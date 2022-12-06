CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stalled front to our south will keep us cloudy and cooler this weekend. Expect a few showers to develop tonight and linger into the overnight hours. We’ll dry through Saturday morning and should remain rain-free for the rest of Saturday. Sunday will start off dry, but showers will move back into the area Sunday afternoon/evening. Off and on clouds will persist into the weekend with cooler highs in the low 60s. Monday and Tuesday will stay dry and cool before another rain chance returns Thursday.

