaker: Dr. Robert Smith, VP, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion with...
augustaceo.com
December 9th is "Operation Handwarmer Day" In Columbia County
Operation HandWarmer co-founders Burt Sappenfield and Larry Miller were presented with an official proclamation designating Friday, December 9th ìOperation Hand-Warmer Day in Columbia Countyî last night in Evans at a meeting of the Columbia County Board of Commissioners. Commission Chairman Doug Duncan extolled the charitable efforts on behalf of U.S. troops in cold-weather duty stations worldwide since the organization was launched in late 2011. ìWeíre proud that both gentlemen who started Operation HandWarmer operate established businesses located right here in Columbia County,î explained Mr. Duncan.
Border Bowl X – Get Your Tickets Now!
Watch the CSRA’s best High School football seniors from Georgia and South Carolina as they battle for the paddle.
WRDW-TV
Augusta residents meet on splitting off into a separate city
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It would be a bold move, forming a city within a city. Whitney Civitaresc lives in Summerville and is against the idea. “Ive overall been happy with the quality of the government and the things that have been happening,” Civitaresc said. Todd Brantley lives in...
augustaceo.com
Materials from the Augusta Jewish Museum Online Now
Selected by statewide cultural heritage stakeholders and funded by the DLG’s competitive digitization grant program, this collection is the Augusta Jewish Museum’s first collaboration with the DLG and is available here:. Augusta Jewish Museum Collection. The collection contains historical materials dating from 1850 to 2022 that come from...
WJBF.com
The Ladies Behind Worth. Women Share Their Mission
(Augusta, GA): Katy Brosious and Keziah Felak, the founders of Worth. Women share their mission and passion behind their business and why they started.
WRDW-TV
New details in pottery theft from Edgefield County library
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about how suspects got away with almost 40 pieces of pottery. They were stolen from the Tompkins Library in Edgefield. We spoke with the library’s director about why the artwork is so important to the community. It’s been more than six...
WJBF.com
Augusta commission approves less restrictive rules for adult nightclubs
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — It’s a move that many in Augusta were not calling for but it was one commissioners made anyway. “It’s a tough situation it’s a tough topic and were understanding that at the end of the day we have to make decisions for the city of Augusta,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson.
augustaceo.com
Gap-filling Weather Radar Installation Nearing Completion in Columbia County
Today, Columbia County announced that its partner, Climavision, a climate tech data pioneer, has completed installing a new weather radar system in Columbia County, helping to fill a dangerous low-level radar coverage gap in the region. This is the latest deployment in Climavision’s high-resolution network, which is being installed around the United States.
WRDW-TV
Pair tricks local Walmart clerk to get away with thousands
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thieves at a local Walmart managed to get away with nearly $6,400 in merchandise and gift cards by confusing a cashier, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. The theft happened just before 4:15 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Walmart at Interstate 20 and Lewiston...
actionnews5.com
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) – Two people managed to get away with stealing $6,400 in merchandise and gift cards from a Walmart in Georgia by confusing the cashier, officials said. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said the theft happened at a Walmart in Grovetown on Nov. 30. Deputies...
WRDW-TV
Augusta leaves neighbors in the dark about streetlight fixes
Jill Scott coming to the Bell Auditorium February 2023
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Legendary R&B singer, Jill Scott, is coming back to the Garden City. The “Golden” singer will grace the stage at the Bell Auditorium, Tuesday, February 28th at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 9that 10:00 a.m. AECTix.com or the SRP Box Office at the James Brown Arena.
Augusta is not the greatest place to be single, new study shows
If you're single and you live in the CSRA, chances are you know the struggle of dating. A new study shows that Augusta is not one of the best places to be if you're flying solo.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Augusta, Georgia
Augusta, Georgia, may be most famous as the home of the Masters Tournament, but there’s so much more to love about this Southern gem than its rolling greens. Situated on the Savannah River, this is a city steeped in history. Augusta has a wide variety of museums dedicated to various periods, from the times of slavery to the turbulent Civil War, plus museums that will walk you through the city’s cultural, artistic, and musical traditions.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Teen missing after traveling on bus from Augusta to Atlanta, deputies say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Georgia are looking for a teenager who disappeared after traveling on a bus from Augusta to Atlanta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Javon Bradley was last seen on Nov. 30 around 12:30 a.m. getting on a Southeastern Stages bus in Augusta headed to Atlanta. They say Bradley arrived in Atlanta at 2:45 a.m. and was supposed to transfer to a Greyhound Bus, but it appears he did not transfer to the other bus in Atlanta.
WRDW-TV
Aiken County crews respond to car crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Emergency crews responded to a car crash late Wednesday night in Aiken. Aiken Department of Public Safety says the crash happened just before midnight on Whiskey Road and Knox Avenue Southeast. It is unknown if anyone is injured or what the cause is.
