Read full article on original website
Related
WUSA
'Avatar': Kate Winslet and Sigourney Weaver on Filming Their Record-Setting Underwater Scenes (Exclusive)
In director James Cameron's highly anticipated Avatar sequel, The Way of Water, Kate Winslet joins the franchise as a pivotal new character, Ronal, a free diver of the Metkayina. And in doing so, the actress set a new record for holding one's breath underwater while shooting scenes for the new movie, which will transport viewers to parts of the planet Pandora that were not seen in the first film.
WUSA
Taylor Swift Is Set to Direct Her First Feature Film -- With Her Own Script
..Ready for it? Taylor Swift is going to direct a movie!. The world-famous performer is set to make her feature directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures, it was announced on Friday. According to a press release, the project involves the singer's original script. "Taylor is a once in a generation artist...
Never a dull moment in the charming ‘Matilda the Musical’
“Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical” — an unwieldy title but a better one, surely, than “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical: The Movie” — is an enjoyably bright and chipper adaptation of a moving, melancholy story I’ve loved since childhood.
‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Teases Jon Snow Spinoff Series: “He’s Not OK”
Kit Harington made an appearance at the Game of Thrones convention in L.A. where he was inevitably asked about the Jon Snow sequel series that was announced earlier this year. Although Harington couldn’t say much about the development of the show, he did talk about how Jon Snow ended in the series and what could be happening to him after his character killed Daenerys. “I think if you asked him, he would’ve felt he got off lightly,” Harington said during the panel at the convention Sunday night, according to Entertainment Weekly. “At the end of the show when we find him in...
WUSA
Patty Jenkins' 'Wonder Woman 3' Not Moving Forward
Wonder Woman 3 is no longer in the works. The third installment in Patty Jenkins' film series starring Gal Gadot in the titular role is not happening at Warner Bros., ET has confirmed. No other decisions -- such as Gadot's future with the franchise or the development of other potential...
WUSA
Selena Gomez Joins Steve Martin and Martin Short During 'Saturday Night Live' Monologue
Steve Martin and Martin Short had one very special guest in the building, during their Saturday Night Live monologue. Martin, 77, and Short, 72, each made their return to Studio 8-H for season 48 of the sketch comedy series. The duo opened their set by reflecting on their numerous hosting gigs.
WUSA
Miley Cyrus Shave Jimmy Fallon's Beard on 'The Tonight Show': 'It's Not As Bad As It Looks'
Jimmy Fallon said he grew tired of his attention-grabbing beard, and he could only think of one person that could do the honors, Miley Cyrus. His message to her was simple: dooo it!. During his monologue for Friday's episode of The Tonight Show, Fallon looked into the camera and realized...
WUSA
Helen Slayton-Hughes, 'Parks and Recreation' Actress, Dead at 92
Helen Slayton-Hughes has died. The Parks and Recreation star's family announced her death Thursday on Facebook. She was 92. "To the friends and fans of our beloved Helen, Helen passed away last night," her family wrote. "Her pain has ended but her fierce spirit lives on. Thank you for the love and support of her and her work. Rest sweet one."
WUSA
Ryan Reynolds Meets King Charles III and Camilla at Wrexham Soccer Club With Rob McElhenney
Welcome to Wrexham, Your Majesties! Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney had a brush with British royalty on Friday. The co-owners of the Wrexham Football Club in Wales welcomed King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, to the soccer pitch, shaking hands with the reigning monarch. According to royal reporters,...
WUSA
Bad Bunny Says He's Taking a Break in 2023 'for My Physical Health'
Bad Bunny's had one helluva year. He started 2022 with a return to the WWE for a Royal Rumble match in January, joined the Marvel universe in April, released his history-makingUn Verano Sin Ti album in May, walked his first film red carpet in August for his feature film debut in Bullet Train, all the while rightfully earning a multitude of accolades. With so much success this year, it's worth wondering what Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio has in store for 2023, and some fans may or may not like his answer.
Comments / 0