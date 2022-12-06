Tuesday’s Digital Daily: December 6, 2022

Related
Kate Middleton Dazzles in Lotus Flower Tiara and Beaded Jenny Peckham Red Dress at Diplomatic Corps Reception
Kate Middleton joined her mother-in-law, Queen Camilla, in hosting a reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace in London on Tuesday. For the occasion, the Princess of Wales wore a red floral-embroidered Jenny Packham dress from the brand’s pre-fall 2019 collection. Middleton made a major jewelry...
2022 Beauty Inc Awards: Retailers of the Year
The 2022 Beauty Inc Awards Retailer of the Year: Mass Walmart When it comes to mass beauty, scale and speed are no longer mutually exclusive. Walmart has always been a dominant player because of its sheer size. But over the last two years, the world’s largest has also become increasingly directional, thanks to a combination of speed, storytelling and brand selection that started under former vice president and general manager of beauty, Musab Balbale, and has continued under the leadership of Creighton Kiper, his successor. It was a busy year for beauty. There was Walmart’s entry into prestige beauty via a partnership with...
The 2022 Beauty Inc Awards: Buzzy Collab, Sustainability, Purposeful Initiative
Sustainability in Beauty Award: Coty Inc. Coty chief executive officer Sue Y. Nabi has said that her goal is for the company to become a leader in sustainability, using science to deliver transformative change. In a year in which green science was all the rage, the company took a meaningful step toward that goal, partnering with LanzaTech to more sustainably source ethanol, its most purchased ingredient for fragrance production. The deal enables the company to manufacture scents with “sustainable ethanol,” which will come from the carbon-capture technology LanzaTech pioneered. It sources ethanol from a series of materials, including sugar beet and...
Moda Operandi to Launch Exclusive Capsule With Gabriela Hearst
Moda Operandi is ready to launch its first exclusive capsule with Gabriela Hearst on Saturday. The offering is a 14-piece ready-to-wear and footwear capsule that spotlights a stripped-down sophistication meant to be effortless and easy to mix and match. More from WWDInside Moda Operandi's One Night Only Party at Club ModaBackstage at Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023 April Hennig, chief merchandising officer of Moda Operandi, said the hero style is the Danesha dress, an ivory crepe off-the-shoulder midi with dramatic red and black fringe trim. “We also love the Jannell top, a black long-sleeved crepe top with...
Selfridges’ Vintage Christmas, Swarovski Switches Partners
VINTAGE SELFRIDGES: It’s a silver Christmas at Selfridges. The luxury department store’s last Corner Shop pop-up will focus on a curation of pre-loved, vintage and upcycled silverware that’s inspired by food. Everything in the Corner Shop edit will be from the Reselfridges category — with each item...
EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams Launches Recovery Brand ‘Will Perform’
Thursday Serena Williams launched her recovery brand Will Perform with five topical products across four categories including Will Relieve, Will Cool, Will Rest and Will Soothe, meant to provide pain relief and daily muscle support. “You really are only as good as you recover,” Williams said — a message her coaches often told her throughout her champion tennis career, when recovery often took up more time than tennis matches. More from WWDPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NYMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde' However, Williams didn’t connect with many of...
Khloe Kardashian Goes Backless in Deconstructed Suit for People’s Choice Awards 2022
Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian wore all-black looks to the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Kardashian’s black suit was backless and an off-the-shoulder silhouette. She completed her look with a pair of black slacks. More from WWD'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere Red Carpet With Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet & More StarsThe Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Jenner’s classic black suit, which fell slightly off her shoulder, was adorned with black tulle around the chest. Both women wore...
Clara McGregor on Working With Her Dad and Her TV Debut With Ryan Murphy
Clara McGregor is easily scared by the horror genre, but even she couldn’t resist the charms of Ryan Murphy and his smash series “American Horror Story.” “I haven’t watched every single season purely out of my own fears and anxieties, but I have seen a good amount of it,” she says, adding that she’s becoming quite the fan.More from WWDHidden Gems: Movie Jewelry MomentsA Look at the Costumes In 'Marie Antoinette'Bloomingdale's On Screen: Movies and Television the Store Has Collaborated With So it was fitting then that the 26-year-old daughter of Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis would make her TV debut in...
Citizen Debuts New Watch Collection Inspired by ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
Citizen is getting into the “Avatar” world. To celebrate the launch of the highly anticipated film “Avatar: The Way of Water,” the Japanese brand has unveiled a collection inspired by the James Cameron film. The collection includes three timepieces inspired by the aquatic setting of “Avatar.” With the movie’s message of sustainability, the watches are all sustainably powered by Citizen’s proprietary eco-drive light technology and never need a battery.More from WWDHidden Gems: Movie Jewelry MomentsSteeling Time: Favorite Stainless-steel Watches Among Collectors and New BuyersA Look at the Costumes In 'Marie Antoinette' The watch styles include the Men’s Wave, the Ladies’ Tree of...
Noah Schnapp Suits Up in Head-to-toe Fendi at People’s Choice Awards 2022
Noah Schnapp arrived on the red carpet for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday in Santa Monica, California, suited up for an award-winning night. For the event, where the actor took home the People’s Choice Award for Male TV Star of 2022 for his work on Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” he wore a double-breasted navy suit, a white turtleneck, black lace-up shoes and a crossbody bag — all from Fendi.More from WWD'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere Red Carpet With Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet & More...
Where to Be Seen and Eat in Los Angeles Right Now
The Los Angeles food scene thrives on diversity, offering both fine dining and cheap eats across its sprawling multicultural neighborhoods. There’s something for everyone. For the entertainment scenesters, the action centers in West Hollywood and neighboring Beverly Hills and Hollywood (or in Malibu specifically at Nobu — always worth the drive). Craig’s and Catch L.A. have been among the nightly hot spots, where paparazzi linger. There’s also members club San Vicente Bungalows’ in-house restaurant, a power lunch favorite — if you can get invited inside. More from WWDInside 9 Jones, Downtown New York's New Supper ClubInside Fouquet's at Hotel Barrière...
Disney Plus To Start Basic Service With Ads Today
Disney Plus To Start Basic Service With Ads Today. (Los Angeles, CA) -- Disney Plus is starting its new low-priced ad-supported service today. Disney Plus Basic will cost U.S. subscribers seven-99 a month, with advertisements. Meanwhile, Disney Plus with no ads will go up from 7-99 to ten-99 a month starting today. Disney says it will still have bundle prices available for those who want the service with Hulu and ESPN Plus.
Shay Mitchell Talks Diamonds, Drama and Big Trouble From a Little Blue Box in Rom-com ‘Something From Tiffany’s’
From its famed blue boxes to references in music and media, Tiffany & Co. is one of the most recognized jewelry brands in the world. So much so the brand helped to inspire Prime Video’s new holiday romantic comedy, “Something From Tiffany’s.” The film, which was released on Prime Video on Friday, tells the story of an accidental jewelry swap with identical Tiffany & Co. bags that results in one man’s engagement ring getting replaced with a pair of diamond earrings. As he attempts to get it back from another couple, all of their relationships are tested as they figure out...
Level Up Your Sustainable Activewear Looks With These Women-founded Start-ups
Though the holidays are a seasonal joy, the desire for health and wellness is year-round. As athleisure and activewear become more ingrained into daily lifestyles, WWD scouted a handful of up-and-coming sustainable workout brands to put on the radar for gifting season. The following companies were founded within the last...
Givenchy Pre-Fall 2023
If his spring women’s collection for Givenchy saw Matthew Williams more openly embracing French chic, the designer remains very much an American in Paris. The label’s pre-fall lineup reflected his trans-Atlantic take on the house founded by Hubert de Givenchy in 1952, with a mix of sharp tailoring, sleek eveningwear and sporty casuals that mirrored the eclectic tastes of today’s luxury customer.
The 2022 Beauty Inc Awards: Breakthrough Brand of the Year
Sunscreen has been one of the hottest categories in beauty over the last few years, and leading the pack is dermatologist brand EltaMD Skin Care. Here, the 2022 Beauty Inc Breakthrough Brand of the Year. Breakthrough Brand of the Year EltaMD SkinCare In a year in which sun care exploded, EltaMD shone the brightest of all. Its UV Clear Broad Spectrum SPF 46 was reportedly the bestselling prestige skin care product in the U.S. thanks to a formula that doesn’t exacerbate acne-prone skin and is infused with good-for-skin ingredients like niacinamide. Its popularity helped fuel awareness for Elta’s full array of sunscreens, particularly...
2022 Beauty Inc Awards Market Maker: Laura Slatkin
Home fragrance was one of the big winners of the pandemic. Not only did Nest excel in its core category, it also innovated with personal scents that are expanding the purview of the brand. Here, Beauty Inc’s 2022 Market Maker, Laura Slatkin, founder and executive chairman of Nest New York. Market Maker: Laura Slatkin, Founder and Executive Chairman, Nest New York Laura Slatkin has created a love nest for the ages. A pioneer in the home fragrance category since the 1992 launch of Slatkin & Co., she has become a leading light in environmental fragrances — and beyond. She launched Nest home...
Arthur Elgort Talks Fashion, Gigi Hadid, Kate Moss and New Show
Seated in a director’s chair in the Staley-Wise gallery Thursday night surrounded by photos from his countless shoots, Arthur Elgort surmised his body of work. “It’s a lot of jobs. And I could do a million jobs again,” he said. “I’m only good at photography. That’s because I don’t do anything else. You wouldn’t want to be my wife — it’s boring.”More from WWDA Look at the Patrick Demarchelier Exhibition in BerlinBackstage at Tom Ford RTW Spring 2023Inside the Fairchild Museum: A Pop-Up Exhibition in Tribeca His career, of course, is anything but that, having traversed the globe capturing striking images of...
Rent the Runway Regains Some Momentum With Sales, EBITDA Gains
Rent the Runway Inc. got a little bit of its groove back. The rental pioneer — which saw a summer slowdown and laid off 24 percent of its corporate employees in September — on Wednesday posted third-quarter gains and boosted its outlook for the year.More from WWDPeople's Choice Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPearls: The New Men's Jewelry Star in TownRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Net losses for the quarter narrowed to $36.1 million from $87.8 million a year ago, with the most recent period including $5.8 million in restructuring charges. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization...
‘Wednesday’ Costume Designer Reveals How Jenna Ortega’s Alaïa Dress Was Hacked for Viral Dance Moves and Blood Stains on Netflix
“Wednesday” is already on its way to becoming one of the most watched Netflix series of all time. A report from the streaming platform on Nov. 7 said the show has become the number-three most watched English-language TV title in the network’s history. More from WWD'Wednesday' Costumes From Season 1 on Netflix: The Standout Styles'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars'Welcome to Chippendales' Costumes From Hulu's Drama Series “Wednesday,” which was released on Nov. 23, stars Jenna Ortega in the lead role and takes inspiration from the original Addams Family comics, which was...
