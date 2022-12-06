Read full article on original website
Report: New favorite to sign Carlos Correa emerges
After a series of major free agents signed during MLB’s winter meetings, attention is turning toward Carlos Correa, who remains on the market. Correa, the top free agent shortstop available, is increasingly being linked to the San Francisco Giants. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants are viewed as the favorites to sign Correa, and may be increasingly motivated to make a push due to other moves. The Giants lost out on Aaron Judge and watched the division rival San Diego Padres land Xander Bogaerts, which may bolster their sense of urgency.
MLB
Ng, Marlins still targeting upgrades at Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- The Marlins have been quiet through the first two days of the Winter Meetings, but not for lack of trying. General manager Kim Ng on Tuesday night confirmed the club targeted free-agent center fielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger (Cubs), first baseman Josh Bell (Guardians) and left-hander Andrew Heaney (Rangers).
MLB
Marlins preach patience after quiet Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- Though progress was made at the Winter Meetings, Marlins general manager Kim Ng won't be satisfied when she hops on her cross-country flight back to South Florida. Miami was active in the Rule 5 Draft and completed its Elieser Hernandez/Jeff Brigham trade with the Mets by acquiring...
MLB
Judge's decision to have domino effect? Inside the Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- A number of notable players agreed to deals on Day 2 of the Winter Meetings, but the most notable of them all remains on the market, leaving the Manchester Grand Hyatt in waiting mode for Aaron Judge’s decision. There was a brief frenzy on Tuesday when...
MLB
Brewers aim to build contender, despite quiet Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- This week at the Winter Meetings, the Cardinals agreed to terms with star catcher Willson Contreras and the Cubs added both a former MVP Award winner who’s fallen on hard times in Cody Bellinger and a notable free agent pitcher in Jameson Taillon. Even the Pirates added multiple free agent pitchers, while landing the top pick in next year’s Draft.
MLB
Rockies must keep shopping after quiet Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt made it clear publicly and, more importantly, to representatives of free agents, that he would not acquire anyone who will block the path of the organization’s best prospects. The three-plus days of Winter Meetings ended with the Rockies acquiring no player...
MLB
Your lingering Hot Stove questions, answered
The Hot Stove got turned up to 11 at this year’s Winter Meetings, which saw a flurry of megadeals headlined by Aaron Judge’s reported $360 million pact with the Yankees. But the offseason is far from over. We still have two months before pitchers and catchers report to...
MLB
How Contreras hopes to honor Molina's legacy
ST. LOUIS -- The move the Cardinals hope will continue their decades-long stability at catcher and make them true World Series contenders again -- agreeing to terms with World Series-winning star Willson Contreras in free agency -- became official on Friday. Contreras, a three-time All-Star who agreed to a five-year,...
MLB
Twins fishing for big piece with 'foundation' set
Considering the Twins’ lack of activity historically at the very top of the free-agent market, it’s at least fair to wonder if they would be able to keep up in the bidding for a truly elite free agent of the caliber of Carlos Correa, who has remained a priority this offseason.
MLB
Cubs off and running after busy Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- Both Jameson Taillon and Cody Bellinger were at the top of the Cubs' wish list when they hit the free-agent market this offseason. At these Winter Meetings, Chicago landed its targets. Per multiple sources, the North Siders reached a four-year, $68 million deal with Taillon to join...
MLB
How Judge's new contract could play out
Aaron Judge's next contract is no longer a mystery. Judge agreed to a nine-year, $360 million deal with the Yankees early on Wednesday, per a source, bringing an end to a pursuit the baseball world had been anticipating for months. Now the question is how well Judge’s performance will match...
MLB
Before a career of getting it dirty, Trea dons Phils jersey for first time
PHILADELPHIA -- Trea Turner has 11 years to get dirty, so Thursday at Citizens Bank Park he put on his crisp, clean, new No. 7 Phillies jersey. “I don’t want to mess with my hair,” Turner joked. “He called a couple of days ago and I missed him,”...
MLB
After Judge, Yanks' key signing was Cashman
The new contract for Aaron Judge, as long as one of the home runs that just made him as rich as he is, was only one of the most important signings for the Yankees at the Winter Meetings. The other, equally important if the Yankees want to finally win again and that means win a World Series, was Hal Steinbrenner bringing back his general manager, Brian Cashman.
MLB
'You are the future': Yadi's message brought Contreras to Cards
ST. LOUIS -- The first time Willson Contreras seriously contemplated doing what was once unthinkable in a rivalry that dates to 1892 -- leaving the Cubs for the Cardinals -- occurred on Sept. 4, when the then-injured catcher looked on longingly at how Albert Pujols’ teammates and the Busch Stadium crowd celebrated the slugger’s 695th career home run.
MLB
Gibson brings veteran presence to young O's roster
Once Kyle Gibson first met with the Orioles’ leadership group earlier this offseason, the 35-year-old right-hander called up one of his former teammates. After all, this person would know exactly what pitching for Baltimore is like. Gibson reached out to Jordan Lyles, who thrived in a workhorse role for...
MLB
Bogaerts, Padres reach deal for 11 years, $280 million (sources)
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres closed down their hometown Winter Meetings in style by adding the big-time bat they'd been searching for all week long. Xander Bogaerts is headed to San Diego, sources told MLB.com on Wednesday night. The longtime Red Sox shortstop has agreed to an 11-year deal worth $280 million -- a deal which is pending a physical and has not yet been confirmed by the club. Bogaerts' contract features no opt-outs and a full no-trade clause.
MLB
Not done yet: Mets to seek more after busy Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- The Mets came to the Winter Meetings needing to remake their roster, so it came as little surprise to the baseball world when they did precisely that. The first team to strike a significant deal at the Meetings, the Mets agreed to terms with Justin Verlander on a two-year contract shortly after touching down in San Diego. They only kept adding from there, netting José Quintana to supplement their rotation and Brooks Raley for the bullpen.
MLB
Cards leave Winter Meetings with top target in tow
SAN DIEGO -- There were plenty of massive deals pulled off at the Winter Meetings, with Aaron Judge and Trea Turner nabbing $300-plus million contracts and reigning AL Cy Young Award winner and World Series champion Justin Verlander jumping from the Astros to the Mets. Willson Contreras might have had...
MLB
Blue Jays lay groundwork for bigger moves at Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- It was a quiet week for the Blue Jays at the Winter Meetings, as they entered and exited without making a move. There’s plenty of offseason left, of course. And the Blue Jays got an early start by trading Teoscar Hernández to the Mariners for reliever Erik Swanson and lefty pitching prospect Adam Macko on Nov. 16, though that only relocated a need instead of eliminating one. More will come, of course, so it’s a matter of when Toronto will enter a fast-moving market.
MLB
White Sox win 2022 Selig Award for Philanthropic Excellence
SAN DIEGO -- Jerry Reinsdorf frequently has been asked to name the best thing about owning a baseball team during his 41 years as White Sox chairman. “Really, it’s not winning ballgames,” said Reinsdorf from the Winter Meetings on Wednesday, after his organization received the 2022 Allan H. Selig Award for Philanthropic Excellence. “It’s the impact you can have upon the community.
