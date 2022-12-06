Georgia Historical Society Dedicates New Historical Marker Recognizing Southern States Phosphate and Fertilizer Company

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband And Children Pleading For Information On Missing Georgia MotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond Hill, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
The police accuse the mother of killing her missing childkandelSavannah, GA
Related
Chatham County mayors advocate for LOST agreement
Editor’s note: This story was originally published Wednesday afternoon shortly after a deal had failed to be reached. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County and the eight cities located in the county failed to reach an agreement on the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) deal again on Wednesday. Michael Owens, President of the Tourism Leadership […]
WSAV-TV
What's the story behind the little blue boat sitting on the marsh in Bluffton?
If you travel across the 278 bridge from Hilton Head Island to Bluffton, South Carolina you can't miss it. It’s the little blue boat sitting up on the marsh. What’s the story behind the little blue boat sitting …. If you travel across the 278 bridge from Hilton...
Georgia Ports Authority Board to renovate Ocean Terminal docks
The Georgia Ports Authority Board has approved a plan to renovate and realign the docks at the Port of Savannah’s Ocean Terminal to better accommodate its expanding container operation. “For nearly 40 years, Ocean Terminal has been handling a mix of container ships and breakbulk vessels. The realignment is...
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you love eating a nice burger form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that serve absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
hotelnewsresource.com
112 Room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bluffton @ Hilton Head Area Sold
Banyan Investment Group (BIG) today announced the completed sale of the 112-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bluffton @ Hilton Head Area in S.C., to Trishul Hospitality for an undisclosed price. The transaction generated a 24% IRR and a 3.3x equity multiple. “We purchased the Bluffton Holiday Inn Express &...
WJCL
Tractor trailer wedged beneath pedestrian bridge in Savannah's Factors Walk
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The pedestrian bridge over Savannah's Factors Walk will be closed for several days after it was struck by a tractor trailer Friday morning. The U.S. Foods truck is currently wedged beneath the bridge while Savannah Police, Fire and city engineers assess the damage. The area is...
1 Person Died In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash in Savannah on Thursday morning. The Savannah Police Department responded to the accident that happened on Colleen Drive in the 11400 blocks at around 9:10 a.m.
wtoc.com
Body found in water off West Boundary Street in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the water off West Boundary Street on Wednesday. According to police, a body was found around 3:30 p.m. Police are awaiting the results of the autopsy. Please check back for updates.
wtoc.com
City leaders hold news conference day after Chatham Co. leaves LOST negotiations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Negotiations regarding Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) within Chatham County have come to a halt. The Chatham County delegation walked out of negotiations Wednesday after not being able to reach an agreement with the eight municipalities within the county. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, as well as...
wtoc.com
Aria Janel joins WTOC team as new Daybreak anchor, Morning Break co-host
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We have a new team member at WTOC and on Morning Break. You probably remember Morning Break had three hosts. We said good-bye to Cyreia Sandlin this summer and have been searching for a replacement ever since - and we have found the perfect fit. Aria...
wtoc.com
Home for the Holidays winners announced
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The winners of the annual Home for the Holidays contest have been selected. The big prize is getting to see their service member for the holidays!. Four of the five winners accepted their free flights home from the Savannah Airport Commission Vice Chairman Shirley James. Members from the Air Force, Coast Guard, Navy, and Army were selected this season.
blufftontoday.com
Skeletal remains of Hilton Head woman found in Bluffton
On Nov. 14 the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources uncovered human skeletal remains in the Bluffton area known as the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve. "The Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve and Wildlife Management Area is a portion of land managed by the South Carolina...
wtoc.com
‘I received a knock on my door in the morning:’ Garden City attempting to shut down Airbnbs
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Garden City is attempting to shut down Airbnbs with some big fines. Some are facing notices of $1,000, but the city might not be able to enforce it. Councilman Richard Lassiter ended Monday’s Garden City Council meeting questioning how they’re enforcing a code against Airbnbs when one doesn’t exist.
Popular supermarket chain opening new location in Georgia next week
A popular supermarket chain is opening another new grocery store location in Georgia next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the popular grocery store chain Publix will be opening its newest Georgia supermarket location in Statesboro.
wtoc.com
Christmas on the River happening this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Musical performances, shopping a lighted parade, and free parking, will highlight a three-day holiday celebration on River Street this weekend. The Savannah Waterfront Association will hold its 30th Annual Christmas on the River event Friday through Sunday. Executive director Julie Ford Musselman joined us with a...
wtoc.com
Savannah city council plans to discuss what’s next for the space under Truman Bridge and how to spend next year’s budget
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Thursday, Savannah City Council is set to take a vote on how to pay for the invoices submitted to the city. Back in October a fire broke out under the Truman bridge. Since then the city has has cleaned up the debris and put up an 8-foot temporary fence. On Thursday the city will talk about next steps. Which include how to pay for the invoices submitted to the city.
Severe Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Savannah on Tuesday night. The accident happened on Interstate 516NB at Augusta Road at around 9:30 p.m. Police stated that the collision involved a motorcycle.
15-Year-Old Hayden Fields Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bulloch County (Bulloch County, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Bulloch County on Wednesday evening. According to reports, the collision occurred close to their house near Poplar Springs Church Road and Old Moore Road.
eatitandlikeit.com
Savannah’s Folklore -looking forward to fitting in Downtown
In many ways Ryan Whyte-Buck is no different than a lot of the chefs out there. All the way down to that first time he took a job as a dishwasher once upon a time and the chef asked for help. “On my first day, the guy says ‘can you...
WSAV-TV
Jasper County to pave high-traffic roads
Highway 462, 17 and 278 all on the list for multi-million dollar improvements with SCDOT. Highway 462, 17 and 278 all on the list for multi-million dollar improvements with SCDOT. Savannah Navy League remembers veterans on Pearl …. Savannah Navy League remembers veterans on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. City of...
Comments / 0