Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
USF Research Finds Correlation Between Sleep and Job DemandsModern GlobeTampa, FL
You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right NowUncovering FloridaSaint Petersburg, FL
You Can Get The Rest Of 2022 Free & Up To 40% Off Tickets To Busch Gardens Tampa Right NowUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Saints reveals brutal accusation against NFL
Earlier this week, the NFL handed out more than $500,000 to the New Orleans Saints following the league’s belief that Saints defensive lineman Cameron Jordan faked an injury during Monday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But the Saints aren’t at all happy with that decision. The Saints already released a statement objecting to Read more... The post Saints reveals brutal accusation against NFL appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eagles' DeVonta Smith somehow avoids Giants defenders for big TD catch
Jalen Hurts improved his MVP candidacy in the first half against the New York Giants, but it was Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith who was on the highlight reel.
MLB
Mets keep getting better, one signing at a time
Suddenly, the biggest player in baseball isn’t the slugger who hit 62 home runs, or ace pitchers or shortstops -- either the ones like Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts who have signed big contracts, or the ones like Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson waiting to sign them. The biggest player suddenly looks like Steve Cohen, the owner of the Mets.
MLB
Before a career of getting it dirty, Trea dons Phils jersey for first time
PHILADELPHIA -- Trea Turner has 11 years to get dirty, so Thursday at Citizens Bank Park he put on his crisp, clean, new No. 7 Phillies jersey. “I don’t want to mess with my hair,” Turner joked. “He called a couple of days ago and I missed him,”...
MLB
Who are the Dodgers' remaining potential FA targets?
SAN DIEGO -- It was a quiet Winter Meetings for the Dodgers, something that has become somewhat expected over the last few seasons. But just as has been the case in years past, that certainly doesn't mean the Dodgers will remain silent this winter. In 2020, Los Angeles made the...
Jaguars' Zay Jones makes impressive touchdown haul, pylon cam in right place at right time to confirm catch
The Jacksonville Jaguars got a turnover and a touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Zay Jones. Somehow, the wide receiver maintained concentration for the score.
MLB
Why Bell fits the Guardians' offense so well
This story was excerpted from Mandy Bell's Guardians Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Guardians were confident that they had the power bat they needed to keep a home run threat in the middle of the lineup when they left Spring Training earlier this year. Franmil Reyes was ready to go from a hot-and-cold contributor to a dependable cleanup guy.
MLB
'You are the future': Yadi's message brought Contreras to Cards
ST. LOUIS -- The first time Willson Contreras seriously contemplated doing what was once unthinkable in a rivalry that dates to 1892 -- leaving the Cubs for the Cardinals -- occurred on Sept. 4, when the then-injured catcher looked on longingly at how Albert Pujols’ teammates and the Busch Stadium crowd celebrated the slugger’s 695th career home run.
MLB
Crime Dog part of multiple history-making trades
Whenever someone reaches the Baseball Hall of Fame, his career will be revisited and his stats, awards and other accolades will be magnified. But in the case of the latest man to be elected to Cooperstown, former slugging first baseman Fred McGriff, there’s another tab on the Baseball Reference page that ought to be of interest: the Transactions page.
MLB
Rangers thrilled to play for manager Bochy
ARLINGTON -- The Winter Meetings have come and gone and the Rangers have made a few splashes -- including signing right-hander Jacob deGrom to a five-year, $185 million deal -- in free agency. Through it all, Texas’ new manager Bruce Bochy has been there every step of the way. A...
MLB
Is it freak-out time for clubs that missed out at Meetings?
The Winter Meetings are over. The offseason is not. So although we just had a wild week in San Diego, it is not advisable to make any major declarations based off what did -- and did not -- get done at that high-visibility industry gathering. But sometimes fans can’t help...
MLB
Get to know Thad Ward, the Nats' Rule 5 pick
This story was excerpted from Jessica Camerato’s Nationals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. There was a piece of advice Thad Ward had received in his young pro career that resonated loudly Wednesday afternoon. “I had a...
MLB
Rays seize chance to add pitching prospects
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays addressed one of their needs at the big league level by acquiring starter Zach Eflin, and they still want to upgrade their lineup before the offseason ends. But as a team always mindful of both the present and future, it’s worth a look at how Tampa Bay has consistently added pitching prospect depth at nearly every turn so far this winter.
MLB
X-factor: How Bogaerts' signing shakes up Padres' D
SAN DIEGO -- The offseason is young. More than two months remain until pitchers and catchers report -- more than two months for general manager A.J. Preller to further shake things up in San Diego. As such, team officials aren't quite ready to make declarative statements about which players might...
MLB
These teams still have holes to fill
The Winter Meetings are over, but the winter is not, and there’s still work to be done. There are a handful of high-end free agents available, and trades to be made, and really there’s not a single team out there – regardless of whether they’ve already made an addition or not – that can realistically sit back, relax and say: Yes. We’re done.
MLB
MLB distributes first bonuses through Pre-Arb Pool Program
A total of 100 players received bonuses as part of the Pre-Arbitration Bonus Pool Program, a component of the new Collective Bargaining Agreement between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association (MLBPA). According to a source, 11 of those players earned more than $1 million. The bonuses accrued though...
Upset Brewing? Texans Lead Heavily Favored Cowboys at Halftime
Houston Texans, a 17-point underdog entering the game, are leading the Dallas Cowboys 20-17 at halftime
MLB
Trevor Williams agrees to 2-year deal with Nats (report)
The Nationals appeared to bolster their pitching depth Friday, agreeing to a two-year, $13 million deal with right-hander Trevor Williams, according to multiple reports. The team has not confirmed the signing, which was first reported by Mark Zuckerman of MASN. A 30-year-old swingman, Williams bounced between the rotation and bullpen...
MLB
How Cubs can move on from Contreras
This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian's Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Willson Contreras had multiple moments to raise his cap to Cubs fans last summer, when he dealt with trade rumors, stayed put through the Deadline and then faced the countdown to free agency. The catcher left Chicago as the longest-tenured player in the organization.
MLB
Biggest single-season win gains in divisional era
Every season has its storylines, and in 2022, one of the most captivating surrounded the Baltimore Orioles. After a five-year rebuild that reached staggering depths (including a season in which they finished 61 games out of first place), the tides have turned in Baltimore. With a brand new core, the 2022 Orioles clawed their way into contention and hung around until the final week of the season, closing out the year with an 83-79 record, just a year after a 52-110 last-place finish. This turnaround made them just the fifth team since 1969 to gain 31+ wins in a single season.
