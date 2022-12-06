Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets vs. Flames
Columbus looks to get back to its winning ways tonight against a stout Western foe. Johnny Gaudreau gets his first look at his former teammates as Calgary makes its annual trek to Nationwide Arena for a Friday night contest. That will be a storyline, but the bigger issue for Columbus is simply getting on track after Wednesday's loss to Buffalo dropped the team to 1-5-1 in its last seven games.
NHL
LA Kings @ Toronto Maple Leafs: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs:. Where: Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, Ontario) Maple Leafs: 16 - 5 - 6 (38 pts) Kings: 14 - 10 - 4 (32 pts) Kings Notes:. Phillip Danault is set to appear in his 500th NHL game, becoming...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BLUE JACKETS
FLAMES (13-10-3) vs. BLUE JACKETS (8-15-2) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Points - Elias Lindholm (22) Goals - Tyler Toffoli, Nazem Kadri (10) Points - Johnny Gaudreau (28) Goals - Gaudreau, Boone Jenner (9) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 20.9% (24th) /...
NHL
Sabres attempt to hold nine pucks in one hand after high scoring game
Buffalo creates own TikTok challenge, players show off unique strategies. The Buffalo Sabres have created TikTok's next viral trend. The Sabres attempted to hold nine hockey pucks in one hand in honor of their nine-goal game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday. An array of different strategies and grips...
NHL
Canadiens score twice in seven seconds, defeat Kraken
SEATTLE -- Shane Wright scored his first NHL goal, but the Montreal Canadiens scored twice in seven seconds in the second period in a 4-2 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday. Wright, the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, scored in the first...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Golden Knights
Opening a four-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (9-13-5) are in Nevada on Friday to take on Bruce Cassidy's Vegas Golden Knights (19-8-1) at T-Mobile Arena. Game time is 10:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online...
NHL
Heika's take: Seguin and Lundkvist earn valuable points in overtime win
Despite playing an uneven game against the Ottawa Senators Thursday at American Airlines Center, Dallas rallied to tie it in the third period on a Luindkvist goal and win in overtime on a Seguin tally. Lundkvist had a goal and an assist in his second game back after three healthy...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (15-7-3) at Capitals (12-12-4) | 4 p.m.
WASHINGTON D.C. - The Kraken are in the other Washington to renew their acquaintance with a team they saw just eight days ago in the Washington Capitals. It was on Dec. 1 that Seattle dug out of a two-goal deficit with three straight goals to beat the Caps 3-2 in overtime. Having played so recently, the Kraken will be able to rely on some familiarity with the team on the other side of the ice but know the matchup will be another tough test.
NHL
CARRYING ON
A strong homestand has the Flames feeling momentum heading out on the road. The Flames knew how crucial their homestand was. After dropping the final three games of their road trip at the end of November, the time spent at the Scotiabank Saddledome offered a chance to make up some ground in their hunt for a playoff spot, with the C of Red cheering them on the whole way.
NHL
SAY WHAT - FACING HIS FORMER TEAM
Johnny Gaudreau talks about facing the Flames for the first time this evening. Tonight's game marks the first time Johnny Gaudreau will face off against the organization that drafted him with the 104th overall pick back in 2011. It will no doubt be a memorable night for Gaudreau, who spoke...
NHL
Nuts & Bolts: Going for a regular season sweep of the Preds
Tampa Bay and Nashville wrap up their season series on Thursday at AMALIE Arena. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Predators on Thursday. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7. Where to stream it: BallySports.com. Projected...
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Jarred Tinordi Off Injured Reserve
The defenseman was placed on IR Nov. 27 following a hip injury. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have activated defenseman Jarred Tinordi (hip) off injured reserve. Tinordi has skated in 20 games with the Blackhawks this season, notching five points (2G, 3A). He also paces the club with...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Unlucky Seven
Kraken fall behind 3-1 in seven seconds of the middle period, never recovering and losing 4-2 to visiting Original Six franchise Montreal. Shane Wright scores first NHL goal. On a night when 2022 first-round draft choice Shane Wright scored his first-ever NHL goal, the Kraken couldn't follow through with a win to cap the moment. One night after blowing a four-goal lead and ultimately the game in Vancouver, the Montreal Canadiens protected a three-goal lead built up late second period for a 4-2 victory.
NHL
Bright Personalities | 10 TAKEAWAYS
It never gets old going back over a week in the Devils' schedule where they just keep on winning. And quite frankly, they've given me no other choice, which is fine by me. There's levity in the air when the wins pile up, but that's not without its seriousness as well. It's something that always stands out to me. There are those moments of levity, but the concentration, the focus, and the 'all business' attitude around this group.
NHL
Pettersson scores in OT, Canucks rally past Sharks
SAN JOSE -- Elias Pettersson scored with 35 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks a 6-5 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Wednesday. Pettersson scored from the left face-off circle on a 2-on-1 off a pass from Andrei Kuzmenko right after Canucks goalie Spencer Martin made consecutive saves on Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl.
NHL
Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Sammy Walker
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Sammy Walker and reassigned forward Joseph Cramarossa to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). Walker, 23, has appeared in 21 games for Iowa this season, leading...
NHL
Connor, Scheifele help Jets top Panthers in Maurice's return to Winnipeg
WINNIPEG -- Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele each scored twice for the Winnipeg Jets in a 5-2 win against the Florida Panthers at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday. It was Panthers coach Paul Maurice's first game back in Winnipeg since he resigned as Jets coach on Dec. 17, 2021. Maurice was 315-223-62 in 600 games over nine seasons. He and former Winnipeg assistant Jamie Kompon, now an assistant with Florida, received a standing ovation during a video tribute in the first period.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Eichel to miss second straight game for Golden Knights
Buchnevich, Krug injured for Blues; Toews day to day for Blackhawks. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Vegas Golden Knights. Jack Eichel will miss his second straight game for the Golden Knights when they host...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Kaprizov, McDavid look to extend streaks for Wild, Oilers
Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 10 games Friday. Scoring streaks collide when the Minnesota Wild face the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place (9 p.m. ET; SN1, BSWIX, ESPN+, SN NOW). Wild (13-10-2) forward Kirill Kaprizov looks to extend his Minnesota-record seven-game goal-scoring streak and 13-game point streak. He scored the game's first goal in the Wild's 5-3 loss to the Calgary Flames on Wednesday, giving him 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in his 13-game run. It's the third-longest point streak in the NHL this season, behind Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitchell Marner's active 21-game streak and Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson's 18-game streak. Connor McDavid is on a streak of his own for the Oilers (15-12-0), with goals in six straight games and points in seven in a row. He had two goals and two assists in Edmonton's 8-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday, giving him 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) during his run. -- William Douglas, staff writer.
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Wild
The Oilers wrap up their four-game home stand with the first of back-to-back games against the Minnesota Wild. The Edmonton Oilers play back-to-back games against the Minnesota Wild, starting at 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One or listen live on the...
Comments / 0