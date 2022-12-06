Read full article on original website
Investing in Georgia Today for the Economy of Tomorrow
In 2019, McKinsey marked the 40th anniversary of its Atlanta office with a report on the state of Georgia’s growth prospects.1 The three years since the report’s publication have brought massive economic, geopolitical, and societal shifts that have changed the trajectory of the state and the nation. In this report, we revisit the original question of Georgia’s growth potential in the years to come.
Georgia Creative Communities Project Partners with the GFPE
The Georgia Foundation for Public Education (GFPE), in partnership with the Georgia Creative Communities Project, is introducing a tax credit program that allows businesses to proactively support students in K-12 schools with the skills a wide range of employers have identified as critical. By participating in the new tax credit program, businesses can contribute to preparing students for the future workforce and engage in developing Georgia's robust creative ecosystem in communities across the state.
Georgia DOT Partners with Indeed to Host Virtual Job Fair Statewide
WHAT: Do you or someone you know have a calling for public service where the day to day activities make a difference in your community? The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair for Highway Maintenance Technicians with positions open across the state.
Gov. Kemp, Legislative Leaders Announce Extension of Gas Tax Suspension and Other Inflation-fighting Measures
Governor Brian P. Kemp, joined by Lt. Governor-Elect Burt Jones, Speaker Jan Jones, and Speaker-Nominee Jon Burns, today announced he has extended the temporary suspension of the state motor fuel and locomotive fuel tax and the supply chain state of emergency until January 10, 2023. The state leaders also reiterated their support for a next phase of inflation relief through a second tax refund, equal in size to this year's, and an extension of the homestead tax exemption that will be introduced in the coming legislative session. The executive orders signed today can be found here.
Georgia Farm Bureau Elects the 2023 Board of Directors
Georgia Farm Bureau (GFB) voting delegates elected the organization’s 2023 board of directors Dec. 6 during the 85th Annual GFB Convention held on Jekyll Island. GFB voting delegates re-elected Tom McCall to a second, two-year term. He was first elected in 2020. McCall and his family grow a variety of grain crops, sweet corn, hay and straw along with beef cattle, hogs and sheep on their farm in Fortsonia in Elbert County. He and his wife, Jane, have two adult children: Al (wife Rachel) and Katie M. Archer (husband Bristol), two grandsons and one granddaughter. The McCalls are of the Methodist faith.
HOPE High School Equivalency Examination Grant Now Available to Georgians
The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) today announced that eligible Georgians can now earn their high school equivalency (HSE) diploma for free. Earlier this year, the Georgia General Assembly passed, and Governor Brian P. Kemp signed into law, a bill establishing the HOPE High School Equivalency Examination Grant Program. Eligible Georgians will receive an award of up to $200 to cover exam fees for the GED® exam.
Elyse Bower of Horizons on Community Health Workers
Director of Marketing & Development at Horizons Community Solutions Elyse Bower talks about how Horizons has partnered with the Georgia DPH to employ Community Health Workers. These Community Health Workers will help educate the community on the importance of cancer prevention and screenings. To be included in our video interviews...
Georgia Guard Leaders Examine Past to Prepare for Future
Georgia National Guard Soldiers visited Virginia to consider what lessons the Overland and Petersburg campaigns of the American Civil War offer to today’s warfight. Brig. Gen. Dwayne Wilson, commander of the Georgia Army National Guard, said the study of large-scale combat operations in the Civil War is relevant to today’s leaders as the Army shifts its operational focus from counterinsurgency to the future threat environment encompassing near-peer adversaries and emerging technologies.
