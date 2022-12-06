ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

newnanceo.com

Investing in Georgia Today for the Economy of Tomorrow

In 2019, McKinsey marked the 40th anniversary of its Atlanta office with a report on the state of Georgia’s growth prospects.1 The three years since the report’s publication have brought massive economic, geopolitical, and societal shifts that have changed the trajectory of the state and the nation. In this report, we revisit the original question of Georgia’s growth potential in the years to come.
GEORGIA STATE
newnanceo.com

Gov. Kemp: Hyundai Motor Group & SK On To Build EV Battery Facility

Governor Brian Kemp today announced that Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) and SK On have selected a site in Bartow County for a new electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing facility that will supply Hyundai Motor Group’s plants in the U.S. One of the largest economic development projects in state history, stakeholders estimate it will create more than 3,500 new jobs through approximately $4-5 billion of investment in Bartow County.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Paces in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you love eating a nice burger form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that serve absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Two Columbus investors fall victim to national investment scheme

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Two Columbus investors fell victim to a national fraud scheme that defrauded them more than $369,000, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District of Georgia. Today, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged venture capital firm Vika Ventures LLC and its CEO and co-founder, George Iakovou, 29, with […]
COLUMBUS, GA
R.A. Heim

Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the state

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by MG Best for you (Shutterstock) How does a few hundred dollars sound right now as you're doing some some holiday shopping? Well, you should have gotten some additional cash in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the income taxes due from the state.
GEORGIA STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

What is the State Bird of Georgia?

Georgia is located in the southern U.S. It has diverse landscapes, ranging from coastal beaches to farmland. The state's capitol, Atlanta, is home to the Georgia Aquarium and the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site, dedicated to the African-American leader's life. The brown thrasher is a shy bird that...
GEORGIA STATE
iheart.com

Georgia City Named One Of The Most Fun In America

Every city in America is special in its own way. It could have an excellent night life, some fantastic entertainment options, great low-cost activities available, or a combination of all three to make it a fun place to live and visit. Walletup recently conducted a study to find which cities...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Georgia Power on high alert after attack on N.C. power grid

ATLANTA - Georgia Power says the utility is always on heightened alert to help protect against threats like the one in North Carolina. Along with constantly updating cyber-security measures, the company installing more ballistic walls on many of its substations that can withstand gunfire. Thousand of customers have been without...
GEORGIA STATE
newnanceo.com

HOPE High School Equivalency Examination Grant Now Available to Georgians

The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) today announced that eligible Georgians can now earn their high school equivalency (HSE) diploma for free. Earlier this year, the Georgia General Assembly passed, and Governor Brian P. Kemp signed into law, a bill establishing the HOPE High School Equivalency Examination Grant Program. Eligible Georgians will receive an award of up to $200 to cover exam fees for the GED® exam.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

US Marshals find missing Georgia toddler, arrest 2 in Puerto Rico

OAKWOOD, Ga. — Two Georgia residents were arrested in Puerto Rico Monday after authorities found a missing toddler. The Hall County child had been missing since September, authorities said. U.S. Marshals on the island had been investigating the case as a kidnapping, suspecting the child's noncustodial father, they said.
OAKWOOD, GA

