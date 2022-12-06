The overwhelming amount of administrative work that salespeople regularly face is a pain point often swept under the rug. From appointment scheduling, and CRM updating, to email follow-ups, the tedious tasks on top of their duties sidetrack their main function: to sell. While sales teams are expected to multitask, the glaring gaps that come with their imposed flexibility oftentimes hinder productivity, disrupt workflow, and interfere with overall sales performance.

