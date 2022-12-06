Kim Possible’s Christy Carlson Romano Spoke With Aaron Carter Before His Death, Talks Feeling A Kindred Spirit With The Former Child Star

Since Aaron Carter’s death at age 34 , there's been much discussion about the late star's life. There were also various tributes shared by a number of people, including his brother, Backstreet Boys alum Nick Carter, and ex-girlfriend Hilary Duff . Sadly, the younger Carter’s life wasn’t all that easy. Someone who can relate to the hardships of growing up in the spotlight is Kim Possible star Christy Carlson Romano. A fellow star who found fame during the 2000s era, Romano revealed that she found a kindred spirit in the late singer while speaking with him shortly before his death.

The former Disney star admitted to ET that the music phenom was set to appear on her podcast, Vulnerable with Christy Carlson Romano , before his untimely passing. However, the “I Want Candy” singer didn’t show up for the October taping. Despite the fact that they both came up around the same time, the actress revealed that she didn’t know Carter “that well.” So she felt her podcast would’ve allowed her to get “to know him better.” She wanted her show to be “a safe place” for the singer to tell his story. Romano also recalled that before he cancelled on her, the two of them had a very personal conversation which helped enhance her view of the entertainer:

Before he was gonna come on, we were talking a little bit with him and his manager, about his love of his child. I'm a parent, and so I wanted to allow him to really share with everybody that side of him. We're all human, and we all have our struggles, and I had my struggles. So, I just wanted to kind of give him an opportunity. I'm sad that didn't happen. I grieve it, but I do want change, and I support all positive things in the direction of helping people.

She clearly wanted to show the human side of Aaron Carter, which one would argue he rarely got to show. The podcaster herself has been open about her life as a child star, specifically her time on the Disney Channel, her relationship with co-star Shia LeBeouf, and even her dates with another Disney star . These last few years marked a number of low points for the “That’s How I Beat Shaq” singer, and they all played out in the public eye. Before his death, Carter was allegedly doing well mentally, but his physical health was questionable , according to manager Taylor Helgeson.

Like many of us, Christy Carlson Romano was taken aback by the sudden news of the star's death. While the two stars weren’t friends, his death still hit Romano hard. She spoke about how losing the troubled pop singer made her think about her own time growing up in the spotlight during the early 2000s:

Of course, this is sort of a sad light that has gone out in our community. I would've really liked to have gotten to know him better. I did not know him that well. … I was grieving for -- you know, it's weird because a lot of us feel like when we grow up seeing people on our TV screens and listening to them, that they're like, a part of our family. I feel the same way because I was also somebody growing up beside him. It's one of those things where it's really deeply affecting me in my community. … It was hard.

The fact that she felt that kind of connection to the late star is understandable. Much like Aaron Carter, Christy Carlson Romano was an entertainment mainstay in the 2000s, thanks to her roles as Ren Stevens on Even Stevens and as the titular character on Kim Possible . She was watched and idolized by kids and teenagers of the era, so she clearly understands the pressure and vulnerability that comes with being a child star.

The former child star isn’t the only one still reeling from the pop star's death. His fiancée, Melanie Martin, honored the late singer on the first Thanksgiving following his passing. Around that same time, Nick Carter took to social media to express gratitude for being able to spend time with family during the holiday . The star leaves behind quite a legacy, and he'll certainly not be forgotten by his loved ones and professional contemporaries like Christy Carlson Romano.

