Mullins Library, the centerpiece of the University of Arkansas Libraries, is one of 50 U.S. libraries that have been selected to host Americans and the Holocaust, a traveling exhibition from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum that examines the motives, pressures and fears that shaped Americans' responses to Nazism, war and genocide in Europe during the 1930s and 1940s. The touring library exhibition — based on the special exhibition of the same name at the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C. — will travel to U.S. libraries from 2020 to 2022.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO