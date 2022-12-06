Governor Brian P. Kemp, joined by Lt. Governor-Elect Burt Jones, Speaker Jan Jones, and Speaker-Nominee Jon Burns, today announced he has extended the temporary suspension of the state motor fuel and locomotive fuel tax and the supply chain state of emergency until January 10, 2023. The state leaders also reiterated their support for a next phase of inflation relief through a second tax refund, equal in size to this year's, and an extension of the homestead tax exemption that will be introduced in the coming legislative session. The executive orders signed today can be found here.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO