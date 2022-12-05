ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alicia Wilson to leave Hopkins for leadership role with JPMorgan Chase philanthropy team

Alicia Wilson, a dynamic, high-energy leader who has played a critical role in guiding Johns Hopkins' economic development initiatives to new heights while also deepening and enhancing the institution's community partnerships and collaborations in Baltimore and beyond over the past three and a half years, will leave Johns Hopkins at the end of the year to become managing director of JPMorgan Chase's North American regional philanthropy team.
Sounds of the season

Libraries have long been characterized as bastions of quiet, of murmuring whispers, and of admonishing shushes. But a new partnership between the Enoch Pratt Free Library and the Peabody Institute at Johns Hopkins seeks to fill libraries across Baltimore with sound and music during the holiday season. The Peabody at...
Enhanced JHU Tuition Remission Benefit: How to Apply

The university recently announced a major expansion of its tuition assistance benefits for employees and their families. To help administer the benefit, JHU has partnered with Bright Horizons/EdAssist. Employees taking graduate degree–seeking credit courses and non-degree-seeking credit courses at JHU will need to apply for tuition remission through the new...
Save the date:  Johns Hopkins Event Planners Conference  2023

The  Johns Hopkins Event Planners Conference  2023  will take place on Jan. 19 on the university's Homewood campus. It has been a few years since this signature event has been hosted, and your conference committee has been working with colleagues across the university to develop a fun and inspiring learning experience. To share recommendations for sessions or speakers, email the event organizers by Friday, Dec. 23.
