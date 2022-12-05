The Johns Hopkins Event Planners Conference 2023 will take place on Jan. 19 on the university's Homewood campus. It has been a few years since this signature event has been hosted, and your conference committee has been working with colleagues across the university to develop a fun and inspiring learning experience. To share recommendations for sessions or speakers, email the event organizers by Friday, Dec. 23.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO