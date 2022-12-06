ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Sioux City Journal

Sinema tells CNN why she's leaving the Democratic party

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced she's leaving the Democratic Party and registering as a political independent. Sinema explained her rationale in an exclusive interview with CNN's Jake Tapper. Dcc. Wire. Cnn. Sinema leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent. Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is leaving the Democratic Party...
ARIZONA STATE
Trump rally organizers pay City of Sioux City for EMS services

SIOUX CITY -- The day after The Journal published a story detailing the wrangling a city attorney engaged in to get a $5,000 rental payment for former President Donald Trump's Nov. 3 rally at Sioux Gateway Airport, event organizers paid a bill for standby emergency medical services. Sioux City Finance...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Is the Trump era over?

Conservative columnist Cal Thomas and Georgia psychologist Robert Pawlicki offer differing takes on whether former President Donald Trump is fading or staying put as the Republican Party's biggest name and most influential leader. (3) updates to this series since Updated 4 hrs ago.
GEORGIA STATE

