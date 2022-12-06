ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

yourislandnews.com

Kacy Fields has ‘it,’ whatever ‘it’ is

The logos on the shirts and jackets along the Beaufort Eagles’ sideline Thursday night were conspicuous, a smattering of NCAA Division II programs mostly from the middle to upper-middle of the pack. The kind of programs who could scoop up a late-blooming star who slipped through the cracks and end up with a future Harlon Hill Trophy winner who might just help them hoist an elusive national championship trophy.
BEAUFORT, SC
yourislandnews.com

Beaufort wins 1st state championship since 1945

Seventy-seven years is a long time. That’s how long it had been since Beaufort High School had won a state championship in football before Bruce Lybrand’s Eagles knocked off the Powdersville Patriots, 41–31, on Thursday night in Columbia. When Beaufort last won a title, the school’s athletic...
BEAUFORT, SC
yourislandnews.com

Beaufort makes history with win over Powdersville

Bryce Lybrand and the Beaufort Eagles never forgot the feeling of coming up short. From the moment his former mentor snatched the crown away in 2021, Lybrand’s mind was set on taking that last step. Twelve months, 13 wins, and one masterpiece of a season later, the feeling at the final whistle was pure joy.
BEAUFORT, SC
Charleston City Paper

S.C. effort helps to bring back rare peach

Not all treasure hunters wear fedoras. Some wear overalls or baggy jeans and you can identify them by the fevered glow in their eyes as they talk about collards and rice and watermelon and the lemon cling peach. These modern-day treasure hunters are on the prowl for heirloom seeds, treasures...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Showers tonight, cooler weekend ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stalled front to our south will keep us cloudy and cooler this weekend. Expect a few showers to develop tonight and linger into the overnight hours. We’ll dry through Saturday morning and should remain rain-free for the rest of Saturday. Sunday will start off dry, but showers will move back into the area Sunday afternoon/evening. Off and on clouds will persist into the weekend with cooler highs in the low 60s. Monday and Tuesday will stay dry and cool before another rain chance returns Thursday.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

David White is also known as the Dropping Pin Guy

“We call him the Mayor,” people say. Of course, David White isn’t the actual mayor of Charleston but that’s the nickname that his friends and family lovingly refer to him as, said Tawana Tolbert, one of White’s “real friends.” White has a lot of friends. You might know him as the Dropping Pin guy. He’s a staple in the Charleston food and wine scene and if you know, you know.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

2 men charged in Hilton Head Island murder

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says two men are in custody in connection to a November murder on Hilton Head Island. Nayquan Gadson, 20, was arrested in Port Wentworth, Georgia, and is charged with murder and armed robbery. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Christopher Escobedo is charged with accessory after the fact.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
counton2.com

Concern over 18-wheelers parked overnight in West Ashley

Concern over 18-wheelers parked overnight in West …. Concern over 18-wheelers parked overnight in West Ashley. Holiday candlelight vigil held for survivors of homicide. Birds from nearby landfill causing chaos in West …. Birds from nearby landfill causing chaos in West Ashley neighborhood. Alex Murdaugh makes appearance in pre-trial hearing.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

3 charged in Williamsburg Co. shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged three people in an October shooting incident in Williamsburg County. Jomareon Zaquell Xavier Epps, 18, and Davonte Antwan Green, 20, were charged with first-degree assault and battery, breach of peace and pointing a presenting a firearm. Terell Jermaine Graham,...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
blufftontoday.com

Skeletal remains of Hilton Head woman found in Bluffton

On Nov. 14 the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources uncovered human skeletal remains in the Bluffton area known as the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve. "The Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve and Wildlife Management Area is a portion of land managed by the South Carolina...
BLUFFTON, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Motorcycle crash closes portion of Savannah Hwy.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are on the scene of a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash in the Ravenel area. The crash happened at 3:20 p.m. near the 6100 block of Savannah Hwy. Deputies say the crash closed the southbound lane of the highway; however, one lane was reopened...
CHARLESTON, SC
kiss951.com

Visit this South Carolina Town for a Unique Christmas Market Experience

Looking for a cute Christmas market to visit? With the holidays coming closer and closer, finding the perfect gifts and decor is always nice. One small town in South Carolina is the perfect example of where you can find some of the greatest things. Time to step right into a scene from a Landmark movie.
AWENDAW, SC

