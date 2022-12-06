Read full article on original website
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan football pays tribute to ‘Meechie’ following his death
Former Muskegon football star Dametrius “Meechie” Walker, who was invited onto the Michigan football team earlier this fall and became an inspiration for the program and so many others, has died following a battle with cancer. The Big Reds announced the news Friday morning, and U-M confirmed the...
WILX-TV
Former MSU Standout Sack Passes Away
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State baseball standout Jim Sack has passed away at the age of 88 in his hometown of Grand Ledge. Sack was a three time letter winner from 1954-56 and played on the Spartans’ only College World Series team in 1954. He hit .354 for his college career and was selected in the 1956 major league draft by Los Angeles. A memorial service is planned at a later date.
Michigan basketball beats Minnesota, 90-75: Game thread replay
Game 9: Michigan basketball (5-3) vs. Minnesota (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten) When: 9 p.m. Thursday. Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis. ...
diehardsport.com
Looks Pretty Apparent Where Erick All Will Be Transferring To
With Cade McNamara already sharing that he is heading to Iowa, the former Michigan QB was photographed at the Hawkeyes game this past week. Also in the photo is Erick All, the former Michigan TE, who is in the transfer portal:
MLive.com
Emoni Bates having bounce-back year despite EMU basketball’s team struggles
YPSILANTI -- Though it was a struggle last night, Emoni Bates has shown improvement this season following a roller coaster freshman year. And it could end up being a memorable sophomore season for the once top high school basketball recruit. The Eastern Michigan star wing is off to a strong...
Michigan Lands Big Time Commitment In 2024 Class
Tight ends Erick All and Louis Hansen might not want to be at Michigan, but Bellevue (Wash.) High four-star tight end Hogan Hansen sure does. The 6-6, 220-pounder picked Michigan over schools like Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Miami, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee and Washington among others. Hansen, the...
Breaking: Michigan Basketball Player Is Out For The Season
Michigan basketball suffered a major personnel blow in Sunday afternoon's loss to Kentucky in London. Point guard Jaelin Llewellyn, who transferred to UM from Princeton in the offseason, tore the ACL in his left knee against the Wildcats. As a result, he'll miss the rest of the 2022-23 season. Llewellyn...
Average Georgia QB Stetson Bennett throws shade at Michigan
If you have followed the Michigan football team during the 2022 season, you are well aware that they have an absolutely dominant offensive line. In fact, this is the second season in a row that they have had the best offensive line in college football. Another program that had a great offensive line in 2022 is the University of Georgia, whose offensive line was so good that they got the average QB Stetson Bennett an invite to the Heisman Trophy ceremony. On Wednesday, it was announced that the Wolverines and Bulldogs are the two finalists for the Joe Moore Award.
Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara says he doesn't want to be labeled as a 'game-manager' at Iowa
Ex-Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara entered the transfer portal and quickly decided to join the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten West. McNamara, who was third-team All-Big Ten and led Michigan to its first Big Ten title in 17 years last fall, saw his 2022 campaign come to an end early after undergoing surgery in November. As he prepares for next season in his new home, he doesn’t want to be looked at as a “game manager."
Michigan basketball suffers huge blow on eve of Big Ten opener
On Thursday night, the Michigan Wolverines will open up their 2022-23 Big Ten Basketball schedule when they travel to Minnesota to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers. So far this season, the Wolverines have had some ups and downs, as they are currently sitting at 5-3 after tough losses to No. 3 Virginia and No. 19 Kentucky. Now, Michigan basketball has learned that they will be without one of their key players for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
Sam Leavitt, top Oregon quarterback and Washington State pledge, receives Michigan State offer, schedules official visit
West Linn senior Sam Leavitt has had a stellar year. The No. 1 quarterback prospect in Oregon was arguably the state's top player regardless of position this fall, and led the Lions to a 6A state championship. Along the way, the Washington State Cougars pledge threw for 3,183 and 36 touchdowns with ...
Morning Sun
Next court date for former WWE wrestler, MSU football player Kyle Rasmussen
The next court date is scheduled for a former WWE wrestler and MSU football player accused of assaulting a driver from the backseat of his vehicle. Arraigned in Oakland County Circuit Court on Dec. 7, Kyle Garrett Rasmussen 41, of Metamora, is due back on Dec. 21 for a pretrial hearing before Judge Nanci Grant. Last week, he waived his right to a preliminary exam in 52-3 District Court, and the case was bound over.
Grand Ledge High School parts ways with basketball coach after 3rd OWI
The incident happened on Sunday, Dec. 4.
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Napoleon boys basketball beats Columbia Central
The Napoleon boys basketball team picked up a 69-46 win over Columbia Central on Wednesday. The Pirates got 24 points from Grant Bradley while DeVonta Habern added 16, Trent Jester scored 11 and Holden Van Poppel chipped in eight.
Saginaw basketball highlights: Saginaw High boys start season strong
After winning 11 of its last 12 games to close out the 2021-22 season, Saginaw High wasted little time picking up where it left off. The Trojans opened the 2022-23 season with a convincing 79-36 win Tuesday over Flint Community, taking a 32-16 halftime lead and cruising to the win.
Michigan football's Mazi Smith pleads guilty to misdemeanor in exchange for dismissal of felony weapons charge
University of Michigan football player and co-captain Mazi Smith entered a plea deal in a Washtenaw County court on Thursday, pleading guilty to a misdemeanor while his felony weapons charge was dropped.
A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America
Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Michigan
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
U of M’s Michigan Medicine to buy Sparrow Health System
The University is expected to announce the deal Thursday.
247Sports
