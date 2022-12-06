ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia could purchase B-21 Raiders from the United States: High-tech stealth bomber is 'invisible' to enemy radar, uses AI to connect to friendly forces, has 'digital bomb bay' - and pilots will be 'optional'

By Ronny Reyes For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

Australia may be looking to buy one of America's new stealth bombers after the US unveiled the aircraft that can hold both nuclear and conventional weapons.

The B-21 raider, expected to cost a whopping $1billion per plane, was unveiled in a ceremony in California on Friday with the Chief of the Royal Australian Air Force in attendance.

Built by aerospace and defense company Northrop Grumman, the B-21 Raider will be 'invisible' to enemy radar, capable of using Artificial Intelligence to connect to ally forces, feature 'digital bomb bay,' and eventually include an option to be completely remote.

While the RAAF is yet to confirm whether or not the B-21 aircraft would be brought to Australian shores, experts have said there's no doubt there would be a lot of interest in buying them.

Discussions over the potential for the US to sell the B-21s to Australia are expected to be held this week, with Defence Minister Richard Marles and Foreign Minister Penny Wong set to meet with their American counterparts this week.

The US Air Force unveiled its secret B-21 stealth bomber aircraft on Friday in Palmdale, California, which is touted to be virtually 'invisible' to all enemy stealth radars and will included the latest features in military tech
The B-21 Raider is set to replace the $2bn per plane B-2 Spirit - and features a smaller wingspan and price tag of $639m. Unlike its predecessor, the B-21 will be able to go on unmanned bomber and surveillance missions anywhere in the world
The bomber is the first military aircraft America has made in 30 years, and has been built to replace the country's current fleet, with the country set to acquire 100 B-21s.

The aircraft is so advanced, that US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said 'even the most sophisticated air-defence systems will struggle to detect a B-21 in the sky'.

Experts say Australia would be certainly looking into securing some of the aircraft for military purposes, but it would be up to a decade before a deal was secured.

US Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said America 'would be willing to talk to Australia about anything that there was an interest in', when asked if they would sell the bombers to Australia, the ABC reported.

Colin Clark, the editor of defence news site Breaking Defense, said Australia was interested in asking for the B-21s, and the US would be 'very interested' in selling them.

'Regardless of whether they are armed with nuclear weapons or are under Australian command, I am almost certain, emphasis on almost, that B-21s will at least rotate regularly through Australia and they may well be based here permanently,' he told the publication.

THE B-21'S NEWEST FEATURES FOR MODERN WARFARE

The B-21's feature groundbreaking stealth technology built on top of more than three decades and six generations of US bomber innovation.

Northrop boasts that the new aircraft will included advance materials that will greatly reduced infrared, acoustic, electromagnetic, visual and radar signatures, making it virtually undetectable.

The bomber's stealth tech is expected to counteract even the latest Russian and Chinese surface-to-air missiles, something '90 percent of the nation's current bomber fleet is incapable of doing,' the company said.

The B-21 will also include a 'digital bomb bay', which will allow the aircraft to integrate new weapons faster than ever before. It ensures that the bomber can be readily and affordably upgraded.

The new system grants the aircraft the ability to be nuclear-capable and carry an estimated payload of 30,000 pounds of firepower.

Additionally, the B-21 will come with AI-controlled sensors, which Northrop said would be able to identify enemy targets and share intelligence with allies for coordinated strikes in record time.

The system will be able to share data with the Army, Navy, Air Force and Space Force.

'The B-21 provides utility to accomplish our nation's security objective in every scenario imaginable,' retired Air Force Lt. Gen. David Deptula told the Wall Street Journal. 'No other weapons system can do that.'

'The B-21 is America’s China-deterrence bomber,' said Mark Gunzinger, a retired bomber pilot who flew the B-52.

The Air Force is planning to buy at least 100 of the B-21 Raider. Pictured: A rendering of jet released by the US Air Force

A FULLY REMOTE STEALTH BOMBER

Unlike its predecessor, the B-2 Spirit, the B-21 Raider is expected to allow for unmanned missions.

While the current plans for the Raider include a crew of two, the Air Force has said that future aircraft must be able to be completely remote.

Representatives for Northrop called the B-21 'pioneering' and 'technological excellence.'

'The B-21 is the most advanced military aircraft ever built and is a product of pioneering innovation and technological excellence,' said Northrop sector vice president and general manager Dough Young.

HOW DOES IT COMPETE WITH RUSSIA AND CHINA?

The stealth aspect of the B-21 Raider is touted as its main asset against Russian and Chinese forces.

Like its predecessor, the B-21 is expected to be a subsonic aircraft, meaning it will fly slower than 768 mph.

That puts it at a notable disadvantage against China's J-20 stealth fighter, which flies at more than 1,300 mph and is capable of carrying 24,000 pounds of payload.

The B-21 will also be slower than Russia's SU-57, which can hit a top speed of 1,330 mph and reportedly saw its first operational use in November when officials claimed it downed a Ukrainian jet.

Despite the slow speed, Northup claims the B-21 will be among the most undetectable aircrafts in the sky, capable of hiding from foreign nation's radar system.

Russia currently touts the most capable surface-to-air missile (SAM) system, which can shoot down stealth aircrafts from 250 miles away.

China currently employs is HQ-17 SAM system, which can track 24 different targets and shot two down at the same time from nine miles away.

Although there have been rumors that China has developed a new radar capable of detecting any and all stealth aircrafts, they have been rejected by military experts.

