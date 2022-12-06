ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KING 5

Suspect wanted in connection to fatal Tacoma shooting arrested in Spokane

A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Tacoma was arrested in Spokane on Monday. The 25-year-old allegedly shot a man in a homeless encampment on Nov. 21. The Tacoma Police Department said officers were called around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 to the 2400 block of East M Street for a possible shooting. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound and started life-saving efforts, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
TACOMA, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Police looking for shooter in Nevada/Lidgerwood area

SPOKANE, Wash — The Spokane Police Department is looking for a shooter following fired shots near an apartment complex in the Nevada/Lidgerwood area on Wednesday. Police say the shooting started from an argument. They say it is unclear if the shot was fired from the parking lot or an apartment. Police say people fled and they did not find any...
SPOKANE, WA
q13fox.com

Police: Tacoma deadly shooting suspect arrested in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, officers with the Spokane Police Department arrested a suspect who shot and killed a man in Tacoma last month. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at 11:31 p.m. on Nov. 21, officers were dispatched to the corner of E M St. and Puyallup Ave. for reports of shots fired.
TACOMA, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SPD arrests suspect in downtown robberies

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a juvenile suspect in the robberies that occurred in downtown Spokane Wednesday night. The suspect was charged with robbery and assault. Spokane Police say four people approached a person at 6 p.m. and robbed them by the footbridge at Riverfront Park. The victim was not hurt. Then at around 6:30 p.m., SPD says two...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘It’s sickening’: Local business helps SPS families reunite during active shooter investigation

SPOKANE, Wash. — Numerous students fled Lewis and Clark High School during Friday’s active shooter hoax investigation and ended up finding solace at a nearby business. “All the sudden we saw some kids running up the hill with no jackets, no backpacks, just looked terrified,” said Noah Orosco. He works at Jacob’s Java which is just a block away from...
SPOKANE, WA
KOLD-TV

FLDS girls rescued from cult leader in Arizona found on the run, hiding in Washington

SPOKANE, WA (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are disturbing new details about a group of FLDS girls who escaped from Phoenix-area group homes last week and were found by sheriff’s deputies hiding in a Washington state Airbnb. All of this stems from the self-proclaimed prophet and ex-FLDS member Samuel Bateman, who is currently behind bars in Florence, Arizona, for child abuse and destruction of evidence charges.
PHOENIX, AZ
koze.com

Spokane Woman Arrested Following Crash

GRANGEVILLE, ID – A 59-year-old Spokane woman was arrested over the weekend following a one-vehicle crash on Highway 162. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash on Saturday, and after speaking to the driver, she was taken into custody. Stacia Hewlett was charged with...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Man shoots at-home nurse, “I couldn’t not do it.”

SPOKANE, Wash. – The suspect in the murder of an at-home nurse last week was in court for the first time Monday. 33-year-old Mitchell Chandler is facing second-degree murder charges and a $1 million bond for the murder of Douglas Brant, who was treating Chandler’s grandmother at her home in the Latah Creek neighborhood Thursday.
SPOKANE, WA
koze.com

Off-Duty Whitman County Deputy Seriously Injured

COLFAX, WA – The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office says an off-duty Sheriff’s Deputy received serious injuries while assisting a driver who had slid off the roadway due to poor weather conditions last week. According to a Facebook post, Cory Alcantar was helping the driver when another car lost control, sliding backward into him and pinning him between the two cars on Wednesday.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA

