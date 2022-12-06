ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
atozsports.com

Cowboys get early Christmas present with latest news

The holiday season has been to the Dallas Cowboys. On Thanksgiving, they beat down the New York Giants, and now, Christmas has come early. All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith has yet to take a snap in 2022 due to tearing his hamstring in August which put him on injured reserve. As the Cowboys make their push to the playoffs, Smith will eventually join the party soon as he is set to return to practice on Wednesday.
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
The Spun

NFL Coach Admits He'll Regret Decision Until He Dies

The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to put away the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Up 24-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Detroit could have sealed a road win by converting a fourth-and-4. Dan Campbell instead opted to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which Austin Seibert missed. The Vikings...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend

There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Detroit News

NFL picks, Week 14

Justin Rogers, Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 14 of the NFL season. All picks made against the spread. Rogers: Texans (best bet) Bianchi: Cowboys. Niyo: Texans. Wojo: Texans. Jets +9.5 at Bills. Rogers: Jets. Bianchi: Bills. Niyo: Jets. Wojo:...
Yardbarker

T.O. Advising OBJ to Not Sign With Cowboys, Dak Prescott

During his time with the Dallas Cowboys, Terrell Owens infamously cried over Tony Romo. "That's my quarterback!" Owens infamously exclaimed after a game in 2008. But these days the Hall-of-Fame receiver doesn't like sound like a fan of Dak Prescott, or a believer in his former team. It's not exactly akin to him disrespecting the Cowboys by celebrating on the mid-field star at Texas Stadium, but during a San Francisco radio interview Wednesday morning T.O. suggested that free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. shouldn't sign with the Cowboys.
New York Post

DeMarcus Lawrence doesn’t want Odell Beckham ‘circus’ if he can’t help Cowboys

A happily ever after between the Cowboys and Odell Beckham Jr. doesn’t seem as promising as it once did. After the Cowboys rolled out the red carpet for Beckham in a flashy visit on Monday — which included courtside seats at the Mavericks-Suns game with Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs — the team declined to offer the free-agent wideout a deal amid “serious concerns” about his ability to play this season, according to NFL Network’s Jane Slater.
DALLAS, TX
NFL

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Quarterbacks

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy