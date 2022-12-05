Best-performing stocks last week
Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in the S&P 500 last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked based on percent price change from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2. All stocks in the S&P 500 listed on Barchart were considered.
Industries with the most stocks in the top 25
#1. Health Care: 6
#2. Communication Services: 4
#2. Consumer Discretionary: 4
#2. Information Technology: 4
#2. Materials: 4
The highest performing stock on the list returned +17.6% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
#25. Take-Two Interactive (TTWO)
- Last week price change: +7.4% (+$7.50)
- Industry: Communication Services - Interactive Home Entertainment
#24. Ceridian (CDAY)
- Last week price change: +7.4% (+$4.81)
- Industry: Information Technology - Application Software
#23. Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)
- Last week price change: +7.6% (+$5.23)
- Industry: Communication Services - Movies & Entertainment
#22. Enphase (ENPH)
- Last week price change: +7.6% (+$23.79)
- Industry: Information Technology - Electronic Components
#21. Steris (STE)
- Last week price change: +7.7% (+$13.67)
- Industry: Health Care - Health Care Equipment
#20. Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)
- Last week price change: +7.8% (+$27.72)
- Industry: Information Technology - Semiconductors
#19. International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)
- Last week price change: +8.0% (+$7.99)
- Industry: Materials - Specialty Chemicals
#18. Teleflex (TFX)
- Last week price change: +8.1% (+$18.09)
- Industry: Health Care - Health Care Equipment
#17. Celanese (CE)
- Last week price change: +8.3% (+$8.34)
- Industry: Materials - Specialty Chemicals
#16. Halliburton (HAL)
- Last week price change: +8.3% (+$2.99)
- Industry: Energy - Oil & Gas Equipment & Services
#15. Organon & Co. (OGN)
- Last week price change: +8.4% (+$2.06)
- Industry: Health Care - Pharmaceuticals
#14. Idexx Laboratories (IDXX)
- Last week price change: +8.8% (+$35.20)
- Industry: Health Care - Health Care Equipment
#13. Wynn Resorts (WYNN)
- Last week price change: +8.9% (+$6.95)
- Industry: Consumer Discretionary - Casinos & Gaming
#12. West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)
- Last week price change: +9.0% (+$20.17)
- Industry: Health Care - Health Care Supplies
#11. Bath & Body Works (BBWI)
- Last week price change: +9.5% (+$3.80)
- Industry: Consumer Discretionary - Specialty Stores
#10. Newmont (NEM)
- Last week price change: +9.8% (+$4.35)
- Industry: Materials - Gold
#9. Las Vegas Sands (LVS)
- Last week price change: +9.9% (+$4.31)
- Industry: Consumer Discretionary - Casinos & Gaming
#8. The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)
- Last week price change: +10.0% (+$21.71)
- Industry: Consumer Staples - Personal Products
#7. MarketAxess (MKTX)
- Last week price change: +10.4% (+$26.54)
- Industry: Financials - Financial Exchanges & Data
#6. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)
- Last week price change: +11.1% (+$4.03)
- Industry: Materials - Copper
#5. Catalent (CTLT)
- Last week price change: +11.4% (+$5.33)
- Industry: Health Care - Pharmaceuticals
#4. FIS (FIS)
- Last week price change: +13.0% (+$8.53)
- Industry: Information Technology - Data Processing & Outsourced Services
#3. Meta Platforms (META)
- Last week price change: +13.5% (+$14.71)
- Industry: Communication Services - Interactive Media & Services
#2. Netflix (NFLX)
- Last week price change: +14.0% (+$39.24)
- Industry: Communication Services - Movies & Entertainment
#1. Etsy (ETSY)
- Last week price change: +17.6% (+$21.01)
- Industry: Consumer Discretionary - Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
