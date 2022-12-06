Read full article on original website
1 hurt, 2 arrested in drive-by shooting near South Perry District in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A person was grazed by a bullet in a drive-by shooting Saturday night near the South Perry District in Spokane, according to police. Spokane Police said they were called to reports of a drive-by shooting on East 7th Avenue and South Perry Street around 7:00 p.m. They said they found a person grazed in the leg. That...
Suspect wanted in connection to fatal Tacoma shooting arrested in Spokane
A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Tacoma was arrested in Spokane on Monday. The 25-year-old allegedly shot a man in a homeless encampment on Nov. 21. The Tacoma Police Department said officers were called around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 to the 2400 block of East M Street for a possible shooting. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound and started life-saving efforts, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police respond to fake active shooter calls at multiple Spokane schools
Spokane Police officers swarmed Lewis and Clark High School Friday morning, responding to some sort of emergency call.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Police Department arrests teen in connection to downtown robberies
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has arrested a teen in connection to two downtown robberies last night, but they're still searching for at least three of the person's friends. Last Updated: Dec. 8 at 9 p.m. On Dec. 7 the Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to two...
Spokane Police have arrested two juveniles in gun shop burglaries
SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane Police have arrested two juveniles in connection with a series of gun shop burglaries.
Police looking for shooter in Nevada/Lidgerwood area
SPOKANE, Wash — The Spokane Police Department is looking for a shooter following fired shots near an apartment complex in the Nevada/Lidgerwood area on Wednesday. Police say the shooting started from an argument. They say it is unclear if the shot was fired from the parking lot or an apartment. Police say people fled and they did not find any...
q13fox.com
Police: Tacoma deadly shooting suspect arrested in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, officers with the Spokane Police Department arrested a suspect who shot and killed a man in Tacoma last month. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at 11:31 p.m. on Nov. 21, officers were dispatched to the corner of E M St. and Puyallup Ave. for reports of shots fired.
SPD arrests suspect in downtown robberies
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a juvenile suspect in the robberies that occurred in downtown Spokane Wednesday night. The suspect was charged with robbery and assault. Spokane Police say four people approached a person at 6 p.m. and robbed them by the footbridge at Riverfront Park. The victim was not hurt. Then at around 6:30 p.m., SPD says two...
Yakima Herald Republic
8 girls believed to be underage wives of Mormon fundamentalist found hiding in Spokane; woman faces kidnapping charge
An Arizona woman arrested Thursday leaving a Spokane Airbnb with eight girls who were believed to be the underage wives of a polygamist with ties to the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has been ordered home to face federal charges. Moretta Rose Johnson is scheduled to appear...
‘It’s sickening’: Local business helps SPS families reunite during active shooter investigation
SPOKANE, Wash. — Numerous students fled Lewis and Clark High School during Friday’s active shooter hoax investigation and ended up finding solace at a nearby business. “All the sudden we saw some kids running up the hill with no jackets, no backpacks, just looked terrified,” said Noah Orosco. He works at Jacob’s Java which is just a block away from...
KOLD-TV
FLDS girls rescued from cult leader in Arizona found on the run, hiding in Washington
SPOKANE, WA (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are disturbing new details about a group of FLDS girls who escaped from Phoenix-area group homes last week and were found by sheriff’s deputies hiding in a Washington state Airbnb. All of this stems from the self-proclaimed prophet and ex-FLDS member Samuel Bateman, who is currently behind bars in Florence, Arizona, for child abuse and destruction of evidence charges.
Rescue crews remove body from Spokane River near Spokane Police Academy
SPOKANE, Wash.— Rescue crews have removed a body from the Spokane River near the Spokane Police Academy. The Spokane Fire Department said they saw a man enter the river who was later lost in the river at North Waterworks Street and East Surro Avenue. Rescue crews eventually located and recovered the body from the river. They say the body was...
koze.com
Spokane Woman Arrested Following Crash
GRANGEVILLE, ID – A 59-year-old Spokane woman was arrested over the weekend following a one-vehicle crash on Highway 162. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash on Saturday, and after speaking to the driver, she was taken into custody. Stacia Hewlett was charged with...
Spokane deputies, Spokane Police handing out fliers, closure notices at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane County deputies and Spokane Police paid a visit to Camp Hope Tuesday, visiting tents and handing out fliers to the homeless campers living there.
KHQ Right Now
'This camp is to be closed': Camp Hope residents handed flyer by law enforcement
SPOKANE, Wash. - "This camp is to be closed:" That's what a flyer handed out to Camp Hope residents on Tuesday by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) and Spokane Police Department said. The flyer doesn't have an exact date for when the camp will close, but does list off...
People living at Camp Hope react to law enforcement’s closure notices
SPOKANE, Wash. — Some at Camp Hope were emotional, not knowing the future of what they call their home. Others are prepared for whatever happens next. Kathy Kerans wrapped up her shift at Camp Hope’s resource tent, knowing what a night is like at the camp. “It’s cold, very cold,” Kerans said. “We have buddy heaters and things like that.”...
FOX 28 Spokane
Man shoots at-home nurse, “I couldn’t not do it.”
SPOKANE, Wash. – The suspect in the murder of an at-home nurse last week was in court for the first time Monday. 33-year-old Mitchell Chandler is facing second-degree murder charges and a $1 million bond for the murder of Douglas Brant, who was treating Chandler’s grandmother at her home in the Latah Creek neighborhood Thursday.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley deputies searching for car that took off after stabbing
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Flora near Valleyway is back open tonight after one person was stabbed and sent to the hospital, according to Spokane Valley Police Department Chief Dave Ellis. Deputies say two men and a woman were together when one man stabbed the other man, then stole a car...
One person arrested near Riverfront Park, charged with three counts of first degree assault
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police say that one person is in custody after emptying two magazines near Riverfront Park in Downtown Spokane. Witnesses heard around 18 shots fired. It happened just before 8:00 am on Tuesday, Dec. 6. SPD says they arrived on the scene to calls of a person shooting in the area. The suspect, 45-year-old man Benjamin M....
koze.com
Off-Duty Whitman County Deputy Seriously Injured
COLFAX, WA – The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office says an off-duty Sheriff’s Deputy received serious injuries while assisting a driver who had slid off the roadway due to poor weather conditions last week. According to a Facebook post, Cory Alcantar was helping the driver when another car lost control, sliding backward into him and pinning him between the two cars on Wednesday.
