University of Arkansas
'The Darwin Seminar' Interdisciplinary Honors Class Offered Spring 2023
Are you looking for an interesting elective with credits possible in biology, curriculum and instruction, history, humanities or philosophy?. A team of 10 U of A professors will offer a three-credit-hour interdisciplinary honors class (non-honors students may request permission to register) called the Darwin Seminar this spring. The class is a unique opportunity for students to investigate the topic of evolution, its personalities, controversies and implications.
University of Arkansas
Women's Giving Circle Grant Funds Research on Acoustic Quality of Campus Learning Spaces
Inspired by her brother's experience, Jamie Zakovec decided to evaluate the sound quality within U of A campus educational facilities. These findings could impact all faculty and students in the room, no matter their level of hearing ability. Zakovec, who graduated in May from the Fay Jones School of Architecture...
University of Arkansas
History and International Studies Student Presents at International Conference
In spring of 2022, Anna Raezer, a junior who is double majoring in history and international and global studies, put in her application for a unique national program. The I.D.E.A.S. in R.E.E.E.S. program, run out of Howard University in Washington, D.C., is devoted to developing a new generation of scholars for the field of Russian, East European and Eurasian studies. Raezer's selection for the prestigious think tank program allowed her to connect to top scholars in the field of Russian political science and international relations and present at the international conference for the Association for Slavic, East European and Eurasian Studies in the fall.
University of Arkansas
Three Bumpers College Students Receive Highest FFA National Recognition
During the 95th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis, three students from the U of A's Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences received the highest degree available in the National FFA Organization. Sophomore Josie Kelley and junior Austin Rowland, both from the Department of Agricultural Education,...
University of Arkansas
Faculty: Submit Course Reserve Requests for Spring 2023
The University Libraries are now accepting course reserve requests for the Spring 2023 semester. Instructors are encouraged to fill out an online Course Reserves Form, and requests will be accepted throughout the year. The libraries utilize LibGuides to host all locally digitized material. LibGuides allows for the designation of a...
University of Arkansas
'Americans and the Holocaust' Speaker Event Tonight at Public Library
Mullins Library, the centerpiece of the University of Arkansas Libraries, is one of 50 U.S. libraries that have been selected to host Americans and the Holocaust, a traveling exhibition from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum that examines the motives, pressures and fears that shaped Americans' responses to Nazism, war and genocide in Europe during the 1930s and 1940s. The touring library exhibition — based on the special exhibition of the same name at the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C. — will travel to U.S. libraries from 2020 to 2022.
University of Arkansas
Arkansas Union Open 24 Hours for Final Exams
The Arkansas Union will be open 24 hours beginning Friday, Dec. 9, in preparation for final exams. The building will be available all day and night for students looking for a quiet place to study. Additionally, starting Friday, the Verizon Ballroom will be available through Thursday, Dec. 15, of finals...
University of Arkansas
Embracing Resistance to Change as an HR Tool
“People are wired for change. Hardwired to seek novelty. Without that, people get really bored. People are also hardwired for stability, for seeking predictable events or behavior.”. James Maddox. Teaching assistant professor of human resource and workforce development education. Some leaders in the company who were initially against the change...
University of Arkansas
U of A Poultry Judging Team Takes Second at National Collegiate Poultry Judging Contest
The U of A poultry judging team recently competed in the 56th National Collegiate Poultry Judging Contest and placed second overall in the team category. Competitors and coaches from nine colleges across the country gathered in Fayetteville for the competition hosted by the U of A Department of Poultry Science. The event is organized and overseen by Gary Davis, undergraduate recruiter for the Poultry Science Department. Team members competed over a course of two days.
University of Arkansas
Foley Explores Epic Journey of Tontitown Italians as Inaugural Rome Center Faculty Fellow
In 1895, several hundred Italians from northern Italy emigrated to Lake Village, Arkansas, to toil in the cotton fields — a venture that quickly turned deadly as Italians faced unsafe labor conditions, rampant sickness and lack of expertise. Led by a disgraced and defrocked parish priest, around 40 families ventured out of the Delta into the Ozarks, where they founded the city of Tontitown, which has now become a haven of Italian culture and cuisine in the Northwest Arkansas region.
University of Arkansas
Grid-Connected Advanced Power Systems Hold Fall Industrial Advisory Board Meeting
The Industrial Advisory Board of Grid-connected Advanced Power Systems, commonly known as GRAPES, held its fall meeting recently at the Graduate hotel in Fayetteville, the first heavily attended meeting since November 2019, prior to the pandemic. "It is great to have so many attending face-to-face meetings again," Alan Mantooth told...
