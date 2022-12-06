In the present day and age, customers have become more aware and invested in social responsibility than ever. Revenue and sales continue to be critical components of a business's overall growth. However, marketing has been criticized for deceptive practices, misleading consumers, and high-pressure sales. This unsustainable marketing has typically targeted and promoted materialism rather than quality of life. Today, consumers are more focused on improving their standard of life while at the same time making the world a better place to live in. They do this by supporting companies with strong stewardship and ethics towards the planet and the human race. The vision to make a positive impact births the concept of sustainability, which has become an important business strategy.

