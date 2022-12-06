Read full article on original website
sfstandard.com
A Wave of New Restaurants and Bars Heading for San Francisco in 2023
When Covid completely upended San Francisco’s bar and restaurant industry, Michael Seitz realized he was looking at a once-in-a-lifetime chance to expand his brewery. “This might be the only time in San Francisco’s history where it would be a good time to go looking for some new opportunities,” Seitz recalled thinking.
A New Restaurant Concept Is Opening in Sausalito
The Owner and CEO of Ditas USA, Nikita Khandheria, shares that Ditas will serve European-Asian cuisine, listing both Japanese and Italian plates as options.
ABC7 News Bay Area
6 Bay Area restaurants earn Michelin stars in 2022, 10 drop off guide
California is the only American state that has its own Michelin Guide, and the full list of new Michelin-starred and Bib Gourmand restaurants has now been released. Find out which ones got on - and fell off the 2022 list.
sfstandard.com
Michelin-Starred Chef Set To Open Another Affordable Chinese Restaurant
Mamahuhu is nearly ready to open its second San Francisco location, this time in Noe Valley. Michelin-starred and James Beard Award-winning chef Brandon Jew of Mister Jiu’s will lead the kitchen at the latest outpost of his more affordable Chinese American eatery. Co-owner Ben Moore told The Standard that...
Bay Area eatery Gao Viet Kitchen to open first San Francisco restaurant
Are any San Franciscans willing to try to take down the Phozilla by themselves?
sfstandard.com
Craft Beer Garden Coming Soon to Salesforce Park, Empanadas and All
Barebottle Brewing Company plans to open a massive beer garden at Salesforce Park around Dec. 22. The open-air pub will span the entirety of the park’s main plaza. The forthcoming SoMa beer garden will offer 20 different craft brews on draft, along with four biodynamic California wines that Barebottle vints in house. The food menu will include empanadas from Venga, which currently operates both in the Mission District and at the Salesforce Transit Center. Like any proper biergarten, Barebottle also plans to serve Bavarian pretzels.
sfstandard.com
Buying San Francisco: Which Starter Condo Near Downtown Would You Pick for $500K?
Editor’s Note: There are few things San Franciscans love to talk about more than real estate. So in that spirit, the Standard presents Buying San Francisco, a profile of two homes going head to head in what’s quickly pivoted to a buyer’s market. Today’s half-million dollar question:...
sfstandard.com
Matson Shipping Empire Might Just Be the Inspiration for Jennifer Coolidge’s Lineage on HBO’s ‘White Lotus’
White Lotus character Tanya McQuoid mentions her heiress pedigree as coolly as she dismisses people’s dreams with an envelope of cash: “My father was a shipping magnate who owned half of San Francisco.”. Yet could the aside in the Season 2 opening of HBO’s hit show reference a...
sfstandard.com
The New Bay Area Restaurant You Should Try This Weekend—and 4 More Fresh Spots To Check Out
“We need it, but it’s not enough.” So goes the familiar refrain of Bay Area residents whenever water starts falling from the sky. Rainy weeks like this one bring on cravings for comfort food, something this week’s batch of new restaurants are more than able to provide. Over near SFMOMA, there’s a fresh dim sum spot with a full tea menu to warm you up.
marinmagazine.com
Michelin Marin: The Restaurants That Made the Guide in 2022
The Michelin Guide has once again bestowed its lofty list of award-winning restaurants on the culinary world. There’s lots going on in the Bay Area this year, with a few stars lost (Mourad, Madera), a few new restaurants on the list (San Ho Won, Nisei), and a fond farewell to some legendary places, like David Kinch’s Manresa, which earned three stars before its impeding closure.
sfstandard.com
The Team Behind This West Oakland Craft Brewery Shotguns Beers After Every Collab
Brix Factory Brewing is heading to West Oakland next spring. Helmed by veteran brewmaster John Gillooly, who has worked in the beer industry since 1995, the production facility and taproom will be located between Mandela Parkway and Peralta Street, near Ghost Town Brewing. Brix Factory’s Alcohol Beverage Control manufacturing license...
sonomamag.com
2 Local Restaurants Named Among ‘Most Beloved in America’ by OpenTable
Restaurant reservation service OpenTable has announced its annual list of “Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America,” featuring 47 cities across 21 states. No Sonoma County restaurants made the cut this year, but two of the 100 are in Napa Valley. French restaurant Bistro Jeanty in Yountville and...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Home Prices Could Fall Further Than Any U.S. Metro in 2023
San Francisco could see the steepest decline in home prices of any U.S. metro area in the next year, according to a housing price forecast from Zillow. The real estate data company’s Home Value Forecast projected that overall home prices in the city, which include single family homes, condos and co-ops, are expected to decline by 3.6% by Oct. 31, 2023, compared with the same date this year.
KTVU FOX 2
Floating pool proposed to remake San Francisco waterfront
SAN FRANCISCO - A gigantic swimming pool proposed for the San Francisco Bay has many eager to take a dip. The state-of-the-art pool would sit along the waterfront at piers 30-32, about halfway between the Ferry Building and Oracle Park. If approved, it would rival landmark pools around the world,...
Michelin-recognized Bay Area Thai restaurant to close after nearly 20 years
However, this won't be the last customers will see of them.
SFGate
Westin St. Francis San Francisco discards vintage art, dumpster divers feast
"I wish more people could see these."
sonomamag.com
2 New Restaurants and a Food Truck Pop-Up Coming to Sonoma This Month
Luma Bar & Eatery, a new restaurant in Petaluma from the owners of The Shuckery, is hoping to open this month in the former Dempsey’s brewpub on the Petaluma River. The plant-forward opening menu will feature Sonoma County produce in dishes such as mushroom escabeche, crudite with seaweed hummus, gnocchi with sunchokes and chanterelles, pasta with fennel and carrot ragout and protein side dishes: 4-ounce skewers of pork shank, duck confit or brisket. The restaurant will have a full bar.
oaklandside.org
Basque bakery and cafe shutters after 7 years
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In our weekly reports, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
sfstandard.com
Transamerica Pyramid at 50: San Francisco Icon Enters a New Era With $400M Redevelopment
Nearly everywhere else, the Pyramid would refer to an ancient tomb or temple. In San Francisco, it has another meaning. Developer Michael Shvo still gets “goosebumps” when seeing Transamerica Pyramid peek out from the fog, its distinctive angles a contrast to the city’s array of high rises. He took his daughter to Marin this week to see the Pyramid from the other side of the Golden Gate and to re-create a photo that his family took in the late 1970s.
diablomag.com
Old World Charm: European Delights in Walnut Creek
Like her charming bakery, a hidden gem tucked into the east end of Walnut Creek, Rica Zaharia is a breath of fresh air. The Romania native—she actually grew up in Transylvania, not far from Count Dracula’s castle—greets all visitors to European Delights with a wide, warm smile while serving as an enthusiastic guide to her baked goods. The eclectic offerings range from traditional croissants, muffins, and cupcakes to covridogs (Romanian pastry-wrapped hot dogs) to her popular miniature pavlova tart, a textural showstopper that consists of a delicate chewy-crisp meringue crust filled with pillowy cream and topped by fresh berries.
