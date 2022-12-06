ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Everyone Made Same Joke After Yankees Re-Signed Aaron Judge

The Yankees on Wednesday went above and beyond to make sure their best player stays in pinstripes for years to come. New York and 2022 American League MVP Aaron Judge agreed on a nine-year, $360 million deal. Judge, who rejected an eight-year contract offer from the Yankees before the start of last season, is now set to make more money annually than any other position player in Major League Baseball history.
NEW YORK STATE
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees infielder re-signs to return to Korea

The Samsung Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization announced on Tuesday that they have re-signed their foreign-born players. One such player is Jose Pirela. The outfielder made his major league debut with the New York Yankees in 2014 and in seven games he batted .333 with two triples and three RBIs. During 2015 Spring Training he suffered a concussion and came back to play 18 games before being optioned to Triple-A.
NESN

MLB Rumors: Starting Pitcher Leaves Yankees To Sign With Cubs

There’s another void in the New York Yankees’ starting pitching rotation after Wednesday. Jameson Taillon is on his way out of the Bronx to sign a four-year, $68 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, as first reported by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and Jeff Passan. The Yankees acquired Taillon from the Pirates ahead of the 2021 Major League Baseball trade deadline in exchange for four prospects.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

A Cubs trade to acquire Willson Contreras upgrade after Cardinals move

Sure, the Chicago Cubs lost their catcher, Willson Contreras, to the St. Louis Cardinals. But they have an easy way to one-up them and trade for Sean Murphy. Initially, the Cubs weren’t in the mix for Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics, if only because they felt set at the catcher position with Willson Contreras and Yan Gomes behind him.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Yankees After Aaron Judge Signing

The Yankees made a huge splash this Wednesday, signing Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract. A few hours after the deal was announced, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on it. Smith is obviously happy that Judge is returning to the Bronx. However, he's still not satisfied...
ClutchPoints

Braves manager Brian Snitker’s heartbreaking take with Dansby Swanson return up in the air

The Atlanta Braves remained one of baseball’s best teams despite the departure of Freddie Freeman in last year’s free agency (to the Los Angeles Dodgers, a playoff rival, no less). Buoyed by the leadership of manager Brian Snitker and the continued elite play of Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley (among others), the Braves won the NL East yet again after winning 101 regular season games.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Kiké Hernández’s Xander Bogaerts tweet has Red Sox fans spiraling

When you woke up this morning, did you know that it was Kiké Hernández Day?. For hours, the popular Red Sox super-utility man has been in the thick of things. Sox players have been largely silent on social media this offseason, at least about team-related issues. But Hernández entered the fray in a big way on Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

Mike Francesa slams Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s record-setting contract

Many people are thrilled that Aaron Judge is returning to Bronx. The New York Yankees re-signed the superstar slugger to a nine-year, $360 million contract. and fans are overjoyed that the outfielder will be back longterm. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But Mike Francesa has some opinions...
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Phillies strike again after landing Trea Turner, Taijuan Walker, strengthen bullpen

The Philadelphia Phillies as a franchise definitely feels reinvigorated by their Cinderella run to last year’s World Series. After coming oh-so-close to winning their first Fall Classic since 2008, the Phillies, led by principal owner John Middleton, aren’t shy to bolster the contending roster around megastar Bryce Harper. Not only has Philly pulled off the biggest signing of the offseason to date, inking Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million deal, they also snatched starting pitcher Taijuan Walker away from division rivals New York Mets after signing him to a four-year, $72 million contract.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Mets steal Yankees pitching prospect in Rule 5 Draft

SAN DIEGO — The Yankees and Mets blood feud knows no boundaries. In a ruthless act of thievery, the Mets selected Yankees righty reliever Zach Greene with the 27th overall pick in the Rule 5 Draft at the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings on Wednesday. Want to bet on MLB?
MEXICO, NY
FanSided

Yankees have giant opportunity to rectify a midseason failure

The New York Yankees re-signed Aaron Judge, now they have to make a move that they should have made at this past trade deadline. The New York Yankees, despite a brief scare, managed to retain star outfielder and 2022 AL MVP Aaron Judge. All it took was a call from owner Hal Steinbrenner to Judge to get a nine-year, $360 million deal done. That helped avoid potential catastrophe, as it appeared heading that way after the now infamous “Arson Judge” tweet that hinted that Judge could be heading to the San Francisco Giants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy