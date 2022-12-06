To celebrate the launch of Paramount+ in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, Paramount rolled out its iconic Blue Carpet at the UCI Luxe in Berlin and hosted an unforgettable event featuring a first look at some of Paramount+’s premium content! Global and local stars gathered together for this exclusive event, including the entire cast of Nickelodeon Germany's Spotlight, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' star Anson Mount, 1883's Marc Rissmann, Dani Levy, the Cast of The Sheik, and cast the cast members of Germany Shore. Check out photos from the star-studded event below, and click HERE to find out more about Paramount+ in GSA! Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com.

3 DAYS AGO