Read full article on original website
Related
Nearly 1,500 EPCC students earn associate degrees, certificates of completion
El Paso Community College held its fall commencement exercises Friday at the University of Texas at El Paso’s Don Haskins Center. A total of 1,439 associate’s degrees and certificates of completion were awarded, officials said in a news release. Commissioner of Higher Education Harrison Keller, who is CEO of the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, was the commencement speaker. ...
Comments / 0