FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man who lives in a Home Depot shed claims it's saved loads of money but people ask where his son sleepsMaya DeviCumming, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The RequirementsC. HeslopGeorgia State
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Kroger is Closing a Couple of Locations in GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
'They will change' | Gwinnett County celebrates RED program's first class
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly 20 people with a criminal record just made history as part of Gwinnett County's inaugural class of the RED program. The non-profit, Rehabilitation Enables Dreams (RED) works to rehabilitate non-violent offenders. In Georgia, 4.2 million residents out of the 10.8 million people who live...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Historical house in Decatur gets new name amid ties to the Confederacy
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A house in Decatur with more than 170 years of Georgia history has a new name as of this week. The house was originally named after a woman known as a hero of the confederacy. Now a professional women’s group, the Junior League of...
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The Requirements
Several states are issuing payments to residents, one of which is Georgia. The one-time bonus is between $500 to $1,500. But recipients will have to meet the criteria to get the cash. Are you someone who will see the extra funds in December?
HBO docuseries shines light on controversial church’s plans in Ga.
In between emotional interviews with victims of sexual abuse, a new HBO docuseries about a megachurch’s pedophilic leade...
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb Schools turns to parents to help pick the next district superintendent
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday, dozens of DeKalb County parents huddled at cafeteria tables as the school board called on parents to help them select the district’s next superintendent. “It’s not the best school system,” said Tiffany Duncan, who has two kids in high school in...
osoblanco.org
Meet Atlanta Radio’s Icon, Siman Baby, What happened to him? Personal details and Net Worth details explored!
There is talk of Silas’s “Siman Babydeath.” The death of Atlanta Radio veteran Alexander, battling pancreatic cancer for the last year, has caused a stir on the internet, and listeners are curious about who Siman’s wife is. Alexander passed away after a year of fighting the disease. While Alexander was still a student at Eatonton High School in Georgia, he began his career in radio as a board operator in Eatonton. His nickname, “Siman Baby,” has been broadcast under that name on the radio stations V-103, KISS 104.1, and Magic 107.5/97.5. He co-hosted a nationally syndicated show with the rap superstar Chubb Rock from 2018 to the year before last. Siman worked in the industry for a total of 41 years, during which time he hosted shows on radio stations such as V-103, KISS 104.1, and Majic 107.5. In the calendar year 2018, he was officially acknowledged and inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame of Georgia.
Pastor Jamal Bryant Says Growing Weed May Help Bring Black Men To Church
'I’m looking for people that smell like weed,' Bryant declared.
Hundreds Gather to Recognize Former Atlanta City Councilman and WAOK Host Derrick Boazman
Gwinnett County now offers glass recycling in three locations
The county opened a new dropoff this fall at E.E. Robinson Park in Sugar Hill.
atlantanewsfirst.com
A ‘Forgotten History’ Marker honors Marietta home of black community leaders
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society, Inc. joined members of the Carter family and community leaders, including Marietta Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin, to dedicate a historic marker at the Carter Family House. The Cole Street house is significant in that it is among...
Atlanta school board approves Virginia-Highland Elementary for school’s new name
Virginia-Highland Elementary School is the name of the new Midtown Cluster school set to open in August 2023 The name was approved by the Atlanta Board of Education at its Dec. 5 meeting. The name was recommended by an Atlanta Public Schools naming committee after several meetings with community feedback. Michelle Olympiadis, board member and […] The post Atlanta school board approves Virginia-Highland Elementary for school’s new name appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
urbanviewsrva.com
HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities
Spelman College renames building in honor of Spike Lee’s family. Spelman College, Atlanta, GA, has renamed its admissions office located in Packard Hall in honor of acclaimed film director Spike Lee’s grandmother Zimmie Reatha Shelton and mother Jacquelyn Shelton Lee. They graduated from Spelman in 1929 and 1954, respectively, and both lived in Packard when it was a residential hall.
southarkansassun.com
Grandmother In Georgia Poisons A 9-Month-Old Infant
The Sandy Springs Police Department publicized that the 9-month-old infant, who died on March 11, 2016, finally got justice as the grandmother, Tonya Monroe, obtained arrest warrants who allegedly fled following the infant’s passing. As revealed by WAGA-TV, on a toxicology report, it was shown that Kobe Shaw, the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announces new city department of labor
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At a time when public safety is a big concern, the city of Atlanta is looking for ways to help steer young people away from crime and toward lifelong careers. It’s part of the reason Mayor Andre Dickens announced Thursday the creation of the...
OPINION: Underground Atlanta’s ‘Mystery Man’ slowly tries to revive the attraction
Shaneel Lalani, the 33-year-old owner of Underground Atlanta, was bemused when I referred to him as a “mystery man” two ...
APS school under federal investigation after parent claims second-graders restricted to 'Black classes'
ATLANTA — The Department of Education opened a federal investigation into Atlanta Public Schools after a parent claimed that classes at a Candler Park school separated students into classes based on race. According to the complaint, the assistant principal at Mary Lin Elementary admitted in a recorded phone conversation...
State must buy 26 acres for new I-285/I-20 interchange west of Atlanta
Construction of a new I-285 interchange at I-20 west of Atlanta would displace three residential properties and one business, an environmental study has found.
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can be an amazing experience. There's always something cool to find and for a good deal too! You never know what sort of fantastic items you'll be able to discover.
2 from Georgia arrested in Puerto Rico after kidnapping 2-year-old, US Marshals say
2 from Georgia arrested in Puerto Rico after kidnapping 2-year-old, US Marshals say For the past two months, the U.S. Marshals Service in Puerto Rico has been working to find a missing 2-year-old child kidnapped by his father, London Stevens, w. SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A Hall County man...
One Georgia City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
