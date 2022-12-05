MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One hundred Memphians will be treated to free gasoline Friday morning. This will be at the Mapco gas station on 459 Crump Boulevard from 9 until 10 a.m. Two organizations, the Memphian and First Baptist Church Lauderdale have teamed up to give $30 worth of gasoline to the first 100 cars that show up today.

