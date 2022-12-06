Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to massive Cincinnati Bengals news
Over the past few seasons, Joe Mixon has been one of the best and most dominant running backs in the entire league. He has been an integral part of a prolific Cincinnati Bengals offense, even scoring a record five total touchdowns in the last full game with the team. Unfortunately, he hit a slight setback with a concussion last month and has missed several games as a result. But it looks like he’ll be returning for this week’s game against the Cleveland Browns.
Bleacher Report
Josh McDaniels, Penalties Sink Raiders' Season in Stunning Fashion vs. Baker Mayfield
In something out of a Hollywood script, Baker Mayfield joined the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday and delivered an epic comeback win on Thursday. That's going to be the topic of conversation heading into the weekend, and rightfully so. However, Mayfield's signature drive overshadows the fact that the Las Vegas Raiders blew a game they should have won.
Bleacher Report
Dan Campbell 'Shocked' Lions Are Betting Favorites over 10-2 Vikings in Week 14
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was taken aback Friday when told that his team is favored to beat the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. According to Kyle Meinke of MLive.com, Campbell said: "I really don't even know how to respond to that. I'm shocked by that." The Lions, who are...
Bleacher Report
Ranking the 2022 Heisman Trophy Candidates Based on Their NFL Potential
Winners of the Heisman Trophy aren't guaranteed successful NFL careers. They aren't even guaranteed to be high draft picks, although that's become more common in recent years. Just this week, the Carolina Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield, who won the Heisman in 2017. Mayfield is now with his third team (the Los Angeles Rams) in six months.
Bleacher Report
Rams' Baker Mayfield Was 'Completely Shocked' by Raiders' Coverage on Game-Winning TD
Fans weren't the only ones baffled by the Las Vegas Raiders' defensive play-calling at the end of Thursday's 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield told reporters after the game he was "completely shocked" when the Raiders cornerbacks lined up in press coverage on his touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with nine seconds remaining.
Bleacher Report
Mel Kiper Jr. 2023 NFL Draft Big Board: Jalen Carter Tops Rankings, Will Levis Rises
Fresh off announcing he will enter the 2023 NFL draft, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis finds himself as the No. 3 overall prospect in this year's class based on the rankings from ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. In his new big board released on Thursday, Kiper moved Levis up one spot to...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Projections for Players with Matchups We Love
A good matchup doesn't necessarily guarantee a fantasy football eruption, but it sure can get things moving the right direction. The newest Los Angeles Rams quarterback, who was only claimed on Tuesday after being waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, practiced once with the club and promptly played one of his best games of the 2022 NFL season. He steered a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown drives, finishing his night 22-of-35 for 230 yards, a touchdown and zero interceptions.
Bleacher Report
49ers' Nick Bosa Headlines Madden 23 Player Ratings Update After Week 13
One of the NFL's best defensive players highlights the Madden 23 player ratings after Week 13: Nick Bosa. The San Francisco 49ers edge-rusher rose to a 97 overall after having been rated 96 overall since Week 9. Bosa assembled a dominant performance in San Francisco's 33-17 win over the Miami...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Desmond Ridder to Start for Falcons in Week 15; Marcus Mariota Benched
The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly using their Week 14 bye to usher in a quarterback change. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Falcons will bench Marcus Mariota and turn the offense over to rookie Desmond Ridder ahead of their Week 15 matchup with the rival New Orleans Saints. Asking...
Bleacher Report
Cardinals' Zach Ertz Says Surgery on Knee Injury Involved ACL and MCL Repairs
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz revealed Thursday he had surgery to repair both his ACL and MCL, via Darren Urban of the team's official site. Ertz suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Cardinals' Week 10 win over the Los Angeles Rams. ESPN's Adam Schefter initially reported the team believed the ACL was still intact, but he was later placed on injured reserve.
Bleacher Report
The NFC Super Bowl Path Is Getting More and More Wide Open
For all intents and purposes, despite a victory Thursday night, last year's NFC champion is out of the 2022 Super Bowl picture. And that's appropriate because the conference's path to the Super Bowl is complicated. Three teams stand out with three or fewer losses entering Week 14, but they have...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture Week 14: Latest AFC, NFC Standings and Bracket Scenarios
This Sunday, the Buffalo Bills will host the New York Jets in a game that many fans probably didn't have circled when the schedule was first released. However, the Bills-Jets tilt has serious playoff implications—and not just for top-seeded Buffalo. The Jets have been one of the NFL's biggest...
Bleacher Report
Saquon Barkley, Lamar Jackson, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 14
Saquon Barkley was a surprise addition to the New York Giants' injury report Friday. The running back is officially listed as questionable for Sunday afternoon's Week 14 clash with the Philadelphia Eagles because of a neck injury. If he is downgraded before kickoff, it could be a massive blow to fantasy football rosters.
Bleacher Report
Trae Young Buys $20M California Mansion from Former NFL Star Clay Matthews
Atlanta Hawks superstar guard Trae Young recently purchased a $20 million mansion in Calabasas, California, located in Los Angeles County. Front Office Sports provided a breakdown of the home and its amenities, including the presence of several celebrity neighbors:. Young bought the home from former NFL linebacker Clay Matthews, who...
Bleacher Report
The Biggest What-Ifs of the 2022 NFL Season so Far
Dwelling on hypotheticals is one of the many entertaining aspects of NFL fandom. Throughout the season, there are innumerable things—results, trades, injuries—that could have gone differently, and it's fun to imagine what could have been. Reality, after all, is such a buzzkill. Unfortunately, the NFL season isn't like...
Bleacher Report
2-Time All-ACC WR Josh Downs Declares for 2023 NFL Draft; Caught 22 TDs at UNC
North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs confirmed to ESPN's Pete Thamel he's entering the 2023 NFL draft. Downs caught 202 passes for 2,483 yards and 22 touchdowns in three years with the Tar Heels. He was a first-team All-ACC honoree in 2021 and 2022. The 5'10", 175-pound wideout is the...
Bleacher Report
College Football Awards 2022: Results, Winners, Highlights and Twitter Reaction
The College Football Awards doled out its annual collection of distinctions on Thursday night. Below, we'll go through the night's big winners. Maxwell Award (college player of the year): Caleb Williams, USC. Quite the day for Williams, who also won the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and AP...
Bleacher Report
Odell Beckham Jr. Says 'I Don't See the Point' in Returning for Regular Season
Odell Beckham Jr. isn't even hiding that he wants to be a playoff mercenary for a team this season. Appearing on The Shop during Thursday Night Football, Beckham said he doesn't see the point of trying to play in the regular season:. Beckham is relishing the opportunity to have playoff...
Bleacher Report
Leslie Frazier Headlines 2023 Black College Football Hall of Fame Class
Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier headlines the 2023 Black College Football Hall of Fame class. The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced Frazier, Henry Lawrence, Albert Lewis, Jim Marsalis, Tyrone McGriff, Elijah Pitts, Johnie Walton and Pete Richardson were selected for induction among a group of 25 finalists.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Baker Mayfield to Be Active for Rams; 'Real Chance' He Plays vs. Raiders
It might not take long for the Los Angeles Rams to turn to Baker Mayfield. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the quarterback is expected to be on the active roster for Thursday's contest against the Las Vegas Raiders with a "real chance" he takes the field. Whether Mayfield, who joined the team Tuesday, plays "will depend in part on how John Wolford (questionable, neck) is feeling."
