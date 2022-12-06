Read full article on original website
itechpost.com
Microsoft Promises to Bring Call of Duty to Nintendo Consoles
If the Activision Blizzard acquisition pushes through, Microsoft promised to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo and its consoles, according to Engadget. On Twitter, Phil Spencer, Microsoft Gaming's CEO, has announced the company's commitment to bring the game to Nintendo consoles. Spencer tweeted that the company is committed to helping...
Collaborate with this AI Assistant to Push Sales Faster
The overwhelming amount of administrative work that salespeople regularly face is a pain point often swept under the rug. From appointment scheduling, and CRM updating, to email follow-ups, the tedious tasks on top of their duties sidetrack their main function: to sell. While sales teams are expected to multitask, the glaring gaps that come with their imposed flexibility oftentimes hinder productivity, disrupt workflow, and interfere with overall sales performance.
FTC Sues Microsoft To Block $69 Billion Activision Blizzard Deal
The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) is taking legal action to try and prevent Microsoft's plan to acquire Activision Blizzard for almost $69 billion. According to The Verge, the FTC argues that the purchase will let the videogame giant suppress competitors in the industry, harming it in the process. The Lawsuit...
Apple Contractor Foxconn Invests $500 Million in India to Diversify Supply Chain
Foxconn, Apple's biggest supplier contractor, has invested $500 million in its Indian subsidiary. According to South China Morning Post, this is part of the Taiwanese manufacturing giant's move to diversify its supply chain after the stringent pandemic controls in China that disrupted production at the company's key iPhone factory in Zhengzhou.
