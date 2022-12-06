El Paso Community College held its fall commencement exercises Friday at the University of Texas at El Paso’s Don Haskins Center. A total of 1,439 associate’s degrees and certificates of completion were awarded, officials said in a news release. Commissioner of Higher Education Harrison Keller, who is CEO of the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, was the commencement speaker. ...

EL PASO, TX ・ 18 MINUTES AGO