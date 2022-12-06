Every offseason the NFL showcases a Nick Chubb workout video from his hometown, with the Cleveland Browns star reminding everyone that his bond to Cedartown High is as strong as his quads, hamstrings, and glutes. On Friday, Chubb took his love for Cedartown football to another level. Just hours after the final practice for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Chubb jumped on a plane and flew from Ohio to Atlanta to watch his Bulldogs take on Benedictine in the GHSA AAAA State Championship.

CEDARTOWN, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO