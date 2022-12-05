Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
The Christmas lights shine bright in Burns HarborBurns HarborBurns Harbor, IN
Homeless in LaCrosseChris
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
valpo.life
La Porte’s Deserving Children Shopping Tour brings the community together for the holidays
The La Porte community came together for the 52nd annual Deserving Children Shopping Tour on December 6 and 7. The event, hosted by the La Porte County Association of REALTORS (LPCAR), sees children provided with the opportunity to shop for holiday gifts for themselves and others. The event began in 1970 and happened every year consecutively until being forced to take an in-person break due to COVID-19. This year, it’s back bigger and better than ever.
nwi.life
Keith’s Bar and Grill provides Whiting with luxury foods at quality prices
When many think of fine dining, they picture super expensive restaurants in New York and Los Angeles if they even imagine domestic. Keith’s Bar and Grill in Whiting reassures the Region that it doesn’t need to look outside of the home to find quality food at reasonable prices.
abc57.com
Michiana’s Menu: Michigan’s first brewery pizzeria Napolitana sits in a Civil War-era church at Beer Church Brewing
NEW BUFFALO, Mich.,-- This week on Michiana’s Menu, I stopped in New Buffalo for some Napolitana style pizza and brews at Beer Church Brewing. When you think of church, beer isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. But that’s not the only combination that makes beer church brewing so unique. It’s also a brewery and pizzeria Napolitana, an experience that you can’t get anywhere else.
valpo.life
The South Shore Arts and Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra Presents: Holiday Pops
The best way to kick off the holiday season is with seasonal music of course. The South Shore Arts and Northwest Indiana Symphony has just that. Conductor Kirk Muspratt presents its annual “Holiday Pops." The “Holiday Pops” is a three performance show spanning December 7 through 9 at the Living Hope Church in Merrillville, Indiana.
hometownnewsnow.com
Liquor Approved for New Downtown Eatery
(La Porte, IN) - The City of La Porte is helping a new restaurant downtown by allowing it to expand its alcoholic beverage offerings. The La Porte City Council approved a three-way liquor license for Bon Viet by a unanimous vote Monday night. Bert Cook, Executive Director of the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership, said the liquor license allows beer, wine, and liquor to be part of the menu. Beer and wine have been served there since the restaurant opened at the former T-Berry’s Diner at 501 Lincolnway.
This 24-Hour Spa In Chicago Is So Extravagant & Offers A Sauna Inside A Pure Gold Pyramid
If you're a midwesterner looking for a relaxing escape from the real world for a bit, there's a massive spa right outside of the Chicago area that might be able to help you find some respite. King Spa & Sauna in Niles, IL is a relaxing oasis with so many...
valpo.life
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, December 8 – 11
The Region is ramping up for Christmas and making a big effort to make sure everyone is included! Whether it's through dedicated toy drives, holiday performances, or special offers to help wrap up gift shopping, many community favorites are making sure Northwest Indiana radiates with holiday joy this weekend. There’s sure to be something for everyone to enjoy with family and friends!
valpo.life
A Valpo Life in the Spotlight: Leann Sego
Beginning her journey in life in Valparaiso, Indiana, and now serving as the president and owner of Creme de la Crop, Leann Sego has been doing incredible work in the Region for most of her life. After graduating high school, Sego attended the famed Harrington Institute of Interior Design, enjoying...
nwi.life
Four Winds Casinos Announces Holiday Promotions, New Year’s Eve Celebrations and Holiday Party Options
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce exciting holiday promotions including a Holiday Gift Express event, as well as New Year’s Eve Celebrations, and options for booking your very own Holiday Party! Also enjoy special Holiday Menus on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’ Eve, as well as Amazing Gingerbread Villages at Four Winds New Buffalo and Four Winds South Bend!
PAWS of Tinley Park declares 'animal crisis'
A heartbreaking warning for pet owners and for anyone looking to bring home a furry friend this holiday season.
Tinley Park-Park District aims to build multisport athletic fields, domed stadium
CHICAGO (CBS) – The Tinley Park-Park District announced its plan to transform a former mental health center property into a hub of athletic fields, track and field facilities, a domed sports complex and open recreational space.The park district said the plan to transform the long-vacant property, located at 7400 to 7600 W. 183rd Street, would meet the needs of the community and expand opportunities for neighboring communities. The district as formally bid on the property.Under the plan, the property would house multipurpose athletic fields, including a full-size soccer field, a playground, splash pad, concession stands, spectator stands, lighting, ample parking, a pond, picnic areas and open green space."We are excited to have the opportunity to lay out our vision for this property that has sat vacantfor far too long and can serve as an exciting community hub for all ages to enjoy," said Shawn Roby, executive director of the Tinley Park-Park District in a statement.The proposed site will sit adjacent to the park district's Freedom Park.
Pickwick Theater in Park Ridge to close in early January
The iconic Pickwick Theater in Park Ridge is set to close in early January.
fox32chicago.com
Lincoln Park Zoo assists in relocating 40 chimps left behind in LA
CHICAGO - Lincoln Park Zoo had a part in helping a group of chimpanzees that had been stranded for more than three years. It rescued two of the 40 chimps that were left behind when a wildlife sanctuary outside Los Angeles suddenly closed in 2019. Since then, zoo advisors have...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Billy Bones
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Billy Bones!. Billy Bones is about a year old....
valpo.life
Find the perfect holiday gift when shopping local at Goodwill
You don’t have to travel far to find the perfect holiday gift for everyone on your list. Northwest Indiana has hundreds of businesses throughout Lake, Porter, and La Porte counties, making shopping local a breeze at any time of year, but especially so during the holiday season. If you’re on the hunt for a unique find at a great price, consider Goodwill Industries of Michiana. With many locations throughout the Region, it’s easier than ever to find everything you’re looking for and more this Christmas.
laportecounty.life
Michigan City High School touches hearts during final performance of “The Addams Family”
They’re creepy, they’re kooky, and they’re, you guessed it, the Michigan City High School Drama Club. On Sunday, December 4, after two spectacular performances of "The Addams Family" earlier this week, the Michigan City High School Drama Club brought the iconic, spooky family to life for an unforgettable last time. It was emotional, it was meaningful, and even better, it was fun.
fox32chicago.com
With shelters full and adoption rates down, many animals are being left behind this holiday season
TINLEY PARK, Ill. - It’s a heartbreaking warning for pet owners and anyone looking to bring home a furry friend this holiday season. With many shelters full and adoption rates down, officials say animals are being left behind. "There’s just so many, I mean you’re talking thousands of animals...
valpo.life
Four Winds Casinos to host job fair in SouthBend on December 12
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce they will host a job fair at their South Bend Recruitment Center, located in Erskine Plaza located at 1290 E. Ireland Road in South Bend, on Monday, December 12 from Noon to 4 p.m. Eastern. The job fair, which is in support of the expansion of Four Winds South Bend, will feature on the spot hiring and $500 sign-on bonuses for select positions!
valpo.life
TESLA to Perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center on Friday, April 21, 2023
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that TESLA will perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek® Event Center on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show start at $70 plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online beginning on Friday, December 2 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
nwi.life
City of Lake Station’s Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony Strengthens Community and Spreads Holiday Cheer
Bringing people together to celebrate the holidays is what puts wonder in the most wonderful time of the year. On Saturday, December 3, Lake Station City Hall invited the community to come out and kick off the holidays during its third annual tree lighting ceremony. Smiling families had a joyful time partaking in all kinds of holiday festivities like sipping on hot chocolate, munching on cookies, and of course, snapping photos with Santa. It was truly an event you didn’t want to miss.
Comments / 0