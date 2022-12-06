Read full article on original website
News On 6
Crossroads Mall Hoping To Bring A Cultural Experience To OKC
Crossroads Mall in Oklahoma City is undergoing renovations and is set to reopen in 2023. The building, previously known as the Plaza Mayor, has seen destruction and acts of vandalism in the past, however new ownership is hoping to turn that around . The mall is around 900,000 square feet...
Debate over homeless vets tiny home community continues at emotional meeting
A Kansas-City non-profit wanting to build tiny homes for homeless veterans in an up-and-coming Oklahoma City neighborhood versus a community afraid of what that project will do their property values. It's been a heated debate in the Capitol View neighborhood, and Thursday night a Citizens Advisory Committee got to formally ask questions and weigh-in.
Comfort Dental offering free dental care to community for 37th year
For the last 37 years, Comfort Dental has worked to provide free dental care to those in need for the annual "Comfort Dental Care Day."
KOCO
Tiny homes for veterans living without housing could be coming to Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Tiny homes for veterans living without housing could be coming to Oklahoma City. A community just south of the Capitol worries the addition will be tough on the community. The Veterans Community Project has already built many tiny homes for veterans across the country. Now, they...
The Best Place To Live In Oklahoma
If you want to find the best place to live in Oklahoma, it will take careful consideration of a few regions. But here's the best city in the state to live in.
This Oklahoma Restaurant Has the Largest Projected Christmas Display in the State
If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit this should do the trick. This Oklahoma restaurant has one of the largest projected Christmas displays in the Sooner State. It takes up the entire side of the building!. Throughout the holiday season The Jones Assembly in Oklahoma City, OK. will...
Take a Magical Trip on Oklahoma City’s Polar Express Train Ride This Holiday Season
Have you ever wanted to live the movie The Polar Express? Well, you can actually do that in Oklahoma City, OK. with the Oklahoma City Polar Express Train Ride. You'll get to experience the movie like never before as it comes to life onboard a real train! It's a full-hour trip that includes hot chocolate, snacks, and performances on board by singing and dancing chefs, plus a live reading of the Chris Van Allsburg holiday classic.
Medical Minute: Drinking Away Diabetes
OKLAHOMA CITY - Research shows that if you have more than three sugar-sweetened beverages per week, your chance for developing prediabetes increases by 46%
WIBW
United Methodist Church’s new bishop for Kansas makes history
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Methodist Church recently elected new leaders for its various regions, and the new bishop coming to Kansas is making history. Rev. Dr. David Wilson is the first Native American bishop ever elected in the denomination. He currently serves in Oklahoma City, and will be based from Topeka as he moves to lead the UMC congregations in Kansas and Nebraska.
KOCO
Nicoma Park wants to require residents, businesses to be connected to water line
NICOMA PARK, Okla. — Nicoma Park wants to require residents and businesses on a certain street to be connected to a city water line. They would also have to pay for it but people living there said it’s not fair. People said they should not have to use the city water system but the city said they have bills to pay.
okcfox.com
OSDE files to revoke license of MPS teacher after inappropriate Snapchats with student
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — A Moore Public Schools (MPS) teacher and coach is facing the revocation of his teaching license after the district was made aware of his Snapchat communications with an 8th grade student. Coach and teacher at Central Junior High School, Nicholas Garrison, submitted his resignation on...
KOCO
Rural school district in Oklahoma goes virtual temporarily after threat surfaces online
NINNEKAH, Okla. — A rural school district in Oklahoma went virtual temporarily after a threat surfaced online. Ninnekah Public Schools learned about the threat late Sunday night before making the decision to keep children off the grounds. KOCO 5 learned the threat came from a current student. After an...
Attorney: Cowboy Ranch owner dies after bar closes for allegedly missing nearly two years of rent payments
A very popular Bricktown bar closed its doors Thursday morning because the bar owner allegedly missed nearly two years of rent payments.
FBI Issues Statement In Wake Of False 911 Calls To Oklahoma Schools
The FBI issued a statement Thursday afternoon after false 911 calls were sent Thursday to at least 10 schools around Oklahoma. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls at schools in Tulsa, Stillwater, Bartlesville, Perry, Miami, Enid, Medford, Durant, Lawton, and Ardmore. The FBI's statement follows:. The FBI is aware of...
tulsatoday.com
What happened at Edmond High?
On October 26th at 8:14 am police were called to Edmond Memorial High School after an incident in a girls’ bathroom that left a student with an, “injury to… eye, face and head with possible concussion” according to page 5 of the police report filed with the Edmond Police Department embedded on the ROPE site here. [Ellipses ( ) indicate redacted information.]
Photos: Adorable dogs looking for loving homes in OKC
If you are hoping to add a special member to your family, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare has just the pet you are looking for.
OKC VeloCity
Lockheed Martin names OKC-based Delaware Resource Group an ‘Elite Supplier’
Delaware Resource Group (DRG) of Oklahoma, one of state’s largest aerospace and defense companies, was recently recognized by Lockheed Martin, one of the nation’s largest defense contractors, for its excellence in quality, performance and on-time delivery. DRG, a Native American-owned company founded in Oklahoma City and boasting more...
earnthenecklace.com
Barry Mangold Leaving KWTV-DT: Where Is the Oklahoma Reporter Going?
Barry Mangold has been the go-to source for all types of news stories for the people of Oklahoma. However, the reporter has announced his departure from News 9. Barry Mangold is leaving KWTV-DT in December 2022 and moving to the next step of his career. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. They especially want to know if he will be staying in Oklahoma. Here’s what Barry Mangold said about his departure from KWTV-DT.
okcfox.com
'It could've been real fatal': Yukon families react to stabbing incident on school bus
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — How safe are students in Yukon? It's what some families are wondering after a student stabbed another kid on the bus. In a snapchat video going around, you can see two kids throwing punches. Someone yells, "Put the knife down." Fox 25 didn't receive permission to show you that video, but our newsroom spoke with a student who was on that bus when the incident happened.
beckersasc.com
Oklahoma surgery center attracts medical tourists with price transparency
The Surgery Center of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City has become a surgical hotspot for medical tourists by informing patients the full price of care prior to a procedure, the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs reported Dec. 5. The center began posting prices online for services in 2009 and the prices...
