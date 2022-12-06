Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
Rep. Cicilline: Supreme Court must be held accountable to ethical rules of conduct
The Supreme Court is under scrutiny for alleged leaks, leaks that are seen as part of the orchestrated effort to influence the Court. Now Democrats are pushing for greater ethics regulations. Rep. David Cicilline joins us on this, and the landmark legislation protecting same-sex and interracial marriage being approved and sent to President Biden for his signature.Dec. 9, 2022.
MSNBC
NC governor slams 'independent legislature theory' as 'Donald Trump formula'
On Wednesday, conservative Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas seemed sympathetic to upending more than 230 years of precedent. The case before them, Moore v. Harper, hinges on a made-up doctrine called the "independent state legislature" theory, which argues that the federal Constitution gives state legislatures unchecked authority over federal elections in their state. Democratic governor Roy Cooper of North Carolina, whose GOP state legislature is behind this shocking case, joins Joy Reid to discuss.Dec. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
Congress takes unimpressive stab at Alito leak claim, with key questions lingering
Jim Jordan “OBLITERATES the credibility of the Democrats’ star witness at today’s hearing examining the Supreme Court.”. So reads a Thursday tweet from House Judiciary GOP (readers might recognize the account for its infamous — and recently deleted — "Kanye. Elon. Trump." tweet). The supposed...
Democrats break with tradition by passing over 89-year-old Dianne Feinstein to elect Patty Murray 3rd in line to the presidency
Senators have long picked their longest-serving member to be third in line to the presidency. But Feinstein declined it.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.” Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
MSNBC
McCarthy tries to revive interest in a faux controversy from 2013
Kevin McCarthy’s scramble to become House speaker isn’t going especially well. He’s struggling to lock down votes from his own members; he’s facing an announced intra-party rival; and in private, some of the California Republican’s allies “are starting to doubt that McCarthy can survive the gauntlet needed to win the gavel.”
MSNBC
Why the DOJ reportedly wants a judge to hold Team Trump in contempt
The controversy surrounding Donald Trump and the classified documents he took from the White House took an unfortunate turn this week. NBC News reported that a private firm, hired by the former president to search his properties, uncovered two documents with classified markings at a Florida storage unit near Mar-a-Lago.
MSNBC
Maddow: Voters teach GOP the lessons they won't learn on their own
Rachel Maddow points out that regardless of whether the Republican Party draws the correct lessons from their midterm losses, voters will continue to force the matter. Dec. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
Jim Jordan brazenly lies about GOP's 'Kanye. Elon. Trump.' tweet
Far-right Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio has made a career of telling half-truths and whole lies while in the House. He was true to form Thursday, telling one of his most egregious lies of the year. During a House hearing, Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., confronted Jordan, who’s the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, over a now-infamous tweet committee Republicans posted saluting Twitter CEO Elon Musk, former President Donald Trump and rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.
MSNBC
Trump's classified materials scandal appears to get worse
It was exactly four months ago tomorrow when FBI agents executed a court-approved search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, retrieving classified materials that Donald Trump took and refused to give back. But while the criminal investigation into the former president continues, an important question has lingered in the background: Are there still documents in the Republican’s possession that need to be returned?
MSNBC
Rep. Zoe Lofgren: subcommittee on Jan. 6 criminal referrals will be done "today or tomorrow"
Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) tells José Díaz-Balart that the House January 6th Committee report is "very close to being finished," and that there might be a chance for immigration reform "if the Senate can wake up."Dec. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
What Sen. Warnock's win really means for the battle over reproductive rights
After the Supreme Court’s June decision overturning Roe vs. Wade, and Georgia’s reinstatement of its 6-week abortion ban, women, girls and those who can become pregnant there had good reason to fear the loss of their reproductive rights. While access to abortion has become a hot-button political issue...
MSNBC
Rep. Swalwell on Trump docs case stonewalling: He's a 'legal terrorist'
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to Congressman Eric Swalwell about the latest developments in the Mar-a-Lago documents case, including new reporting from The Washington Post that the Justice Department is asking a judge to hold Trump’s office in contempt.Dec. 9, 2022.
MSNBC
'A largely symbolic move': Jan. 6 Committee plans criminal referrals
The House Select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol will make criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, though no decision has been made on the target of a referral or what allegations of crimes the potential referrals would cover, according to new reporting from The Washington Post's Jackie Alemany.Dec. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
Booker cites gap between Republican voters and GOP electeds in midterm failures
Senator Cory Booker points out issues on which there is overlapping, bipartisan approval among voters, but not among Republican elected representatives, suggesting that difference played a role in voter rejection of Republican candidates in the midterm elections. Dec. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
Sen. Gary Peters promises more oversight with working Dem majority, previews pandemic probe findings
Senate Democratic Campaign Chairman Gary Peters (D-MI) joins Andrea Mitchell following Senator Rafael Warnock's victory in the Georgia Senate runoff. Peters promises more oversight with the working Democratic majority and previews findings of their investigation into the U.S. government’s failures handling the Covid-19 pandemic.Dec. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
Rev. Al: Warnock's win in the Senate will have a policy impact
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican football star Herschel Walker on Tuesday in Georgia’s Senate runoff election, NBC News projects, handing President Joe Biden and his party a key win. Warnock’s victory will give Democrats an outright majority in the Senate after two years under a 50-50 divide. The Rev. Al Sharpton and Jen Psaki discuss the legislative impact this will have for Democrats.Dec. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
Sen. Chris Murphy ‘very worried' about 'broadside attack on vaccines in public policy’
Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the final version of the Fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization, which rescinds the mandatory Covid-19 vaccine for the military. “The damage here is not just to the health and the safety of the military. It's to the public writ large, because as this attack on vaccinations continues to build legitimacy, finds its way into major public policy acts, then it's going to be harder to hold together all of the other vaccination requirements we have in this country,” says Murphy. “I’m very worried about this broadside attack on vaccines in public policy. It’s not just about the military. It's ultimately about our kids, and this could get worse for our kids very very quickly.”Dec. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
From "F--- Trump" to Obama summit: Rap's impact ranges from politics to new song touting MSNBC
MSNBC anchor and music obsessive Ari Melber often highlights the cultural impact of hip hop as President Obama once held a summit with recording artist for the My Brother’s Keeper initiative, and as resistance to former President Trump and his efforts to shed doubt on election integrity has led to modern protest anthems like “F*** Donald Trump.” Now, rapper and guest of “The Beat” Dave East shouting out MSNBC on his new album “The Book of David.” Melber fact checks the lyrics and highlights some of the “original Beatnik” energy that guest like East have brought to the table.Dec. 8, 2022.
Comments / 0