Husband And Children Pleading For Information On Missing Georgia MotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond Hill, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
The police accuse the mother of killing her missing childkandelSavannah, GA
allongeorgia.com
Gov. Kemp: Hyundai Motor Group and SK On To Build EV Battery Facility in Bartow County
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) and SK On have selected a site in Bartow County for a new electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing facility that will supply Hyundai Motor Group’s plants in the U.S. One of the largest economic development projects in state history, stakeholders estimate it will create more than 3,500 new jobs through approximately $4-5 billion of investment in Bartow County.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Power Announces Vogtle Unit 4 Completes Cold Hydro Testing
Georgia Power today announced the completion of cold hydro testing for Vogtle Unit 4 at the nuclear expansion project near Waynesboro, Ga. The completion of cold hydro testing is required to support the last major test remaining for Unit 4, hot functional testing, which is projected to commence by the end of the first quarter of 2023.
Georgia Today: Final runoff numbers, teens arrested in Thanksgiving shooting; Ludacris gifts shoes
LISTEN: On the Thursday Dec. 8 edition of Georgia Today: A look at the final numbers from the runoff election, two teens arrested for a Thanksgiving shooting, and rapper Ludacris teams with Mercedes-Benz to gift shoes to schoolchildren. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB...
Two Columbus investors fall victim to national investment scheme
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Two Columbus investors fell victim to a national fraud scheme that defrauded them more than $369,000, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District of Georgia. Today, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged venture capital firm Vika Ventures LLC and its CEO and co-founder, George Iakovou, 29, with […]
WRDW-TV
How Ga. officials plan to make future elections run smoothly
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a runoff election watched around the country, officials in Georgia are already starting to plan and prepare for the next election cycle. With record turnout numbers for early voting, they’re looking to improve the process. We spoke with the Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger,...
WALB 10
Gov. Kemp lays out his plan to fight inflation in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Kemp held a press conference Thursday to share his “inflation-fighting” priorities ahead of the upcoming legislative session. The governor reflected on his past efforts to put more money back in the pockets of Georgia taxpayers, calling on the continuation of financial relief efforts such as the state’s gas tax suspension and cash assistance program.
New Pittsburgh Courier
GA election statement from the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation
On the heels of Senator Raphael Warnock‘s highly publicized runoff reelection victory over Herschel Walker in the 2022 Georgia Senate race, Linda Earley Chastang, CEO of the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation, released a statement to share the organization’s gratitude on a job well done. “We congratulate...
WRDW-TV
Georgia lawmaker introducing legislation to extend future runoff elections
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Less than 24 hours after one of the most competitive runoffs in Georgia’s history, Rep. Jasmine Clark said she plans to introduce legislation to extend future runoffs from four weeks to six weeks. “There was not enough time for the volume of voters...
WRDW-TV
College students shed light on Georgia voting law
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In this extremely close runoff, every vote counts. A Georgia voting law is causing confusion among college students about casting their ballots. When you get to your polling location, a poll worker will ask you for your ID. If you’re a student at a...
Matt Hatchett named to lead Georgia House spending committee
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia State Rep. Matt Hatchett, a Dublin Republican, was named Wednesday to lead the state House Appropriations Committee, a key role in writing the state’s $58 billion budget. New committee assignments will be made after the newly elected General Assembly convenes on Jan. 9, but Hatchett’s appointment was announced early by House […]
Georgia Residents Must Have a REAL ID Star on Their Driver's License by May 3, 2023, In Order to Fly on a Plane
If you live in Georgia, your driver's license must have a gold or black star in the upper right-hand corner, signifying passing the REAL ID requirements, in order to fly by May 3, 2023. It also is required by May 3, 2023, in order to enter a federal building with security or a military or nuclear facility.
One Georgia City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
US Marshals find missing Georgia toddler, arrest 2 in Puerto Rico
OAKWOOD, Ga. — Two Georgia residents were arrested in Puerto Rico Monday after authorities found a missing toddler. The Hall County child had been missing since September, authorities said. U.S. Marshals on the island had been investigating the case as a kidnapping, suspecting the child's noncustodial father, they said.
Runoffs decide city council seats in three Fulton cities
In addition to the national spectacle of a runoff election for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, city council seats in East...
Georgia Senate Runoff results for Dec. 6, 2022
Results will begin to come in after polls close at 7 p.m.
WJCL
Benedictine, Swainsboro and Ware County play for GHSA State Championships
ATLANTA — The Georgia High School Association state football championship games kickoff Thursday at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. Benedictine Military, Swainsboro and Ware County will all play for state titles over the three days of action. Swainsboro (13-0) will be the first to take the field. The Tigers...
Georgia Football Recruiting 2022 GHSA Football State Championships recruiting primer
With the GHSA football state championships once again set to take place, Dawgs247 takes a look at prospects to watch in each game. This will be updated throughout the weekend. Class A Div 2: Schley County vs. Bowdon - Thursday, 5 p.m. For Schley, Zayden Walker (# 3) is the...
Georgia high school football scores: Live updates, live streams - State Finals
Get the latest Georgia high school football scores on SBLive as the 2022 GHSA state champions are crowned
Washington Examiner
DOJ monitoring polls in four Georgia counties amid Warnock-Walker runoff
As Georgia voters decide who will be their next senator, the Department of Justice will be monitoring polls in four Georgia counties, the department announced Tuesday. Officials in the Civil Rights Division will keep an eye on Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Macon-Bibb counties to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws. The division frequently monitors elections in various jurisdictions across the country in keeping with the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
