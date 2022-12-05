Read full article on original website
Memphis Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Twin GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Commercial pilot over Tennessee reports slow moving donut-shaped objectRoger MarshMemphis, TN
Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In MemphisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
actionnews5.com
Amazon driver carjacked at gunpoint with ‘pink gun’ in Crosstown area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Amazon delivery driver was carjacked at gunpoint in the Crosstown area Thursday night. Police say that the van was taken while the driver was en route on Faxon Avenue. Police say no one was injured. The van was later found at the intersection of North...
actionnews5.com
Daughter desperate to find sentimental teddy bears made from late father’s shirts
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Central Gardens resident is desperately searching for a missing package containing four priceless “Memory Bears.”. The four teddy bears were made out of shirts belonging to her late father who died earlier in the year from cancer. They were meant to be Christmas gifts...
actionnews5.com
Oak Court Mall in foreclosure and to be auctioned off
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Oak Court Mall is now in foreclosure and will be auctioned off, according to a foreclosure notice. The original trustee failed to comply with the terms and conditions that dated back to May 15, 2014. The parent company that previously owned the Memphis mall, Washington...
actionnews5.com
Two organiztions treat 100 Memphians to free gas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One hundred Memphians will be treated to free gasoline Friday morning. This will be at the Mapco gas station on 459 Crump Boulevard from 9 until 10 a.m. Two organizations, the Memphian and First Baptist Church Lauderdale have teamed up to give $30 worth of gasoline to the first 100 cars that show up today.
actionnews5.com
Ambulance, left running, stolen from Regional One
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a man stole an ambulance Monday night. An EMT for Choctaw Health Center in Philadelphia, Mississippi, told police he transferred a patient to Regional One, and while inside, left the vehicle running with the keys inside. The driver says when he returned to...
actionnews5.com
2 suspects wanted for East Memphis burglary
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a burglary that happened in East Memphis on Tuesday morning, according to police. Officers responded to the burglary at 10:45 a.m. on Park Avenue. Officers were advised that the victim had left her home and later received a call from her...
actionnews5.com
Memphis’ new six acres under a roof: A sports tourism game changer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You’re invited to celebrate the grand opening of the new Memphis Sports and Event Center this Saturday, December 10 from 12 noon until 3 p.m. at Liberty Park. “We believe this is a game changer to bring not only local sports programming but also regional...
actionnews5.com
3 suspects wanted for shoplifting at beauty supply store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shoplifting at a beauty supply store that happened on Sunday afternoon involving three suspects, according to police. Officers responded to the shoplifting at 2:30 p.m. at Beauty Nation located at 3246 Jackson Avenue. Officers were advised that two suspects entered...
actionnews5.com
Memphis high school senior fatally struck while walking home from school
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the three pedestrians killed on Tuesday was an 18-year-old Trezevant High School senior. The Memphis Police Department says Aaliyah Dalton was killed on Range Line Road Tuesday night while walking in the road before she was fatally struck. Dalton’s aunt says she was part...
actionnews5.com
Intruder arrested after Ark. elementary school lockdown
HELENA-WEST-HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas elementary school went into lockdown after an intruder was found on the campus. J.F Wahl Elementary School issued the lockdown around 10:15 a.m. on Friday. According to Helena-West Helena Schools, all the students and staff followed the security protocols promptly with the assistance of...
actionnews5.com
Memphis rapper sentenced for COVID fraud after releasing song describing his crimes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A judge sentenced a Memphis rapper to over six years in prison over COVID relief fraud. Fontrell Antonio Baines, aka Nuke Bizzle, was sentenced to 77 months in prison and ordered to pay $704,760 in restitution to the California Employment Development Department (EDD). Baines was arrested...
actionnews5.com
SCSO: 22-year-old woman missing out of North Shelby Co.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a 22-year-old woman missing out of North Shelby County. Deputies say Cieara Palm was last seen by her family members in the Northwood Hills area on Friday, Dec. 2. Palm was reported...
actionnews5.com
Ark. teen elected youngest Black mayor in U.S.
EARLE, Ark. (WMC) - A teen in Arkansas was voted in to become the youngest Black mayor in America on Tuesday night. Jaylen Smith graduated from Earle High School in May of 2022. Now, at just 18 years old, he’s the mayor-elect of Earle. He shared the news on...
actionnews5.com
Hit-and-run on Shelby Drive leaves pedestrian dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At 7:02 p.m., the Memphis Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Riverdale Road and Shelby Drive. A man was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver involved in the crash did stay after the incident. No charges have been filed, but this...
actionnews5.com
Woman found dead in abandoned car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department officers found a woman dead inside a car in Covington Pike Bottoms. Officers responded to an abandoned car at Wells Station Road and Chelsea Avenue Tuesday at 12:52 a.m. It is unclear how she died. There is no suspect information.
actionnews5.com
Multiple people injured in ‘domestic’ shooting in Olive Branch
DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - Olive Branch Police Department is investigating a shooting that left multiple people injured. Police responded to a shooting on Asbury Place around 10 p.m. Thursday. According to OBPD, they found each victim with gunshot wounds. Officers believe this was a domestic incident. It is unclear...
actionnews5.com
Woman detained after shooting in North Memphis leaves man critical
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman has been detained after police say a shooting Tuesday morning in North Memphis left one man in critical condition. Officers responded to the shooting at 10:33 a.m. on Kney Street. Police say one man was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. This...
actionnews5.com
Police identify victim killed in I-240 shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police have identified the victim killed in a shooting on I-240 and Jackson Avenue Monday night. Police say that at 9:34 p.m., North Main Station officers responded to a man-down call at I-240 southbound at the Jackson Avenue exit. There, officers found Curtis Hayes lying on...
actionnews5.com
Florida vehicular homicide fugitive captured in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man wanted out of Florida for vehicular homicide has been captured in Memphis, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Malik Christopher, 26, of Florida, was wanted by the Miramar Police Department for the spring hit-and-run and was captured by U.S. Marshals in Memphis on Monday.
actionnews5.com
Police: Driver beaten after fatally striking woman in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was fatally struck by a car while walking in Frayser Tuesday evening. Police say that at 5:34 p.m., officers responded to a pedestrian crash on Range Line Road where the woman was found dead. Police say that the driver stayed on the scene. Police...
