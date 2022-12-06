Read full article on original website
Investing in Georgia Today for the Economy of Tomorrow
In 2019, McKinsey marked the 40th anniversary of its Atlanta office with a report on the state of Georgia’s growth prospects.1 The three years since the report’s publication have brought massive economic, geopolitical, and societal shifts that have changed the trajectory of the state and the nation. In this report, we revisit the original question of Georgia’s growth potential in the years to come.
Gov. Kemp: Hyundai Motor Group & SK On To Build EV Battery Facility
Governor Brian Kemp today announced that Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) and SK On have selected a site in Bartow County for a new electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing facility that will supply Hyundai Motor Group’s plants in the U.S. One of the largest economic development projects in state history, stakeholders estimate it will create more than 3,500 new jobs through approximately $4-5 billion of investment in Bartow County.
Georgia DOT Partners with Indeed to Host Virtual Job Fair Statewide
WHAT: Do you or someone you know have a calling for public service where the day to day activities make a difference in your community? The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair for Highway Maintenance Technicians with positions open across the state.
Georgia Creative Communities Project Partners with the GFPE
The Georgia Foundation for Public Education (GFPE), in partnership with the Georgia Creative Communities Project, is introducing a tax credit program that allows businesses to proactively support students in K-12 schools with the skills a wide range of employers have identified as critical. By participating in the new tax credit program, businesses can contribute to preparing students for the future workforce and engage in developing Georgia's robust creative ecosystem in communities across the state.
Georgia DOT Awards $152 Million in Construction Contracts in October
During the October 2022 State Transportation Board meeting, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) announced it awarded 25 projects valued at approximately $152,464,122. The largest single investment, worth approximately $9 million, was awarded to The Scruggs Company. This resurfacing project consists of 10.33 miles of milling and plant mix...
Elyse Bower of Horizons on Community Health Workers
Director of Marketing & Development at Horizons Community Solutions Elyse Bower talks about how Horizons has partnered with the Georgia DPH to employ Community Health Workers. These Community Health Workers will help educate the community on the importance of cancer prevention and screenings. To be included in our video interviews...
Georgia Guard Leaders Examine Past to Prepare for Future
Georgia National Guard Soldiers visited Virginia to consider what lessons the Overland and Petersburg campaigns of the American Civil War offer to today’s warfight. Brig. Gen. Dwayne Wilson, commander of the Georgia Army National Guard, said the study of large-scale combat operations in the Civil War is relevant to today’s leaders as the Army shifts its operational focus from counterinsurgency to the future threat environment encompassing near-peer adversaries and emerging technologies.
