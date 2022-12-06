ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BET

Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed

A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
LARGO, FL
Harvard Crimson

Class Clown: David Kennedy-Yoon

Kennedy-Yoon's humor stems from his involvement with Satire V — where he serves as co-president — as well as from what he sees as the purpose of comedy: connecting with others. David A. Kennedy-Yoon ’23 never entirely forgets that we’re recording. That he finds this type...
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Best Advice-Giver: Lucas Woodley

“I listen to people. Or I try. And I think that’s usually a precursor to giving good advice.”. When I walk into Capital One Café to meet Lucas Y. Woodley ’23, I find him in a room at the back of the café, tucked away from the ambient chatter with his laptop and a cup of coffee. Dressed casually in a gray cardigan and jeans, he greets me with an open smile; our small talk feels oddly like catching up with a friend. It quickly becomes apparent to me why many of his peers nominated him as Best Advice-Giver.
Harvard Crimson

Jenna Ortega, A Rising Star

It is no secret that 2022 has been a big year for Jenna Ortega. After turning 20 in September, Ortega has already begun making a name for herself on the big screen. In 2022 alone, she starred in four movies with three more projects currently in production. Her most recent show, “Wednesday” — a spinoff of the original Addams Family movie — was released on Netflix this past Thanksgiving. Given her swift rise to stardom, it is only right to comb through Ortega’s history that has led her to play a titular character of this prominence on screen today.
Harvard Crimson

Most Iconic Duo: Amy Benedetto and Chris Wirth

Now seniors, Wirth, an astrophysics concentrator, and Benedetto, a chemical and physical biology concentrator, recently celebrated their three-year anniversary. In the basement of the Northwest Building, the bright red plastic desk chairs are the only splash of color amid dull gray concrete floors, plain white tables, and bare walls. But Chris P. Wirth ’23 and Amy E. Benedetto ’23 see more than an austere room — they see the place where they bonded over lunches, raced chairs when they got tired of studying, and began their three-years-and-counting relationship.
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Why Using ChatGPT to Write this Op-Ed Was a Smart Idea

Christos Porios is a first-year Master in Public Policy student at the Harvard Kennedy School. ​​​​​​​. Editor’s note: The following op-ed was entirely written and edited by ChatGPT, a recently released artificial intelligence language model that is available for anyone to use. No manual edits were made; all changes were made by the author and op-eds editor providing feedback to ChatGPT on the drafts it generated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy