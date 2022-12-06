ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceville, GA

Meet Atlanta Radio’s Icon, Siman Baby, What happened to him? Personal details and Net Worth details explored!

There is talk of Silas’s “Siman Babydeath.” The death of Atlanta Radio veteran Alexander, battling pancreatic cancer for the last year, has caused a stir on the internet, and listeners are curious about who Siman’s wife is. Alexander passed away after a year of fighting the disease. While Alexander was still a student at Eatonton High School in Georgia, he began his career in radio as a board operator in Eatonton. His nickname, “Siman Baby,” has been broadcast under that name on the radio stations V-103, KISS 104.1, and Magic 107.5/97.5. He co-hosted a nationally syndicated show with the rap superstar Chubb Rock from 2018 to the year before last. Siman worked in the industry for a total of 41 years, during which time he hosted shows on radio stations such as V-103, KISS 104.1, and Majic 107.5. In the calendar year 2018, he was officially acknowledged and inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame of Georgia.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta school board approves Virginia-Highland Elementary for school’s new name

Virginia-Highland Elementary School is the name of the new Midtown Cluster school set to open in August 2023 The name was approved by the Atlanta Board of Education at its Dec. 5 meeting. The name was recommended by an Atlanta Public Schools naming committee after several meetings with community feedback. Michelle Olympiadis, board member and […] The post Atlanta school board approves Virginia-Highland Elementary for school’s new name appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Spelman College renames building in honor of Spike Lee’s family. Spelman College, Atlanta, GA, has renamed its admissions office located in Packard Hall in honor of acclaimed film director Spike Lee’s grandmother Zimmie Reatha Shelton and mother Jacquelyn Shelton Lee. They graduated from Spelman in 1929 and 1954, respectively, and both lived in Packard when it was a residential hall.
ATLANTA, GA
Grandmother In Georgia Poisons A 9-Month-Old Infant

The Sandy Springs Police Department publicized that the 9-month-old infant, who died on March 11, 2016, finally got justice as the grandmother, Tonya Monroe, obtained arrest warrants who allegedly fled following the infant’s passing. As revealed by WAGA-TV, on a toxicology report, it was shown that Kobe Shaw, the...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announces new city department of labor

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At a time when public safety is a big concern, the city of Atlanta is looking for ways to help steer young people away from crime and toward lifelong careers. It’s part of the reason Mayor Andre Dickens announced Thursday the creation of the...
ATLANTA, GA

