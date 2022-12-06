Read full article on original website
Investing in Georgia Today for the Economy of Tomorrow
In 2019, McKinsey marked the 40th anniversary of its Atlanta office with a report on the state of Georgia’s growth prospects.1 The three years since the report’s publication have brought massive economic, geopolitical, and societal shifts that have changed the trajectory of the state and the nation. In this report, we revisit the original question of Georgia’s growth potential in the years to come.
Gov. Kemp: Hyundai Motor Group & SK On To Build EV Battery Facility
Governor Brian Kemp today announced that Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) and SK On have selected a site in Bartow County for a new electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing facility that will supply Hyundai Motor Group’s plants in the U.S. One of the largest economic development projects in state history, stakeholders estimate it will create more than 3,500 new jobs through approximately $4-5 billion of investment in Bartow County.
4 Great Seafood Paces in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
Georgia Today: Final runoff numbers, teens arrested in Thanksgiving shooting; Ludacris gifts shoes
LISTEN: On the Thursday Dec. 8 edition of Georgia Today: A look at the final numbers from the runoff election, two teens arrested for a Thanksgiving shooting, and rapper Ludacris teams with Mercedes-Benz to gift shoes to schoolchildren. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB...
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The Requirements
Several states are issuing payments to residents, one of which is Georgia. The one-time bonus is between $500 to $1,500. But recipients will have to meet the criteria to get the cash. Are you someone who will see the extra funds in December?
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you love eating a nice burger form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that serve absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Kroger is Closing a Couple of Locations in Georgia
Photo byJonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Sun and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can be an amazing experience. There's always something cool to find and for a good deal too! You never know what sort of fantastic items you'll be able to discover.
Two Columbus investors fall victim to national investment scheme
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Two Columbus investors fell victim to a national fraud scheme that defrauded them more than $369,000, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District of Georgia. Today, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged venture capital firm Vika Ventures LLC and its CEO and co-founder, George Iakovou, 29, with […]
Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the state
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by MG Best for you (Shutterstock) How does a few hundred dollars sound right now as you're doing some some holiday shopping? Well, you should have gotten some additional cash in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the income taxes due from the state.
Warnock projected winner after Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff | Election highlights
ATLANTA — For the second time this year, and the sixth time in the last two years, voters in the Peach State headed to the polls to cast their votes for U.S. Senate. And on Tuesday night, Democrat Raphael Warnock is the projected winner of the race. The hugely...
What is the State Bird of Georgia?
Georgia is located in the southern U.S. It has diverse landscapes, ranging from coastal beaches to farmland. The state's capitol, Atlanta, is home to the Georgia Aquarium and the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site, dedicated to the African-American leader's life. The brown thrasher is a shy bird that...
Georgia City Named One Of The Most Fun In America
Every city in America is special in its own way. It could have an excellent night life, some fantastic entertainment options, great low-cost activities available, or a combination of all three to make it a fun place to live and visit. Walletup recently conducted a study to find which cities...
Georgia Power on high alert after attack on N.C. power grid
ATLANTA - Georgia Power says the utility is always on heightened alert to help protect against threats like the one in North Carolina. Along with constantly updating cyber-security measures, the company installing more ballistic walls on many of its substations that can withstand gunfire. Thousand of customers have been without...
Georgia Senate Runoff results for Dec. 6, 2022
Results will begin to come in after polls close at 7 p.m.
HOPE High School Equivalency Examination Grant Now Available to Georgians
The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) today announced that eligible Georgians can now earn their high school equivalency (HSE) diploma for free. Earlier this year, the Georgia General Assembly passed, and Governor Brian P. Kemp signed into law, a bill establishing the HOPE High School Equivalency Examination Grant Program. Eligible Georgians will receive an award of up to $200 to cover exam fees for the GED® exam.
LIVE UPDATES: Warnock wins reelection in victory over Walker
ATLANTA, Ga. — A record number of Georgians turned out for Georgia’s hotly contested Senate runoff race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The race remained tight throughout the night until outstanding votes from metro Atlanta propelled Warnock into the lead. He will hang...
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this week
If you've been craving a crispy chicken sandwich, tenders, waffle fries, or a delicious milkshake, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Georgia this week that may be able to satisfy your craving.
US Marshals find missing Georgia toddler, arrest 2 in Puerto Rico
OAKWOOD, Ga. — Two Georgia residents were arrested in Puerto Rico Monday after authorities found a missing toddler. The Hall County child had been missing since September, authorities said. U.S. Marshals on the island had been investigating the case as a kidnapping, suspecting the child's noncustodial father, they said.
