ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterton, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
valpo.life

La Porte’s Deserving Children Shopping Tour brings the community together for the holidays

The La Porte community came together for the 52nd annual Deserving Children Shopping Tour on December 6 and 7. The event, hosted by the La Porte County Association of REALTORS (LPCAR), sees children provided with the opportunity to shop for holiday gifts for themselves and others. The event began in 1970 and happened every year consecutively until being forced to take an in-person break due to COVID-19. This year, it’s back bigger and better than ever.
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

Michiana’s Menu: Michigan’s first brewery pizzeria Napolitana sits in a Civil War-era church at Beer Church Brewing

NEW BUFFALO, Mich.,-- This week on Michiana’s Menu, I stopped in New Buffalo for some Napolitana style pizza and brews at Beer Church Brewing. When you think of church, beer isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. But that’s not the only combination that makes beer church brewing so unique. It’s also a brewery and pizzeria Napolitana, an experience that you can’t get anywhere else.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Liquor Approved for New Downtown Eatery

(La Porte, IN) - The City of La Porte is helping a new restaurant downtown by allowing it to expand its alcoholic beverage offerings. The La Porte City Council approved a three-way liquor license for Bon Viet by a unanimous vote Monday night. Bert Cook, Executive Director of the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership, said the liquor license allows beer, wine, and liquor to be part of the menu. Beer and wine have been served there since the restaurant opened at the former T-Berry’s Diner at 501 Lincolnway.
LA PORTE, IN
valpo.life

10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, December 8 – 11

The Region is ramping up for Christmas and making a big effort to make sure everyone is included! Whether it's through dedicated toy drives, holiday performances, or special offers to help wrap up gift shopping, many community favorites are making sure Northwest Indiana radiates with holiday joy this weekend. There’s sure to be something for everyone to enjoy with family and friends!
INDIANA STATE
valpo.life

A Valpo Life in the Spotlight: Leann Sego

Beginning her journey in life in Valparaiso, Indiana, and now serving as the president and owner of Creme de la Crop, Leann Sego has been doing incredible work in the Region for most of her life. After graduating high school, Sego attended the famed Harrington Institute of Interior Design, enjoying...
VALPARAISO, IN
nwi.life

Four Winds Casinos Announces Holiday Promotions, New Year’s Eve Celebrations and Holiday Party Options

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce exciting holiday promotions including a Holiday Gift Express event, as well as New Year’s Eve Celebrations, and options for booking your very own Holiday Party! Also enjoy special Holiday Menus on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’ Eve, as well as Amazing Gingerbread Villages at Four Winds New Buffalo and Four Winds South Bend!
NEW BUFFALO, MI
CBS Chicago

Tinley Park-Park District aims to build multisport athletic fields, domed stadium

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Tinley Park-Park District announced its plan to transform a former mental health center property into a hub of athletic fields, track and field facilities, a domed sports complex and open recreational space.The park district said the plan to transform the long-vacant property, located at 7400 to 7600 W. 183rd Street, would meet the needs of the community and expand opportunities for neighboring communities. The district as formally bid on the property.Under the plan, the property would house multipurpose athletic fields, including a full-size soccer field, a playground, splash pad, concession stands, spectator stands, lighting, ample parking, a pond, picnic areas and open green space."We are excited to have the opportunity to lay out our vision for this property that has sat vacantfor far too long and can serve as an exciting community hub for all ages to enjoy," said Shawn Roby, executive director of the Tinley Park-Park District in a statement.The proposed site will sit adjacent to the park district's Freedom Park.
TINLEY PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Lincoln Park Zoo assists in relocating 40 chimps left behind in LA

CHICAGO - Lincoln Park Zoo had a part in helping a group of chimpanzees that had been stranded for more than three years. It rescued two of the 40 chimps that were left behind when a wildlife sanctuary outside Los Angeles suddenly closed in 2019. Since then, zoo advisors have...
CHICAGO, IL
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Billy Bones

(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Billy Bones!. Billy Bones is about a year old....
MISHAWAKA, IN
valpo.life

Find the perfect holiday gift when shopping local at Goodwill

You don’t have to travel far to find the perfect holiday gift for everyone on your list. Northwest Indiana has hundreds of businesses throughout Lake, Porter, and La Porte counties, making shopping local a breeze at any time of year, but especially so during the holiday season. If you’re on the hunt for a unique find at a great price, consider Goodwill Industries of Michiana. With many locations throughout the Region, it’s easier than ever to find everything you’re looking for and more this Christmas.
LA PORTE, IN
laportecounty.life

Michigan City High School touches hearts during final performance of “The Addams Family”

They’re creepy, they’re kooky, and they’re, you guessed it, the Michigan City High School Drama Club. On Sunday, December 4, after two spectacular performances of "The Addams Family" earlier this week, the Michigan City High School Drama Club brought the iconic, spooky family to life for an unforgettable last time. It was emotional, it was meaningful, and even better, it was fun.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
valpo.life

Four Winds Casinos to host job fair in SouthBend on December 12

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce they will host a job fair at their South Bend Recruitment Center, located in Erskine Plaza located at 1290 E. Ireland Road in South Bend, on Monday, December 12 from Noon to 4 p.m. Eastern. The job fair, which is in support of the expansion of Four Winds South Bend, will feature on the spot hiring and $500 sign-on bonuses for select positions!
SOUTH BEND, IN
valpo.life

TESLA to Perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center on Friday, April 21, 2023

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that TESLA will perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek® Event Center on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show start at $70 plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online beginning on Friday, December 2 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
nwi.life

City of Lake Station’s Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony Strengthens Community and Spreads Holiday Cheer

Bringing people together to celebrate the holidays is what puts wonder in the most wonderful time of the year. On Saturday, December 3, Lake Station City Hall invited the community to come out and kick off the holidays during its third annual tree lighting ceremony. Smiling families had a joyful time partaking in all kinds of holiday festivities like sipping on hot chocolate, munching on cookies, and of course, snapping photos with Santa. It was truly an event you didn’t want to miss.
LAKE STATION, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy