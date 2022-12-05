ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 04 Lounge Offers a Legacy of Near-Hidden Camaraderie on South Congress

Mariah is a hottie. Remember that when you find yourself searching for the 04 Lounge. The bar is invisible if you’re not paying attention and nearly as tough to find even when you’re looking for it. The other buildings on South Congress have their front doors puffed up to the sidewalk, practically leaning into traffic to grab you. Not the 04.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

City to clean up South Austin encampment after homeless person throws rock at home

AUSTIN, Texas - In the early morning hours of Dec. 2, Kayvon Rashidi and his girlfriend woke up to the sound of someone screaming. Then they hear a loud crash. It wasn’t until they watched their security camera footage that they realized someone had come onto their property, picked up a rock from their garden and thrown it at their front door.
AUSTIN, TX
ComicBook

Original Texas Chain Saw Massacre House Renames Itself in Honor of Tobe Hooper

The iconic house from the original The Texas Chain Saw Massacre has seen various owners over the decades, with reports emerging in recent months that a new sale could complicate the legacy of the memorable location, though all that worry was for naught, as the new owners are embracing the location's origins even more strongly than previous owners. The new owners of the locale took to Facebook to confirm that the restaurant is changing its name to Hooper's in tribute to original director Tobe Hooper, with the goal to be to restore and renovate the building to its former glory.
KINGSLAND, TX
MySanAntonio

Eat Prime Rib, Seafood and Korean BBQ at the Best New Restaurants in Texas

‘Tis the season for giving — and right on cue, Texas restaurateurs across the state have given you a bevy of new places to eat and drink, including several highly anticipated spots that swung open their doors last month. We’re talking steaks and prime rib (because Texas), but also Korean barbecue, a popular L.A. pizza import and a 10-seat Chinese chef’s table. Yes, all the essentials.
TEXAS STATE
Building Design & Construction

Austin's new 80-story multifamily tower will be the tallest building in Texas

Recently announced plans for Wilson Tower, a high-rise multifamily building in downtown Austin, Texas, indicate that it will be the state’s tallest building when completed. The 80-floor structure will rise 1,035 feet in height at 410 East 5th Street, close to the 6th Street Entertainment District, Austin Convention Center, and a new downtown light rail station.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Fearless Texas Singer-Songwriter and Playwright Jo Carol Pierce Has Died

Firebrand singer-songwriter and playwright Jo Carol Pierce, a Lubbock native who launched her career in Austin, has died at 78 years old. As confirmed to the Chronicle by family member Amanda Garber, Pierce passed away on Friday, Dec. 2 at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. She was beginning treatment for lung cancer, which she had been diagnosed with less than two months ago. Pierce lived in South Austin with her husband Guy Juke. Alongside Juke, she is survived by her daughter Elyse Yates, son-in-law Dan Yates, and granddaughters Riane and Ellery Yates.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Urban Rooftop in Round Rock reopens following 11-month renovation

Urban Rooftop reopened Nov. 18 following an 11-month renovation at 411 W. Main St. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Urban Rooftop reopened Nov. 18 following an 11-month renovation at 411 W. Main St. The renovated restaurant occupying the building's fourth floor now features a more "upscale" environment, additional climate-controlled seating and a totally new menu featuring flatbreads, tuna tartare and charcuterie among other new items. 512-520-5570. wwwurbaneatdrink.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

Man rescued from pinned truck on State Highway 71 near Austin airport

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was in surgery at Dell Seton Medical Center early Thursday morning after first responders rescued him from underneath his flipped pickup truck. The man was pinned under his truck after he lost control while driving and flipped between two guardrails on westbound State Highway 71, right in front of the P. Terry's Burger Stand near the Austin airport.
AUSTIN, TX
thedispatchonline.net

Best food trucks found around Austin

Residents of Austin are nowhere near newcomers to finding popular, yet delicious food trucks. Some food trucks around town have been there for years and many continue to create menu options that turn out to be just what their customers want to eat. I have lived in Austin for 12...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

East Austin business burglarized, equipment stolen using company's trailer

AUSTIN, Texas - At least three people broke into an East Austin business, loaded thousands of dollars worth of equipment onto the company’s trailer, and drove off. Nick Gonzales, manager of AAA Auger Plumbing Austin, said the break-in occurred around 3 a.m. Tuesday. The incident was caught on camera.
