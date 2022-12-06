Read full article on original website
Everyone Made Same Joke After Yankees Re-Signed Aaron Judge
The Yankees on Wednesday went above and beyond to make sure their best player stays in pinstripes for years to come. New York and 2022 American League MVP Aaron Judge agreed on a nine-year, $360 million deal. Judge, who rejected an eight-year contract offer from the Yankees before the start of last season, is now set to make more money annually than any other position player in Major League Baseball history.
Ex-Yankees infielder re-signs to return to Korea
The Samsung Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization announced on Tuesday that they have re-signed their foreign-born players. One such player is Jose Pirela. The outfielder made his major league debut with the New York Yankees in 2014 and in seven games he batted .333 with two triples and three RBIs. During 2015 Spring Training he suffered a concussion and came back to play 18 games before being optioned to Triple-A.
Man who caught Aaron Judge's 62nd home run set to cash in, auction house hoping for new record
Get your bids in... if you can afford it. The auction is set to end December 17.
MLB Rumors: Starting Pitcher Leaves Yankees To Sign With Cubs
There’s another void in the New York Yankees’ starting pitching rotation after Wednesday. Jameson Taillon is on his way out of the Bronx to sign a four-year, $68 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, as first reported by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and Jeff Passan. The Yankees acquired Taillon from the Pirates ahead of the 2021 Major League Baseball trade deadline in exchange for four prospects.
A Cubs trade to acquire Willson Contreras upgrade after Cardinals move
Sure, the Chicago Cubs lost their catcher, Willson Contreras, to the St. Louis Cardinals. But they have an easy way to one-up them and trade for Sean Murphy. Initially, the Cubs weren’t in the mix for Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics, if only because they felt set at the catcher position with Willson Contreras and Yan Gomes behind him.
Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Yankees After Aaron Judge Signing
The Yankees made a huge splash this Wednesday, signing Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract. A few hours after the deal was announced, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on it. Smith is obviously happy that Judge is returning to the Bronx. However, he's still not satisfied...
Braves manager Brian Snitker’s heartbreaking take with Dansby Swanson return up in the air
The Atlanta Braves remained one of baseball’s best teams despite the departure of Freddie Freeman in last year’s free agency (to the Los Angeles Dodgers, a playoff rival, no less). Buoyed by the leadership of manager Brian Snitker and the continued elite play of Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley (among others), the Braves won the NL East yet again after winning 101 regular season games.
Aaron Judge turned down much larger offer to return to Yankees: report
Aaron Judge is returning to the New York Yankees, but one report states that he turned down much more money from a different team that offered late in the free agent process.
Red Sox Reportedly Looking To Snatch Former All-Star Slugger From Yankees
The Red Sox are looking to make a move
Kiké Hernández’s Xander Bogaerts tweet has Red Sox fans spiraling
When you woke up this morning, did you know that it was Kiké Hernández Day?. For hours, the popular Red Sox super-utility man has been in the thick of things. Sox players have been largely silent on social media this offseason, at least about team-related issues. But Hernández entered the fray in a big way on Wednesday.
Mike Francesa slams Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s record-setting contract
Many people are thrilled that Aaron Judge is returning to Bronx. The New York Yankees re-signed the superstar slugger to a nine-year, $360 million contract. and fans are overjoyed that the outfielder will be back longterm. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But Mike Francesa has some opinions...
Former Phillies All-Star Could Fix Red Sox Issues After Loss Of Xander Bogaerts
The Red Sox need to find some sort of way to replace Bogaerts' offensive production
Phillies strike again after landing Trea Turner, Taijuan Walker, strengthen bullpen
The Philadelphia Phillies as a franchise definitely feels reinvigorated by their Cinderella run to last year’s World Series. After coming oh-so-close to winning their first Fall Classic since 2008, the Phillies, led by principal owner John Middleton, aren’t shy to bolster the contending roster around megastar Bryce Harper. Not only has Philly pulled off the biggest signing of the offseason to date, inking Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million deal, they also snatched starting pitcher Taijuan Walker away from division rivals New York Mets after signing him to a four-year, $72 million contract.
Report: Mets looking to add another ex-All-Star to their pitching staff
You can’t accuse the New York Mets of sleeping on the job this offseason. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports this week that the Mets are interested in adding a third starting pitcher in free agency. Sherman adds that veteran righty Ross Stripling is one of the names on the Mets’ radar.
Ex-Red Sox Reliever Snagged By Dave Dombrowski In Flurry Of Roster Moves
Former Boston Red Sox reliever Matt Strahm reportedly is set to join Dave Dombrowski and the Philadelphia Phillies.
Mets steal Yankees pitching prospect in Rule 5 Draft
SAN DIEGO — The Yankees and Mets blood feud knows no boundaries. In a ruthless act of thievery, the Mets selected Yankees righty reliever Zach Greene with the 27th overall pick in the Rule 5 Draft at the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings on Wednesday. Want to bet on MLB?
Yankees have giant opportunity to rectify a midseason failure
The New York Yankees re-signed Aaron Judge, now they have to make a move that they should have made at this past trade deadline. The New York Yankees, despite a brief scare, managed to retain star outfielder and 2022 AL MVP Aaron Judge. All it took was a call from owner Hal Steinbrenner to Judge to get a nine-year, $360 million deal done. That helped avoid potential catastrophe, as it appeared heading that way after the now infamous “Arson Judge” tweet that hinted that Judge could be heading to the San Francisco Giants.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Reveals Part of LA's Offseason Plan
The Dodgers needs this offseason only continue to pile up
MLB Rumors: Aaron Judge Agrees To Nine-Year, $360M Deal With Yankees
The Aaron Judge saga has come to an end. And no, he’s not signing with the San Francisco Giants. According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, Judge agreed to a nine-year deal with the New York Yankees. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal added the contract is worth $360 million.
Podcast: Interviews with Bogaerts, Preller, & Seidler
Sam Levitt sits down for interviews with Xander Bogaerts, AJ Preller, and Peter Seidler following the San Diego Padres’ press conference to introduce Bogaerts.
