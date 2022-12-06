Read full article on original website
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
University of Arkansas
Winter Holiday Videos and Music Available in Mullins Library Multimedia Department
For the winter holidays, the Multimedia Department in Mullins Library has compiled a list of streaming videos and music available to all students, staff and faculty. Physical items are also available on display in the Multimedia Department, which has moved from the Hodges Reading Room to MULN 463. The Bonn...
University of Arkansas
'Americans and the Holocaust' Speaker Event Tonight at Public Library
Mullins Library, the centerpiece of the University of Arkansas Libraries, is one of 50 U.S. libraries that have been selected to host Americans and the Holocaust, a traveling exhibition from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum that examines the motives, pressures and fears that shaped Americans' responses to Nazism, war and genocide in Europe during the 1930s and 1940s. The touring library exhibition — based on the special exhibition of the same name at the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C. — will travel to U.S. libraries from 2020 to 2022.
University of Arkansas
Faculty: Submit Course Reserve Requests for Spring 2023
The University Libraries are now accepting course reserve requests for the Spring 2023 semester. Instructors are encouraged to fill out an online Course Reserves Form, and requests will be accepted throughout the year. The libraries utilize LibGuides to host all locally digitized material. LibGuides allows for the designation of a...
University of Arkansas
Writing Studio Programs Reach Larger Number of Students and Faculty, Leading to Record Semester
In its first fall semester in the Cordia Harrington Center for Excellence, the Writing Studio is enjoying a record-breaking semester. Thanks to new programming for students and faculty and increased appointment attendance, the Writing Studio is achieving its mission of helping to promote a campus culture of writing. Some of...
University of Arkansas
Civil Engineering Awarded U. S. Army Corps of Engineers Grant
Three civil engineering department faculty members were recently awarded a $1.9 million grant from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to investigate and enhance existing pavements and evaluate their structure for military infrastructure problems. Professors Andrew Braham and Rick Coffman, and associate professor Michelle Barry, all of the U of A Department of Civil Engineering, along with graduate and undergraduate students, will work to develop rapid methods for evaluating and improving roadways for military operations.
University of Arkansas
Grid-Connected Advanced Power Systems Hold Fall Industrial Advisory Board Meeting
The Industrial Advisory Board of Grid-connected Advanced Power Systems, commonly known as GRAPES, held its fall meeting recently at the Graduate hotel in Fayetteville, the first heavily attended meeting since November 2019, prior to the pandemic. "It is great to have so many attending face-to-face meetings again," Alan Mantooth told...
University of Arkansas
Foley Explores Epic Journey of Tontitown Italians as Inaugural Rome Center Faculty Fellow
In 1895, several hundred Italians from northern Italy emigrated to Lake Village, Arkansas, to toil in the cotton fields — a venture that quickly turned deadly as Italians faced unsafe labor conditions, rampant sickness and lack of expertise. Led by a disgraced and defrocked parish priest, around 40 families ventured out of the Delta into the Ozarks, where they founded the city of Tontitown, which has now become a haven of Italian culture and cuisine in the Northwest Arkansas region.
University of Arkansas
U of A Poultry Judging Team Takes Second at National Collegiate Poultry Judging Contest
The U of A poultry judging team recently competed in the 56th National Collegiate Poultry Judging Contest and placed second overall in the team category. Competitors and coaches from nine colleges across the country gathered in Fayetteville for the competition hosted by the U of A Department of Poultry Science. The event is organized and overseen by Gary Davis, undergraduate recruiter for the Poultry Science Department. Team members competed over a course of two days.
University of Arkansas
History and International Studies Student Presents at International Conference
In spring of 2022, Anna Raezer, a junior who is double majoring in history and international and global studies, put in her application for a unique national program. The I.D.E.A.S. in R.E.E.E.S. program, run out of Howard University in Washington, D.C., is devoted to developing a new generation of scholars for the field of Russian, East European and Eurasian studies. Raezer's selection for the prestigious think tank program allowed her to connect to top scholars in the field of Russian political science and international relations and present at the international conference for the Association for Slavic, East European and Eurasian Studies in the fall.
University of Arkansas
Embracing Resistance to Change as an HR Tool
“People are wired for change. Hardwired to seek novelty. Without that, people get really bored. People are also hardwired for stability, for seeking predictable events or behavior.”. James Maddox. Teaching assistant professor of human resource and workforce development education. Some leaders in the company who were initially against the change...
