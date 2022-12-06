It is no secret that 2022 has been a big year for Jenna Ortega. After turning 20 in September, Ortega has already begun making a name for herself on the big screen. In 2022 alone, she starred in four movies with three more projects currently in production. Her most recent show, “Wednesday” — a spinoff of the original Addams Family movie — was released on Netflix this past Thanksgiving. Given her swift rise to stardom, it is only right to comb through Ortega’s history that has led her to play a titular character of this prominence on screen today.

1 DAY AGO