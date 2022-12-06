Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Colorado Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColorado State
Reconsider winter encampment sweeps, doctors and public health groups tell Denver councilDavid HeitzDenver, CO
'Hostile' rockpiles blocking Denver bicyclists' paths should be removedDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver to vote on three affordable housing projectsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Ways to help Denver homeless families at the holidaysDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Steelers James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger He Would Be A Raven If His Incompetent Agent Had Done Job in 2003
The Pittsburgh Steelers former All-Pro James Harrison joined Ben Roethlisberger and Spencer T’eo on Episode 15 of the legendary quarterback’s podcast Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger. Harrison had an incredibly difficult journey to the NFL and was cut by the Steelers multiple times before he caught on with the team for good. His journey included a brief stint with the black and gold’s biggest rival the Baltimore Ravens.
Lincoln Riley sends message to Baker Mayfield after comeback win
Baker Mayfield helped orchestrate a remarkable comeback win in his Los Angeles Rams debut on Thursday night, and his former college coach seemed to enjoy the show. Mayfield led the Rams on consecutive touchdown drives in the final quarter to help the team come back from down 16-3 to win their game 17-16 over the Las Vegas Raiders. USC head coach Lincoln Riley sent a funny tweet afterward congratulating Mayfield and asking if the quarterback wants to be his neighbor.
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Expressed Interest In Signing Aging WR Desean Jackson — But Team Never Called
It was clear that the Pittsburgh Steelers organization believed help at the wide receiver position was necessary when the front office drafted George Pickens and Calvin Austin III in the second and fourth rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, respectively. JuJu Smith-Schuster left in free agency along with James Washington...
Hall of Fame QB has brutal take on Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson has received ample criticism from a lot of places in 2022, but the latest assessment from one of his mentors might be one of the harshest in its own way. Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon, who served as a Seahawks radio analyst for the first seven years of Wilson’s career there, said that Wilson was getting what he had always wanted now that he was in Denver: the chance to be a pocket passer. That, Moon said, is precisely why things are not working.
Cowboys orchestrate 98-yard touchdown drive to narrowly beat Texans
Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott plunged into the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown that gave the team the lead late against the Houston Texans.
Adam Wainwright May Have A Second Career Lined Up
The St. Louis Cardinals will enter the 2023 season without two icons in Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. Adam Wainwright elected to pitch one more year and call it a career after the season. But the 41-year-old right-hander doesn’t appear to be going out of commission anytime soon. In...
Trae Young Reportedly Purchases $20M Mansion In Southern California
Hawks star Trae Young has really found a home in Atlanta. Since the 2018 draft, he has essentially been the face of basketball in ATL. Apparently, Young really likes Southern California as well. In a curious report from Dirt.com’s James McClain, it is revealed that the sharpshooting point guard has purchased some property in the 'Golden State.'
What Is Raiders Owner Mark Davis Seeing That We Aren’t?
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis was in the news all week, not for his on-field product but for another reason. Apparently, he had female companionship for Sunday’s game, and the internet did the rest. On Thursday, hip-hop legend Ice Cube was in attendance with Davis at Sofi Stadium, but that doesn’t make for headlines. On the other hand, Davis’s team is another matter entirely.
Former Steelers WR Antonio Brown Appears To Taunt Tom Brady On The 8th Day Of Police Standoff By Posting Tawdry Photos On Social Media
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Antonio Brown have a complicated history. Looking back on the separation from the Steelers after the 2018 season, it is hard to say that Brown didn’t sabotage his remaining playing career and potentially the rest of his life. He was the primary target of a future Hall of Fame quarterback and had a head coach that tolerated the unusual behavior that has not only derailed his NFL career, but has led to an extended police standoff at his Tampa home.
Dak Prescott's 98-yard drive saves Cowboys from disaster vs. Texans
Although the Cowboys (10-4) won, they didn't play well. The Texans (1-11-1) forced three turnovers— two were Prescott interceptions. The Texans capitalized on the turnovers and scored 14 points off of them. Per CBS Sports, the Cowboys were 17-point favorites coming into the game, so they should've turned in...
Suns Release Statement on Passing of Paul Silas
The Phoenix Suns released a statement after the unfortunate passing of Paul Silas.
Chiefs-Broncos under is scary, but worth it
Titans -4 Tennessee is fresh off an embarrassing 25-point loss in Philadelphia, while Jacksonville was just destroyed by Detroit, 40-14. Both AFC South teams will look to right the ship here, and we'd much prefer to put our wagers behind the Titans. Tennessee is 8-4 ATS while Jacksonville is 4-8,...
Eagles LB Haason Reddick will make unique NFL history with his next sack
Haason Reddick is quietly having a solid first season with the Philadelphia Eagles. And with his next sack, the linebacker can make unique NFL history. As O.J. Spivey of the Philadelphia Tribune points out, Reddick is only one sack away from becoming the first player in NFL history to record 10 or more in three consecutive seasons with three different teams.
Division III men's basketball team chucks up NCAA record 111 3-pointers in one game
The Grinnell College men's basketball team made history Thursday night, breaking the NCAA record for most three-point attempts with 111. The Division III group not only broke the century mark in shots taken from outside, but all 111 of their field goal attempts were three-pointers in their 124-67 win against Emmaus Bible College, according to a report from the Associated Press and ESPN. The previous record of 109 attempts from beyond the arc was held by Troy and was set in January 1992 during their 258-141 victory over DeVry. That contest from nearly 31 years ago still represents the highest-scoring game in NCAA history.
NFL Fines Bills Player Who Concussed Jakobi Meyers
It looks like New England Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers won’t be on the field on Monday night after the concussion he sustained against the Buffalo Bills last Thursday, but at least the player who caused it will face repercussions. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin has...
Halos Reportedly Made a Huge Offer for This Top Catcher
Angels GM Perry Minasian is not just talking the talk. At the Winter Meetings, he mentioned the team could exceed the $233 million luxury tax threshold, something this team has never done. Fans were wary of believing those words, as this team is already at a franchise-record payroll and owner...
Kirk Herbstreit: Ohio State could get 'embarrassed' by Georgia in CFP
Kirk Herbstreit once played for the Ohio State Buckeyes but thinks his alma mater could have a bad night against the Georgia Bulldogs in the upcoming College Football Playoff. "Last time we saw Ohio State, we obviously saw them get embarrassed at home against Michigan," Herbstreit explained during Friday's edition of "The Pat McAfee Show," as shared by Matt Audilet of The Spun. "Now they kind of back in into this playoff. The one thing that I would encourage Ohio State players and fans: I don’t know if the hill is any taller than the hill that they’re trying to climb by going into Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) to play Georgia. The only thing worse is playing a really good LSU team in New Orleans at the Superdome."
Rob Gronkowski takes shot at Dallas Cowboys
Rob Gronkowski made his first in-studio appearance of the season on FOX’s NFL pregame show Sunday, and he wasted no time delivering a hot take. Gronkowski and his colleagues were discussing the NFC playoff picture when the former tight end brought up the Dallas Cowboys. He said he does not feel people are giving the Minnesota Vikings enough credit and took a shot at the Cowboys for being all hype every year.
Steelers Former QB1 and WR Kordell Stewart Not Bothered By George Pickens Outrage
The Steelers are also not afraid to cut ties with them. They just traded third-year pass catcher Chase Claypool, who it had been speculated by Pro Football Talk to have “diva tendencies” back in 2021. The biggest diva story in perhaps all of football is Antonio Brown. His life turned into a big mess post-Pittsburgh and for their troubles, the organization picked up Diontae Johnson from a pick in the trade to send Brown to the then, Oakland Raiders.
Incompetence destroyed the Broncos, not drafting Patrick Surtain II in 2021
"The Broncos certainly saw the shape of their future change. If they didn't believe in the butterfly effect before, they do know," Schwab writes. While Schwab makes a compelling point, especially with Fields rushing for the seventh-most yards (905) in the league, the Broncos' cracks formed before Surtain II arrived.
