Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the final version of the Fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization, which rescinds the mandatory Covid-19 vaccine for the military. “The damage here is not just to the health and the safety of the military. It's to the public writ large, because as this attack on vaccinations continues to build legitimacy, finds its way into major public policy acts, then it's going to be harder to hold together all of the other vaccination requirements we have in this country,” says Murphy. “I’m very worried about this broadside attack on vaccines in public policy. It’s not just about the military. It's ultimately about our kids, and this could get worse for our kids very very quickly.”Dec. 7, 2022.

2 DAYS AGO