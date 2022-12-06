In spring of 2022, Anna Raezer, a junior who is double majoring in history and international and global studies, put in her application for a unique national program. The I.D.E.A.S. in R.E.E.E.S. program, run out of Howard University in Washington, D.C., is devoted to developing a new generation of scholars for the field of Russian, East European and Eurasian studies. Raezer's selection for the prestigious think tank program allowed her to connect to top scholars in the field of Russian political science and international relations and present at the international conference for the Association for Slavic, East European and Eurasian Studies in the fall.

