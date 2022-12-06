SAN DIEGO -- It was a quiet week for the Blue Jays at the Winter Meetings, as they entered and exited without making a move. There’s plenty of offseason left, of course. And the Blue Jays got an early start by trading Teoscar Hernández to the Mariners for reliever Erik Swanson and lefty pitching prospect Adam Macko on Nov. 16, though that only relocated a need instead of eliminating one. More will come, of course, so it’s a matter of when Toronto will enter a fast-moving market.

2 DAYS AGO