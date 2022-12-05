Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin's Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center Premieres the "Field of Light" by Artist Bruce MunroCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Puppy found floating in a box gets adopted: "He's one of the lucky ones"Amy ChristieAustin, TX
Texas woman makes $15,000 a month living on a bus doing voiceoversNick DavisAustin, TX
A Texas attorney tried to kill his estranged girlfriend at work, then 4 days later, he turns up dead. Allegedly.justpene50Austin, TX
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?Stephen L DaltonAustin, TX
Related
1 Texas Place Ranks Among Top 20 Best Cities In America
Clever compiled a list of the best cities in America.
austinmonthly.com
The 04 Lounge Offers a Legacy of Near-Hidden Camaraderie on South Congress
Mariah is a hottie. Remember that when you find yourself searching for the 04 Lounge. The bar is invisible if you’re not paying attention and nearly as tough to find even when you’re looking for it. The other buildings on South Congress have their front doors puffed up to the sidewalk, practically leaning into traffic to grab you. Not the 04.
fox7austin.com
City to clean up South Austin encampment after homeless person throws rock at home
AUSTIN, Texas - In the early morning hours of Dec. 2, Kayvon Rashidi and his girlfriend woke up to the sound of someone screaming. Then they hear a loud crash. It wasn’t until they watched their security camera footage that they realized someone had come onto their property, picked up a rock from their garden and thrown it at their front door.
Body of missing former University of Houston student found in Canyon Lake
Aamir Ali went missing while he was on a camping trip at Canyon Lake with friends over the weekend.
South Austin neighbors say homeless encampment brings hazardous conditions
AUSTIN, Texas — A South Austin neighborhood with nearby homeless encampments is left wondering what more it can do after reports to 311, 911 and emails to the district's councilmembers provided no help. "We just called to do what we could to see it getting taken care of, but...
ComicBook
Original Texas Chain Saw Massacre House Renames Itself in Honor of Tobe Hooper
The iconic house from the original The Texas Chain Saw Massacre has seen various owners over the decades, with reports emerging in recent months that a new sale could complicate the legacy of the memorable location, though all that worry was for naught, as the new owners are embracing the location's origins even more strongly than previous owners. The new owners of the locale took to Facebook to confirm that the restaurant is changing its name to Hooper's in tribute to original director Tobe Hooper, with the goal to be to restore and renovate the building to its former glory.
MySanAntonio
Eat Prime Rib, Seafood and Korean BBQ at the Best New Restaurants in Texas
‘Tis the season for giving — and right on cue, Texas restaurateurs across the state have given you a bevy of new places to eat and drink, including several highly anticipated spots that swung open their doors last month. We’re talking steaks and prime rib (because Texas), but also Korean barbecue, a popular L.A. pizza import and a 10-seat Chinese chef’s table. Yes, all the essentials.
Building Design & Construction
Austin's new 80-story multifamily tower will be the tallest building in Texas
Recently announced plans for Wilson Tower, a high-rise multifamily building in downtown Austin, Texas, indicate that it will be the state’s tallest building when completed. The 80-floor structure will rise 1,035 feet in height at 410 East 5th Street, close to the 6th Street Entertainment District, Austin Convention Center, and a new downtown light rail station.
Austin Chronicle
Fearless Texas Singer-Songwriter and Playwright Jo Carol Pierce Has Died
Firebrand singer-songwriter and playwright Jo Carol Pierce, a Lubbock native who launched her career in Austin, has died at 78 years old. As confirmed to the Chronicle by family member Amanda Garber, Pierce passed away on Friday, Dec. 2 at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. She was beginning treatment for lung cancer, which she had been diagnosed with less than two months ago. Pierce lived in South Austin with her husband Guy Juke. Alongside Juke, she is survived by her daughter Elyse Yates, son-in-law Dan Yates, and granddaughters Riane and Ellery Yates.
Family fears dead relative is ‘lost’ in Travis County cemetery
He's been buried in a Travis County cemetery for nearly 20 years, but the family of Wilbert Thompson fears he's been lost. Because of a moved headstone and records the county admits are poor, the family no longer believes Thompson is where the county says he is.
Urban Rooftop in Round Rock reopens following 11-month renovation
Urban Rooftop reopened Nov. 18 following an 11-month renovation at 411 W. Main St. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Urban Rooftop reopened Nov. 18 following an 11-month renovation at 411 W. Main St. The renovated restaurant occupying the building's fourth floor now features a more "upscale" environment, additional climate-controlled seating and a totally new menu featuring flatbreads, tuna tartare and charcuterie among other new items. 512-520-5570. wwwurbaneatdrink.com.
KXAN
Cat population explodes at a Texas prison after ‘working’ cats are deployed to hunt rats
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A prison in Texas adopted a couple of barn cats to solve a rat problem. Because the cats weren’t spayed or neutered, a couple of years later, they ended up with a cat problem too. Austin Pets Alive! was contacted by a Texas prison, which...
Up-armored Humvee stolen from U.S. Army Reserve Center in San Marcos
Authorities are searching for an up-armored Humvee that someone stole from the U.S. Army Reserve Center sometime in late November.
Man rescued from pinned truck on State Highway 71 near Austin airport
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was in surgery at Dell Seton Medical Center early Thursday morning after first responders rescued him from underneath his flipped pickup truck. The man was pinned under his truck after he lost control while driving and flipped between two guardrails on westbound State Highway 71, right in front of the P. Terry's Burger Stand near the Austin airport.
KVUE
Austin yogurt shop murders still unsolved, 31 years later
It's been 31 excruciating years of questions for three Austin families. Four teenage girls were killed inside the North Austin shop before the building was torched.
thedispatchonline.net
Best food trucks found around Austin
Residents of Austin are nowhere near newcomers to finding popular, yet delicious food trucks. Some food trucks around town have been there for years and many continue to create menu options that turn out to be just what their customers want to eat. I have lived in Austin for 12...
fox7austin.com
East Austin business burglarized, equipment stolen using company's trailer
AUSTIN, Texas - At least three people broke into an East Austin business, loaded thousands of dollars worth of equipment onto the company’s trailer, and drove off. Nick Gonzales, manager of AAA Auger Plumbing Austin, said the break-in occurred around 3 a.m. Tuesday. The incident was caught on camera.
KVUE
Austin's 'Counter Culture' restaurant is saying goodbye
Counter Culture in East Austin is the next restaurant to close its doors for good. Inflation and affordability in Austin has affected the business.
Samsung now owns part of Williamson County road; construction underway for its replacement
A neighbor who asked to keep her name hidden said she's lived in the area for 34 years, and the noise and increased traffic linked to the construction is a nuisance.
Texas sweets shop ranked one of the best cookie bakeries in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the most wonderful time of the and that’s mainly because of the holidays but if you have a sweet tooth, this time of the year is when desserts shine the most. While everyone is focused on everything holiday-themed, Sunday, December 4 was National...
Comments / 0