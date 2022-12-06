ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL world reacts to massive Cincinnati Bengals news

Over the past few seasons, Joe Mixon has been one of the best and most dominant running backs in the entire league. He has been an integral part of a prolific Cincinnati Bengals offense, even scoring a record five total touchdowns in the last full game with the team. Unfortunately, he hit a slight setback with a concussion last month and has missed several games as a result. But it looks like he’ll be returning for this week’s game against the Cleveland Browns.
Josh McDaniels, Penalties Sink Raiders' Season in Stunning Fashion vs. Baker Mayfield

In something out of a Hollywood script, Baker Mayfield joined the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday and delivered an epic comeback win on Thursday. That's going to be the topic of conversation heading into the weekend, and rightfully so. However, Mayfield's signature drive overshadows the fact that the Las Vegas Raiders blew a game they should have won.
Ranking the 2022 Heisman Trophy Candidates Based on Their NFL Potential

Winners of the Heisman Trophy aren't guaranteed successful NFL careers. They aren't even guaranteed to be high draft picks, although that's become more common in recent years. Just this week, the Carolina Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield, who won the Heisman in 2017. Mayfield is now with his third team (the Los Angeles Rams) in six months.
Rams' Baker Mayfield Was 'Completely Shocked' by Raiders' Coverage on Game-Winning TD

Fans weren't the only ones baffled by the Las Vegas Raiders' defensive play-calling at the end of Thursday's 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield told reporters after the game he was "completely shocked" when the Raiders cornerbacks lined up in press coverage on his touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with nine seconds remaining.
Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Projections for Players with Matchups We Love

A good matchup doesn't necessarily guarantee a fantasy football eruption, but it sure can get things moving the right direction. The newest Los Angeles Rams quarterback, who was only claimed on Tuesday after being waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, practiced once with the club and promptly played one of his best games of the 2022 NFL season. He steered a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown drives, finishing his night 22-of-35 for 230 yards, a touchdown and zero interceptions.
Cardinals' Zach Ertz Says Surgery on Knee Injury Involved ACL and MCL Repairs

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz revealed Thursday he had surgery to repair both his ACL and MCL, via Darren Urban of the team's official site. Ertz suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Cardinals' Week 10 win over the Los Angeles Rams. ESPN's Adam Schefter initially reported the team believed the ACL was still intact, but he was later placed on injured reserve.
The NFC Super Bowl Path Is Getting More and More Wide Open

For all intents and purposes, despite a victory Thursday night, last year's NFC champion is out of the 2022 Super Bowl picture. And that's appropriate because the conference's path to the Super Bowl is complicated. Three teams stand out with three or fewer losses entering Week 14, but they have...
NFL Playoff Picture Week 14: Latest AFC, NFC Standings and Bracket Scenarios

This Sunday, the Buffalo Bills will host the New York Jets in a game that many fans probably didn't have circled when the schedule was first released. However, the Bills-Jets tilt has serious playoff implications—and not just for top-seeded Buffalo. The Jets have been one of the NFL's biggest...
Saquon Barkley, Lamar Jackson, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 14

Saquon Barkley was a surprise addition to the New York Giants' injury report Friday. The running back is officially listed as questionable for Sunday afternoon's Week 14 clash with the Philadelphia Eagles because of a neck injury. If he is downgraded before kickoff, it could be a massive blow to fantasy football rosters.
Trae Young Buys $20M California Mansion from Former NFL Star Clay Matthews

Atlanta Hawks superstar guard Trae Young recently purchased a $20 million mansion in Calabasas, California, located in Los Angeles County. Front Office Sports provided a breakdown of the home and its amenities, including the presence of several celebrity neighbors:. Young bought the home from former NFL linebacker Clay Matthews, who...
The Biggest What-Ifs of the 2022 NFL Season so Far

Dwelling on hypotheticals is one of the many entertaining aspects of NFL fandom. Throughout the season, there are innumerable things—results, trades, injuries—that could have gone differently, and it's fun to imagine what could have been. Reality, after all, is such a buzzkill. Unfortunately, the NFL season isn't like...
Leslie Frazier Headlines 2023 Black College Football Hall of Fame Class

Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier headlines the 2023 Black College Football Hall of Fame class. The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced Frazier, Henry Lawrence, Albert Lewis, Jim Marsalis, Tyrone McGriff, Elijah Pitts, Johnie Walton and Pete Richardson were selected for induction among a group of 25 finalists.
NFL Rumors: Baker Mayfield to Be Active for Rams; 'Real Chance' He Plays vs. Raiders

It might not take long for the Los Angeles Rams to turn to Baker Mayfield. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the quarterback is expected to be on the active roster for Thursday's contest against the Las Vegas Raiders with a "real chance" he takes the field. Whether Mayfield, who joined the team Tuesday, plays "will depend in part on how John Wolford (questionable, neck) is feeling."
