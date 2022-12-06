ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

allongeorgia.com

Gov. Kemp: Hyundai Motor Group and SK On To Build EV Battery Facility in Bartow County

Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) and SK On have selected a site in Bartow County for a new electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing facility that will supply Hyundai Motor Group’s plants in the U.S. One of the largest economic development projects in state history, stakeholders estimate it will create more than 3,500 new jobs through approximately $4-5 billion of investment in Bartow County.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Power Announces Vogtle Unit 4 Completes Cold Hydro Testing

Georgia Power today announced the completion of cold hydro testing for Vogtle Unit 4 at the nuclear expansion project near Waynesboro, Ga. The completion of cold hydro testing is required to support the last major test remaining for Unit 4, hot functional testing, which is projected to commence by the end of the first quarter of 2023.
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Two Columbus investors fall victim to national investment scheme

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Two Columbus investors fell victim to a national fraud scheme that defrauded them more than $369,000, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District of Georgia. Today, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged venture capital firm Vika Ventures LLC and its CEO and co-founder, George Iakovou, 29, with […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRDW-TV

How Ga. officials plan to make future elections run smoothly

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a runoff election watched around the country, officials in Georgia are already starting to plan and prepare for the next election cycle. With record turnout numbers for early voting, they’re looking to improve the process. We spoke with the Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger,...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Gov. Kemp lays out his plan to fight inflation in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Kemp held a press conference Thursday to share his “inflation-fighting” priorities ahead of the upcoming legislative session. The governor reflected on his past efforts to put more money back in the pockets of Georgia taxpayers, calling on the continuation of financial relief efforts such as the state’s gas tax suspension and cash assistance program.
GEORGIA STATE
New Pittsburgh Courier

GA election statement from the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation

On the heels of Senator Raphael Warnock‘s highly publicized runoff reelection victory over Herschel Walker in the 2022 Georgia Senate race, Linda Earley Chastang, CEO of the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation, released a statement to share the organization’s gratitude on a job well done. “We congratulate...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

College students shed light on Georgia voting law

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In this extremely close runoff, every vote counts. A Georgia voting law is causing confusion among college students about casting their ballots. When you get to your polling location, a poll worker will ask you for your ID. If you’re a student at a...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Matt Hatchett named to lead Georgia House spending committee

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia State Rep. Matt Hatchett, a Dublin Republican, was named Wednesday to lead the state House Appropriations Committee, a key role in writing the state’s $58 billion budget. New committee assignments will be made after the newly elected General Assembly convenes on Jan. 9, but Hatchett’s appointment was announced early by House […]
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

US Marshals find missing Georgia toddler, arrest 2 in Puerto Rico

OAKWOOD, Ga. — Two Georgia residents were arrested in Puerto Rico Monday after authorities found a missing toddler. The Hall County child had been missing since September, authorities said. U.S. Marshals on the island had been investigating the case as a kidnapping, suspecting the child's noncustodial father, they said.
OAKWOOD, GA
Washington Examiner

DOJ monitoring polls in four Georgia counties amid Warnock-Walker runoff

As Georgia voters decide who will be their next senator, the Department of Justice will be monitoring polls in four Georgia counties, the department announced Tuesday. Officials in the Civil Rights Division will keep an eye on Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Macon-Bibb counties to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws. The division frequently monitors elections in various jurisdictions across the country in keeping with the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
GEORGIA STATE

