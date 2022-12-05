Read full article on original website
Jackson State falls 78-51 to TCU
FORT WORTH, TX --The Jackson State men's basketball team got a 17-point showing from the bench, but fell 78-51 to the TCU Horned Frogs on the road Tuesday. Romelle Mansel led the Tigers (1-7) with eight points, 11 rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Coltie Young tacked on 14 points and Jamarcus Jones helped out with eight points off the bench.
Jackson State's Coltie Young and Trace Young Selected for SWAC Men’s Basketball Weekly
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference has tabbed Jackson State's Coltie Young and Trace Young for SWAC Men's Basketball Weekly Honors for their outstanding performances during this past week of non-conference play. Player of the Week. C. Young delivered an impressive week while averaging 19.0 points per game. He tallied...
Ole Miss, MSU, USM, and Jackson State Are All Going Bowling
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. This weekend, the Southern Jaguars came back to Jackson to face the undefeated Jackson State Tigers in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Football Championship. Besides having the second SWAC Championship in a row on the line, rumors of coaching changes plagued the Tigers all week; these rumors have carried Coach Sanders to Cincinnati, South Florida, and Colorado. This season, rumors downshifted other teams, such as top 25 Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl and 8-4 Liberty against New Mexico St. two weeks ago. The Tigers overtook the Jags 43-24 at Memorial Stadium. However, hours after Saturday’s game ended, Coach Deion Sanders announced he would leave Jackson State to take the head coaching job for the Colorado Buffaloes football team.
Baseball To Open Season In Astros Foundation Cactus Jack HBCU Classic
HOUSTON – Jackson State University baseball will open the 2023 season in the inaugural Cactus Jack HBCU Classic, in partnership with the Houston Astros and the Cactus Jack Foundation. The opening weekend event will be played Friday – Sunday, February 17-19 at Minute Maid Park, home of the World...
The Prime Candidates: 15 Coaches to Replace Deion Sanders at Jackson State
Fifteen head coaching candidates for the position once held by Coach Prime at Jackson State.
Coach Prime, JSU Tigers 2022 Economic Impact on City of Jackson
Coach Prime's economic impact on the City of Jackson.
Deion Sanders Says 'Yes I Will' Coach Jackson State in Celebration Bowl
Deion Sanders confirms coaching the Jackson State Tigers in the 2022 Celebration Bowl.
Yazoo City Boys Basketball is First to Top Vicksburg, Gets 10th Win
Yazoo City Boys Basketball is First to Top Vicksburg, Gets 10th Win Sports Reporter David Edelstein shares the highlights.
Deion Sanders says he will coach JSU during Celebration Bowl: 'I would see it no other way'
JACKSON, Miss. — After three memorable seasons with the Jackson State University Tigers, Deion Sanders — or Coach Prime as he likes to be called —is leaving. When asked about the legacy he will leave, Sanders said he thinks more about "moments" he spent leading the JSU football team.
The Luckiest Place in Mississippi?
If you’re going to play the lottery, maybe you ought to drive to Hazlehurst to do it. The city of fewer than 3,600 residents seems to be the luckiest place in Mississippi. It’s now had two $1 million winners in less than two years. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation says the winning ticket for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing and for another drawing in January 2021 were bought at different Hazlehurst retailers. The latest winner claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Flowood Wednesday. He’s the fifth person to win at least $1 million playing the lottery in Mississippi.
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Hazlehurst, Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Christmas came early for two Mississippi Lottery players. Two people hit it big playing separate games in Tuesday’s drawings, and one of the players was just $1 away from a $3 million payday. The big winner won $1 million by matching all five white balls...
Jackson capital murder suspect captured in Texas
JACKSON, Miss. — A capital murder suspect wanted in Jackson was captured in Texas. Zachery Bracey was arrested during a traffic stop in Dallas after officers discovered he had a warrant out of Jackson for capital murder. Bracey was extradited back to Jackson, where a judge denied bond for him during a court appearance on Monday, Jackson police officials said.
Rickey Smiley Unleashed: You Should Congratulate Deion Sanders For His Jackson State Efforts!
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Coach Prime and his next move have been the topic of discussion this week. There have many various views around congratulating the coach on his next move or whether he sold out the culture. Rickey Smiley shares his thoughts on how people reacted to Deion Sanders’ decision on leaving Jackson State University in the video below.
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Hazlehurst
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Mississippi Lottery players hit it big while playing separate games in Tuesday’s drawings. One of the players won $1 million by matching all five white balls with the Mega Millions drawing. The ticket was purchased from Phillips 66 Food Plaza in Hazlehurst. The numbers drawn were 15-16-19-28-47 with a Mega […]
Mississippi woman gets holiday surprise after hitting jackpot in Mississippi Lottery game
One Mississippi woman started her December with some extra holiday spending money in her wallet when she won the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot. Mississippi Lottery officials said the woman from Hinds County won $55,000 in the drawing on Thursday, Dec. 1. The player purchased her winning ticket from DTR Food...
15 Best Things to Do in Rankin County, MS
Come and see the best attractions and destinations in Rankin County, Mississippi!. This half-urban and half-rural county sits beside Hinds County and east of the breathtaking Pearl River. Thanks to its prime location that boasts numerous national forests, beautiful reservoirs, and natural bodies of water, Rankin County is a must-visit...
We Got Us: Food pantries and Farmers Keeping the Black Community Fed
My first visit to a food pantry was in Chicago with my great aunt when I was about 6 years old. We rode the city bus to a big warehouse with more food than I’d ever seen in one place. Back then, I had no real understanding of what food pantries were or why they were important. I just knew it was free food. One thing I remembered from those trips was how many Black elders were there.
This day in history: Vicksburg tornado of 1953
In 1953, the United States experienced a severe outbreak of tornadoes that claimed 523 lives. Vicksburg was among the hardest hit by the storms. On Dec. 5, 1953, an F5 tornado developed over the Yazoo River in Warren County and entered Vicksburg. The tornado destroyed the city’s electrical services, started...
Man sentenced for 2020 double shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man charged in connection to a December 2020 double shooting in Jackson was sentenced after pleading guilty on Wednesday, November 30. According to the Vicksburg Daily News, Jaqwon Allen was accused of shooting off-duty Vicksburg police officer Eddie Colbert and security guard Eric Williams on Pearl Street. Colbert was struck in the […]
Jackson not only Mississippi city with water woes. Vicksburg leaders hire engineers to help with wastewater problems that won’t go away.
Jackson is not the only Mississippi city with water woes. Although not as critical as the problems experienced in Mississippi’s capital city, the city of Vicksburg has been grappling with wastewater issues that will not go away. Problems with two pieces of equipment at Vicksburg’s wastewater treatment plant on...
